19 Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent

These Blumat ceramic watering stakes

Vacation is dicey for plant parents. You either entrust your babies to someone who may accidentally kill them, or leave them alone and hope they’re still alive when you get back. But there's a third option: These ceramic watering stakes. Just soak them, then place the end of the tube in a container of water next to the pot and let each plant suck up as much moisture as it wants while you’re away. Safe travels!"I was so happy to open my door to happy and healthy plants after a three-week trip away from home.These are really the best and only solution (other than hiring a service) to take care of your houseplants for extended periods of time. My outside plants didn't fair as well even though a neighbor was tending to them. As long as you leave a water source large enough you can leave home with confidence for long periods of time... If your plant likes to be damp then your water source should be placed even with the plant pot, if your plant likes to be more dry you will place your water source below the level of your plant pot, and if your plant wants to be very moist then your water source should be above your plant pot." — Lou Who