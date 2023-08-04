19 Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent

Buy one houseplant and then find yourself buying 17 more? It happens to the best of us — because plants! They’re green and beautiful and make everything better! It also means you’re now desperate to keep them in good shape, and these products may be just what you need as an obsessive new “plant parent” to maintain all that healthy, gorgeous foliage. I know I did. I’ve used and loved most of these products at home.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
These Blumat ceramic watering stakes
Mesh pads for drainage holes
Sticky traps to get rid of annoying fungus gnats
A 6-pack of organic mosquito dunks to kill any fungus gnat larvae
A moisture meter to check the soil
A set of three modern terra cotta pots with saucers
A trio of highly-rated pretty and modern plastic pots
A proven plant food that promotes growth
A long-spout watering can
Some premium worm castings
A grow light that works with your own fixtures and lamps
A three-pack of cute macrame plant hangers
A pair of beautiful ceramic hobnail pots
An indoor humidity sensor
Organic perlite for enhanced drainage
Organic pine bark fines to help aerate soil
Gentle insecticidal soap to kill pests
A six-pack of shallow succulent planters
A 3/4-inch ceramic drill bit for when your precious favorite pot doesn't have a drainage hole