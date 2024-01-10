Maybe it’s the uncontrollable itch, those troublesome bumps, the noticeable redness or simply a combination of all three, but no matter your symptoms, post-shaving razor burn can be a truly disruptive condition.

Fortunately, skin care professionals assured us that you don’t have to choose between irritation and unwanted hair. You just have to employ good shaving practices and enlist the help of some useful aftercare products — but more on that later.

Dr. Navin S. Arora, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, New York, said that razor burn is primarily caused by the friction of the blade against the skin during shaving.

“Using a dull or old razor blade can increase the likelihood of razor burn as it may pull on the hair rather than cutting it cleanly,” Arora said, adding that improper shaving techniques like applying too much pressure, shaving against the natural growth of the hair and not using creams or gels while shaving can all make matters worse.

He also said that aside from the discomfort, razor burn left unattended can lead to infection and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation in more severe cases.

Let’s say even after doing everything right during the shaving process, you’re still dealing with irritation. Arora and other experts shared the best products and ingredients to use in your care routine, whether you’re shaving your bikini line, face or underarms.

