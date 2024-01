When It Comes To Real Results, These 51 Products Just Plain Deliver

A scent-free, biodegradable odor eliminator

Dead mice, run-ins with skunks, pet messes, years of cigarette smoke — reviewers have stopped them ALL with this spray."I have seen the commercials for others with claims of removing odors (and tried them too) but I have used this for years and will continue too use it.The first time I used it we were clean out an apartment to prepare it for new people and the prior tenants had cats...what a strong, offensive odor they left behind. I thought nothing would work and we would have to completely refinish the entire area and that would have cost a fortune, well Zero Odor was a last ditch effort because we had tried about seven or eight other things already, from chemical cleaners (hours of labor) to every type of spray I could find and none of them even put a dent in it, a few masked it for about an hour but that was all they did. I purchased Zero Odor specifically for this problem area, I sprayed everything, walls, floor, ceiling and the closet too., well Zero Odor became a part of my cleaning kit from that day on and I will never go without it. This one works, plain and simple. I have no idea how but when everything else failed Zero Odor did it and continues to time after time. Let the others claim whatever they want but this product does exactly what it says with no compromise, not even a hint of the old odor is left behind. No way around this one, it's great stuff." — Stonington