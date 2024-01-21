When It Comes To Real Results, These 51 Products Just Plain Deliver

Popular items from this list include:
- The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically works miracles!
- CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness.
- A boot and shoe stretching spray, because breaking in those new boots can be a chore and lead to painful blisters.
The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
CeraVe Retinol Serum
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) just do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A boot and shoe stretching spray
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis says:
"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit perfectly now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up. After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just slide on. Easy peasy.
Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
A Migrastil roll-on stick
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins
.Promising review:
"Years ago a massage therapist I went to used a cream at my temples that helped greatly with headaches & nausea. I have tried to find that scent for years. THIS IS IT!! I use it daily on my temples & the back of neck just below my hairline. It helps 100% with the nausea I suffer from meds I take. Many of my headaches I can prevent from going to a migraine by applying again at start of headache.
I take so many meds because of autoimmune disease's that I like not having to pop another pill for my headaches. I am the most skeptical person you will find when it comes to homeopathic or oils etc., but this works!!" — DVS
A neck pillow you can twist into several different positions
Promising review:
"Have wanted a travel pillow forever! Took a chance on this. Oh my gosh it’s amazing! It forms to my neck and no matter which way I turn my head, I can fall asleep instantly
. This is so much better than standard travel pillows. One of my best Amazon purchases to date!" — Lauren Grubb
Suguru, a self-setting rubber adhesive
You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures (without a nail), create ergonomic grips on tools, and soooooo much more.
It sets strong because it turns into silicone rubber, permanently bonding to almost any surface. It's waterproof (use it to secure a shower caddy!), heat- and cold-resistant (use it to insulate a pot handle!), and electricity-insulating (fix those constantly fraying smartphone cords!).Promising review:
"I’ve used Sugru for years and can testify to its durability and versatility. Probably the longest term repair is the perch on a birdfeeder. It has been hanging outdoors 365/year for 5 years now in rain snow and heat, and still holding up. I’ve also used it to repair a favorite silicone cooking spoon, all sorts of cord management, bathroom “caulk”, sunglasses repair, lamp repair, and more I can’t think of at the moment. I few times I’ve needed to remove it, and thats easy too. (I don’t really understand a product with such good adherence can also be so easy to remove, but ther you have it!) Plan your usage carefully, because once you open the packet you might as well use the whole thing up. No matter how tightly I’ve re-wrapped it, it always becomes unusable within a few days." — Big Shopper
A wad preventer
Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting aaaand (according to the manufacturer...and backed up by reviewers
) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!Promising review
: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference!
I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" — Becca
A set of extra large wool dryer balls
Promising review:
"I was excited but skeptical about this product but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle free, soft and no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year.
" — mskrippers
A compact Verilux therapy lamp
It has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses (one brighter and one to reduce glare). Either keep it on the detachable stand or mount it on the wall, whichever you prefer!Promising review:
"I’ve suffered from SAD for a numbers of years now, and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!!
Started using it just after DST ended in November and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." — P. Willis
A stainless steel, dishwasher safe ice cream scoop
Promising review:
"After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream!
This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" — Jackie R.
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals
I bought these myself earlier last year and they're all
I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!Promising review:
"Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had.
I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy
to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — KriziaPromising review:
"Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean
. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" — Chelsea Proenza
A foaming carpet shampoo
It's citrus scented so after it FOAMS AWAY deep-set stains, you'll be left with a refreshing scent.Promising review:
"This stuff is ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! I posted before-and-after photos (above) for you to see for yourself! My 1996 Toyota Camry is 23 years old — this is the original carpet! It took me exactly three hours to clean this carpet and I will tell you this: IT WAS WORTH IT!" — treylee
A liquid-free rolling screen cleaner
Promising review:
"This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices.
Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely.
I would highly recommend this to others." — Alex
FryAway, a plant-based solidifying powder
Just sprinkle a packet of the power into your hot oil, wait for it to cool down... and toss! FryAway is available in three sizes: Pan Fry (which comes with four packets each capable of solidifying two cups of oil each), Deep Fry (which comes with two packets, each capable of solidifying eight cups of oil each), and Super Fry (which comes in a bag you can scoop for any size need). Promising review:
"Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." — Emma
A wine-aerating spout
Promising review:
"I am not a wine specialist, but I know what I like and buy very good wine at very reasonable prices. I did a taste test to see if I could notice a difference. Sipped some wine out of the bottle left to breathe for a couple of minutes; then some wine poured through the aerator and sipped immediately. The difference is VERY NOTABLE, even to my untrained palate. The wine tasted fresher, smoother, less harsh and more flavorful! I no longer drink reds without using these
. And if I forget, I pour the wine back in the bottle and attach the aerator. Another nice feature? There are no wine drops coming down the side of the aerator, so no more risk of dripping onto a tablecloth or a shirt." — J. Long
A pack of Avarelle pimple patches
A lot of reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!Promising review:
"I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy.
The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn
A set of Rubbermaid produce-saving containers
I recently got a couple of these and a bunch of basil and strawberries stayed fresh for SO LONG!! Promising review:
"I always have the best intentions when I buy fruits & veggies, but then they go bad so quickly. I have been using these for quite some time for strawberries and blueberries. I decided to buy more for broccoli, peppers, lettuce, baby carrots, etc. The 8-piece set (4 containers with lids) seemed to be the best value for the sizes that I wanted. Now, they do take up a lot of space in the fridge. I can only fit the smaller ones in my crisper bins. But if they help me save money on produce then it's worth figuring out how to fit them in. So far my veggies seem to be hanging in there quite well several weeks after purchase.
The green leaf lettuce is especially nice, it would have been slimy by now if it were just in a plastic bag and it looks just as fresh as when I bought it. These really do seem to work and are a good investment." — Jules
Grooming gloves designed with nodules on the fingers
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. I have three German shepherds that shed constantly and they do not sit still very well, but with these gloves they feel as if they are being petted and don't mind at all
. These gloves easily pick up the loose hair and leave my dogs sleek and shiny. Also it is very easy to just shake the hair off the gloves. You don't have to dig the hair out of the grooves like you do with some brushes. I am so happy to have found these." — Margie
Fenty Stunna lip paint
Promising review:
"Wow. My new favorite lip color!! I ate three meals today and it stayed completely on all day. It truly is a great color for all skin tones. It's so lightweight when you wear it and also very matte. Would highly recommend!" — Crystal Cas
A red wine stain remover
Promising review:
"It did pass my first test! I did not expect to use this product a couple of days after I received it. Had a spill of red over one of my favorite shirts. I did try to remove the most dramatic area with water and soap right away; then I let this product sink in for half hour before washing and voilà it was all gone!" — Gerson Melgar
A bottle of all-natural, plant-based Puracy stain remover
And it's totally biodegradable too. These stain remover is it. I spilled Thai yellow curry ALL OVER a brand new set of light blue Lou & Grey sweats, and this stuff got it out perfectly
. I will NEVER not keep this stuff on hand.
Just apply, let it sit a while for toucher stains, then simply run as usual in the wash!Promising review:
"This is absolutely the best stain remover I ever used. I had shirts that looked like they had oil stains on them. I tried other stain removers without luck. When I got Puracy I pre treated the stains then put a little more in and washed. The stains were completely gone.
I was able to wear the shirts again!!" — Amazon customer
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer
Promising review:
"I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used!
I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A one-handed bottle opener
Promising review:
"My husband says this is the greatest beer bottle opener ever. Hate struggling to crack open your beer, well now you don't have to! In one quick squeeze, it's all over with and you're enjoying your beer. And it's a magnet
, so it will never get lost in the drawer." — 4eva
A jar of cult-status Aztec Secret healing clay mask
Just mix with water or apple cider vinegar
!Promising review:
"If you’re looking for raw honesty, here it is. I have had cystic acne on and off for years. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars getting facials, on various acne medication, you name it — I have probably tried it.
Benzyl peroxide does a good job at killing acne causing bacteria and reducing stubborn blemishes, but nothing has helped to shrink my pores (not even Clinique’s fancy pore scrub) until this! Let me warn you. It will not cure your skin over night. It’s going to take 2-3 times to really see improvement. Your skin will feel tight and be red for 30 minutes-1 hour afterwards. It’s not always comfortable. I apply moisturIzer soon after and that helps. I wish I had found this sooner. It has even taken away those stubborn little bumps that are superficial (they never come to a head, just pus trapped under the skin). NOTHING has been able to do that until now.
Don’t waste your time and money — buy this!! You won’t regret it!" — Brendon Jelenc
An ergonomically-designed detangling brush
Promising review:
"I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush
for this one." — Amazon customer
A fancy-schmancy single-blade razor
Promising review: "Best purchase I've made in a looonnng time! So happy!" — Brianna Shea
Promising review: "My first time using the Oui Razor, I got the closest shave I’ve ever experienced. I have super sensitive skin, and am very prone to razor burn, but this razor, paired with the shave gel, made my legs feel like they had been waxed, and I got NO razor burn! I love this razor!" — Jamie
An easy-to-use jewelry cleaning brush
It's filled with a cleansing and polishing solution to rid stones of clouding dirt and oil and ensure every facet shines. Just twist the bottom of the pen to dispense the fluid and brush on!Promising review:
"Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this..*oh my goodness*! After one use of the Diamond Dazzle Stik..my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance!
My wedding ring is something that always makes my heart beat a little faster: for its beauty, for what it represents...and now, my smile is even bigger and my heart skips a beat a little more as I gaze upon this amazing clarity. It is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" — liltreeclimber
A seven-in-one Instant Pot
Promising review:
"I cannot believe how amazing this product is, I've been writing all over FB about it and encouraged get my friends to invest in one. We live in a small apartment that heats up quick with use of the oven, this baby saves us energy on and time! I cooked a pretty good size roast in about 45 minutes. Which would usually take 4-5 hours in the oven
. Yeah, I'm in love. I really didn't think it was possibly for this machine to be as great as it claims, but it really is! It's WORTH IT. Don't hesitate, take the step forward this awesome investment." — Amanda D.
A Tubshroom, a game-changing drain strainer
Promising review:
"Can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain, it appears I won't be having that problem ever again
. I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow down the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed having been using around a month. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" — Aaron Morlock
A wine saver that'll remove the air from your open bottle
Promising review:
"I'll admit i was a little skeptical about this but bought it due to all of the good reviews and research I did. It seemed almost too simple, if that makes sense. But yes, it really is that easy to work it and you definitely hear the clicks when you're got it sealed up
. It is very easy to take the stopper back out as well. I highly recommend this. I also don't think it would be too hard for someone with arthritis, since you can grip the handle on the unit well and even the last pump or two it doesn't take too much force." — Celinenme
A bottle of No Pore-Blem primer
Promising review:
"I wanted to give this product 10 stars.. But was only limited to 5. This stuff is AMAZING!!!! I'm almost 30, and my face has become super oily... Like I can fry chicken on it by the end of the day. So for months I've neglected wearing any kind of foundation or makeup in general. After reading reviews I figured I would give this a try. The glow it gives you is AWESOME!!!
it makes my skin so soft.... I'm probably going to wear just this and no foundation 50% of the time. I went for it and did my whole face and ladies.. You know that could mean several steps of products...After the Ttexas heat...And the sun..And amounts of sweat. My face was PERFECT......STILL! No oil... No smears... No pores... This is literally sent from heaven!!!! My ONLY dislike is the fact that you cant purchase this in five-gallon buckets!
" — Jessica
A nail file board for puppies
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.Promising review:
"Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!
" — Kira Armajani
A Feed 'n Wax wood conditioner
All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes (perfect time for a mid-cleaning snack!) and wipe off the excess.Promising review:
"OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski
A few sheets of LED-dimming stickers
They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually on and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like (many reviewers do this) or buy the stronger full black-out edition
!Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!!
I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all
, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Amazon customer
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"As many folks have said, have all the things you need (gloves, phone, shower head, etc.) at hand when you apply this freaking miracle. I have heels like a busted can of biscuits, and I don't have much faith in any product. Any trip to the salon is basically worthless for my calluses. So I soaked my feet and dried them. Applied the gel and waited. Rinsed and started using my rasp. I have NEVER seen so much skin come off.
And it just kept coming. I rinsed and put lotion on, then slept in thick socks. My feet are so soft! Game changer.
" — VR
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review:
"My favorite find of 2022
. This is the best mascara I’ve tried! Great coverage, smudge proof and last all day long. I always get compliments on my lashes when I wear this (I don’t wear it daily because I’m lazy). Beautiful color on this and I love the application wand. Will definitely be buying again!" — Strickley SaraPromising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.
Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E. Miller
A mold and mildew removing gel
Promising review:
"I CANNOT emphasize enough that this stuff works MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I had taken before photos, because when I say magic, I mean UTTER WITCHCRAFT. The caulking around my tub was staining moldy, but a little hit of this and it was GLOWING WHITE like we had just recaulked
. I recommended it to my aunt, whose house was built in the 1970s so her tub caulking stains were over 40 years in the making
, and she was going to pay someone to come in to strip the caulk and do it over new. I told her no need — just use some of this stuff! Worked like witchcraft AGAIN!!!! Her caulking is also glowing white now, and she's recommending it to HER friends now!!! This stuff is so good, you'll recommend it to everyone you know. No caulking stains are too deep for this!!!!!!
" — Amazon customer
An odor-eliminating candle
They're made with soy wax that burns for up to 70 hours, plus the scents are allergy friendly!Promising review:
"I have multiple dogs in the house and am always concerned that it smells like that to visitors even cleaning everyday. I have use other candles and melts that add a pleasant smell to the underlying odor, but One Fur All Pet House Candles do better. I have been able to leave the house for hours and when I first open the door, on my return, I don't smell dog. We recently had a house full of people (many of them pet parents) over for Christmas dinner and it was actually commented "Your house smells really nice. How do you keep the dog smell out?" I laughed and told them I was just wondering if the candles were working. I guess I got the BEST answer." — LLL Texas
A Revlon one-step drying brush
Promising review:
"Excellent brush. I bought it because my shoulder was hurt and I couldn't use the regular hair dryer because I had to use both hands. The best purchase I've ever made." —Luz ErikaPromising review:
"I never write product reviews, but this brush is amazing! I have curly/wavy hair that is past my shoulders, but very fine. If I don't blow dry and straighten it right away it gets very curly and frizzy and has always been a pain to blow-dry and flat iron. I have never been very good at blow-drying with a round brush and have always relied on the flat iron to get my hair smooth after drying. With this brush, I can let my hair air dry for a bit, and then use this, and I don't need to use the flat iron at all. My hair looks so full and bouncy that several people have asked me if I just got my hair done. Honestly, with this brush, it looks better than when my hairdresser blow dries!
It is so easy to use and takes way less time to do than blow drying. I haven't tried from wet wet, but today I only let it dry a bit and then used the brush and it was still fast. My only complaint is that the handle is a little big and hard to hold on to, but that is fairly minor. Also, I was worried about it getting tangled in my hair, but so far I have been able to wrap my hair around the brush and not have any issues getting the brush out. I love it!" — Bostonchick
A Fasta Pasta cooker
Promising review:
"I bought this microwave pasta cooker at a time when I did not have a stove. Even though I have a stove now, I still use this cooker for dinner for myself sometimes because it works so well and quickly! There are lines to indicate how much water to put in the cooker versus the amount of pasta you intend to cook. The pasta comes out very soft and perfectly cooked when instructions are followed.
When the pasta is done, the lid is used to drain the cooker of water and works very well. I highly recommend this to any college student or adult who needs a fast microwave pasta cooker!" — Kelsi Murphy
A pet hair-removing roller with a patented brush design
It has over over 100,000 5-star reviews!Promising review:
"Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed
. I have a long-haired 20-pound. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." — Stephanie
A BodyGlide blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"I thought this stuff was a bunch of BS, I was like pssh what a waste of $8 ON AMAZON FOR THIS LITTLE THING. Well, I put it on today on spots where my flats rub off the skin. My feet survived an entire day, INTACT! Highly recommend. This product made wearing shoes that rub on your ankles/backs of your feet doable!!!!" — Jamie
A set of silicone egg poachers
Promising review:
"FINALLY! My long search is over for a solution that really works! The eggs poach perfectly! The process involves simply dropping an egg into the poacher and waiting a few minutes for the desired level of firmness — no stirring the water to create a vortex or messing with the egg during cooking!
This means that when you need to cook for several guests, multiple poachers can be used to prepare as many eggs as needed at the same time!
There was even a handy chart with suggested poaching times which is dead-on accurate. Cleanup is a breeze! I am ordering another set and won't poach any other way than with Good Grips. My only negative comment is that I will probably eat way more Eggs Benedict than I should now that it is so easy to prepare the eggs!" — JoeBT
A scent-free, biodegradable odor eliminator
Dead mice, run-ins with skunks, pet messes, years of cigarette smoke — reviewers have stopped them ALL with this spray.Promising review:
"I have seen the commercials for others with claims of removing odors (and tried them too) but I have used this for years and will continue too use it. Zero Odor works where all others have failed.
The first time I used it we were clean out an apartment to prepare it for new people and the prior tenants had cats...what a strong, offensive odor they left behind. I thought nothing would work and we would have to completely refinish the entire area and that would have cost a fortune, well Zero Odor was a last ditch effort because we had tried about seven or eight other things already, from chemical cleaners (hours of labor) to every type of spray I could find and none of them even put a dent in it, a few masked it for about an hour but that was all they did. I purchased Zero Odor specifically for this problem area, I sprayed everything, walls, floor, ceiling and the closet too. We came back the next day and it was totally free of any odors at al, it was 100% clear and clean. Keep mind the placed smelled so bad before that we had to keep the windows open
, well Zero Odor became a part of my cleaning kit from that day on and I will never go without it. This one works, plain and simple. I have no idea how but when everything else failed Zero Odor did it and continues to time after time. Let the others claim whatever they want but this product does exactly what it says with no compromise, not even a hint of the old odor is left behind. No way around this one, it's great stuff." — Stonington
A set of bake-even strips
Although I do sometimes like to snack on that part. Just soak them in water while you're mixing up the batter, then wrap!Promising review:
"I first heard about these bake-even strips on a baking blog and just had to try them out. I am so glad I did! My cakes would usually come out looking like a dormant volcano and I'd have to spend quite some time trying to cut them down to be level, usually ending up trimming almost half the cake away! But with these bake-even strips, my cakes came out flat and pretty evenly baked without the darker, slightly over-cooked edges
. I even got compliments on how even my cake levels looked... a definite MUST HAVE for those who do a lot of baking." — Shari Nakano
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads
I use these myself and they get the JOB DONE.Promising review:
"You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean
." — Juliana
An LED lighting strip you can affix to the back of your TV
Promising review:
"I'm obsessed with this product! I'm actually mad I haven't had this all my life.
It looks amazing and fancy lighting up my TV area. My husband and I always fight about the lamp begin on while we're watch tv in the dark so this was the perfect compromise. It helps my eyes too bc if it's pitch dark my eyes hurt watching the bright tv.. this eases my viewing experience with the lamp off. But mostly I love how it looks!!!!! Worth every penny. It was so easy to install, sticks great even after unpeeling and moving it a little. I will be buying another for my other TV." — Cris
Promising review:
"THE BEST MONEY EVER SPENT!!! JUST GET IT!!!" — saylthecell
A drain clearing tool
Promising review:
"I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so!
I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Linsey Barbieri
A weighted blanket reviewers swear by
It's available in five sizes and and 10 weights, so whether you're looking for one for a kid, for yourself, or to use in a king or queen-sized bed with your partner, there's an option for you!Promising review:
"This is the BEST purchase I have ever made.
I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors' appointments and medications — NOTHING worked! On top of that I have RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome). I thought I would give this blanket a try. This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma-like state!!! It is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life.
And the comforting weight on my legs and boy just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep!!! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body.
I actually ordered the 15-pound blanket for my weight and height because I wanted the extra weight just in case. I decided to go ahead an order a second one if I have an emergency situation and need even more weight on my legs. This product is phenomenal to say the least!!!" — DeAnn Barksdale
A pair of arch supports with compression
Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association
. Promising review:
"I run 3-5 miles, circuit train and lift 5-6 days a week. I totally overdid it a few weeks ago. To make matters worse, I realized my sneakers were too old. The pain was unbearable. I have very flat feet, weak ankles and I suffered multiple feet/ankle injuries as a competitive athlete when I was a kid. I bought new sneakers, which definitely helped, but the pain was still there, so I gave these a shot, not expecting much. But WOW what a difference! My foot pain has probably decreased by 70-80%. I still can’t believe it. Best $15 I ever spent.
The arch support is fantastic, the compression is secure. Only complaint is that sometimes they make my feet cramp, but my feet cramp all the time anyway. An amazing buy that I didn’t expect to work but it really did!" — Melissa