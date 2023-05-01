ShoppingAmazonhomebugs

If You're Terrified Of Bugs, Shop These At-Home Insect-Catching Tools

These handy devices allow you to capture creepy crawlers at a safe distance without any chance of them escaping.

Like many people, the idea of witnessing a beetle scuttling up the wall, or a spider spinning its web in my home, gives me a case of the heebie-jeebies. Even worse is thinking about catching them. What if they run up my arm or jump on my head?

If you share my bug-induced anxieties, you will be pleased to know that insect-catching tools exist for this very problem. These gadgets are often designed to allow you to capture creepy crawlies from a safe distance, and release them safely or dispose of them with as little effort as possible.

Keep reading to find eight of these clever tools, including a suction-powered bug “vacuum,” a no-zap bug lamp for inside your home and a long-handled grabber that safely captures insect intruders from walls and ceilings.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A quick-release magnifier tool
This catch-and-release tool offers one-handed operation, and features a magnifying lens at the top of the receptacle for those who want to take a closer look at their catch without risking it escaping. Simply push the thumb-operated slider open, place the catcher over the bug and slide it closed.
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A long-handled insect catcher
The long-handled design of this catcher makes it easier to grab spiders and other bugs from hard-to-reach surfaces like walls and ceilings. Just squeeze the trigger to open the no-squish bristles, place them over the insect to grab it, and release it outdoors for a humane removal.
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bug-catching suction "vacuum"
Dubbed the "BugZooka," this long-handled vacuum just for bugs is a lightweight and innovative tool that allows you to keep your distance when catching an unwelcome visitor. It doesn't require any plugging in or charging -- rather, it uses a powerful instant suction to capture bugs. The anti-squish removable catch tube at the end of the handle makes it easy to release the contents.
$39.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An automatic cordless bug vacuum
If a traditional automatic vacuum is more your speed, then this lightweight, hand-held and rechargeable option might be worth a shot. It uses high-powered suction and a high-density HEPA filter, perfect for capturing an influx of stink bugs on window screens or a trail of ants in the kitchen.
$21.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A no-zap indoor bug catcher
Unlike those noisy outdoor zap lanterns, this compact indoor catcher uses a combination of an insect-attracting UV light, fan-induced suction and a sticky interior glue board to capture bugs without you needing to lift a finger. It's small enough to place on end tables or kitchen counters, and the low-maintenance design has earned this automatic catcher more than 58,016 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$39.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An acrylic catching dome
This harm-free insect (or rodent) catcher functions similarly to the old-school glass-and-paper method, except you don't have to get nearly as close to capture critters. The large plastic dome features a sliding door that traps whatever animal you're targeting until you're ready to release it.
$22.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A 36-pack of bestselling insect glue traps
These popular and pre-baited glue traps use a nontoxic, ultra-sticky adhesive and are scented with a special formula to attract insects. Each disposable trap lasts up to a year, even in humid conditions, and offers a simple, mess-free alternative to catching bugs without any effort on your end.
$15.24+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
An educational bug vacuum for kids
If you have a curious kiddo who's taken an interest in bugs, this catch-and-release suction vacuum can be a good way for kids to capture insects, observe them and release them safely outdoors. It features a removable capture core with a magnifying lens and an LED light for spotting insects in the dark.
$24.99 at Amazon
