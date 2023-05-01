Amazon Gadgets like this quick-release magnifier tool capture bugs and allow you to release them outdoors — no touching involved.

Like many people, the idea of witnessing a beetle scuttling up the wall, or a spider spinning its web in my home, gives me a case of the heebie-jeebies. Even worse is thinking about catching them. What if they run up my arm or jump on my head?

If you share my bug-induced anxieties, you will be pleased to know that insect-catching tools exist for this very problem. These gadgets are often designed to allow you to capture creepy crawlies from a safe distance, and release them safely or dispose of them with as little effort as possible.

Keep reading to find eight of these clever tools, including a suction-powered bug “vacuum,” a no-zap bug lamp for inside your home and a long-handled grabber that safely captures insect intruders from walls and ceilings.

