Popular items on this list include:
• An exfoliating body scrub containing glycolic and lactic acid that’s perfect for people dealing with keratosis pilaris.
• The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner.
• A pair of affordable and waterproof Bluetooth wireless earbuds.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An exfoliating and bump-erasing body scrub
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works.
I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand-new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A skin care oil that fades scars and irregular skin tone
Promising review:
"After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion.
" — L T C
A nail and cuticle care oil
Promising review:
"Found it inTikTokand I’m so pleased with the results.
My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A microfiber EasyWring spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you: I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty...please don't judge) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A collagen-coating hair mask
Promising review:
"TikTok make me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft.
If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"I saw this product all over TikTok and decided to buy one for myself because I hate using regular lighters. It has a very long battery life and works like a charm.
10/10 would buy again." — Abriana
A quick reference magnetic air fryer cheat sheet
Promising review:
"I thought it over a few times then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it.
I just throw something in my air fryer glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile.
" — PickyExtra
Two painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok.
After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A leakproof dog water bottle
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop. Available in two sizes. Promising review:
"I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park
...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." — J. Chevalier
A set of two adhesive shower shelves
Available in black, rose gold and silver.Promising review:
"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging
. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe
. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B
A blackhead exfoliating stick
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant
Promising review:
"I know nothing about skincare, but I have always had more noticeable pores on my nose/cheeks and saw this product recommended by multiple people on TikTok.
After two weeks of use (applied at night, every other day or so) I am so happy with the results." — kthompson
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Promising review:
"These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist.
I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing
and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" — Kate Arnold
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
A 60-pack of laundry detergent sheets
Kind Laundry
launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents. Available in unscented and ocean breeze.
Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs.
Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands.
A budget-friendly putty primer for blurring pores and imperfections
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Brooks Crim
A roll-up multipurpose drying rack
It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Available in three sizes.Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did!
I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry.
Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
An acupressure mat and pillow set
Talk to your doctor before using acupressure products to address muscle tension.Promising review:
"I love it. I first saw it on TikTok and when I saw its benefits, I had to buy.
It’s really helped me sleep. Also great for stress. A little uncomfortable at first but after the first five minutes you get used to it. 10/10 recommend." — Serena Dimaggio
A beloved universal pink cleaning paste
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A set of four claw clips
Available in eight different color sets.Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair.
I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
Two Shark Tank-approved dip clips for your car
SauceMoto
launched in 2017 and pretty quickly became a viral sensation with their genius cup holder for condiments. The three founders appeared on Shark Tank in season 10 and secured a deal with Kevin O’Leary. Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure Pamela
A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot.
I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does.
I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
A toothbrush dispensing station
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it!
The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TIKTOK made me buy it
LOL!" — Stephanie Mendoza
A cropped padded workout tank
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors.Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s tight and holds everything together really well. It’s extremely comfortable.
The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn Long
A set of five makeup sponges
Promising review:
"Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A pack of two popular peeling foot masks
Available in 10 scents including unscented.Promising review:
"Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again.
Every few months I use this and there's no substitute. I tried a different brand once I found at DSW and the results were not the same. The peeling process is kind of gross, yes, but it's got to go somewhere. Plus, be patient...let it peel naturally, with a little help each day by soaking your feet in water for a few minutes, as recommended, and then gently rubbing your feet. Absolutely love it." — Laurie
A set of brush scrubber drill attachments
Drillbrush
is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks.
The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners. Available in various brush stiffnesses.Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning
, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. givens
A two-pack of Dan-O's seasoning
Dan-O's
is a small biz that launched in 2017 and gained popularity on TikTok
during the pandemic.
Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." — Heartcri
A continuous fine mister spray bottle
Promising review:
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet.
All in all worth it especially for the price." — M.Zuniga
A scalp massager to help with dandruff and stimulating blood flow
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A 3-pack of multipurpose dermaplaning
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well.
I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a small business founded by Scott Fleming after struggling with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born. Available in three sizes and in six finishes.Promising review:
"There was no setup. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
A set of four modular sheet pan dividers
Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" — yule
A 17-piece stainless-steel knife set and acrylic case
Each set comes with a carving knife, utility knife, cheese knife, pizza knife, chef knife, bread knife, paring knife, six steak knives, vegetable peeler, a pair of scissors, a two-stage knife sharpener and the acrylic case. Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok
and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure.
Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S