The Best Products For Treating Psoriasis, According To Dermatologists

Whether you suffer from psoriasis yourself or have heard about it from a famous Kardashian who has been very transparent about her symptoms, you know that the skin condition is far from glamorous and often results in red scaly plaques that can occur anywhere on the body.
Dr. Carolyn Stull, board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology in New York City, described psoriasis as a chronic inflammatory condition that affects about 2% of the world’s population.
“[It] commonly arises on the scalp, ears, elbows, knees and nails,” she said. “In addition to the skin, psoriasis can also affect joints resulting in psoriatic arthritis.”
Stull said that a number of prescription treatments exist for topical psoriasis, such as steroids and injectable therapies, but there are also over-the-counter products that can help manage flare-ups in addition to lifestyle changes, like not smoking tobacco.
Before your next plaque surfaces and that unbearable tingle of an itch arises, you may find relief in the upcoming list of products and ingredients recommended by dermatologists like Stull and Dr. Brendan Camp.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A ceramide-filled CeraVe cream just for psoriasis
Board-certified dermatologist with New York City-based MDCS Dermatology Dr. Brendan Camp
suggested this moisturizing cream from CeraVe, a brand with a long like skin care expert endorsements and adored by many here at HuffPost
.
"The salicylic acid in this thick moisturizer helps to remove excess skin flakes, leaving skin softer, smoother, and less scaly," Camp said. Other exfoliants include lactic acid, a milder acid that might be better tolerated by sensitive skin.
And like all of CeraVe's unscented and nourishing skin products, this thick cream is formulated with three essential ceramides that are fundamental for not just hydration but for helping to maintain a healthy skin barrier.
A highly rated salicylic acid-containing cream
Board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Dr. Carolyn Stull
explained that salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid commonly found in topical psoriasis treatments and can be helpful for exfoliating thick scaly areas on the skin.
Based on this information, in addition to its many positive reviews, we found 3% salicylic acid formula cream that claims to loosen scales and prevent flare-up reoccurrence. The medicated treatment is packed with hydrators like shea butter and avocado oil, as well as a bevy of soothers like aloe, allantoin and bisabolol, an anti-inflammatory ingredient. Plus, there's also the inclusion of panthenol, a humectant that can draw moisture into the skin and promote wound healing.
A medicated shampoo and conditioner for scalp psoriasis
We've had dermatologists previously refer to Nizoral
as the "gold-standard" of dandruff shampoos and their new formula created specifically for scalp psoriasis comes at the recommendation of Camp.
"This shampoo contains 3% salicylic acid, which helps gently exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce flakes in the hair and on your clothing," he said.
The two-in-one shampoo and conditioner also contains tea tree oil, which can help relieve itch, along with several antioxidant ingredients that can potentially reduce inflammation. And unlike many other medicated shampoos, Nizoral remains gentle even on gray, color-treated or chemically processed hair and reviewers agree it's left their tresses feeling soft.
A multi-symptom relief cream
Camp suggested this psoriasis-targeted Gold Bond cream that aims to treat multiple psoriasis symptoms like irritation, skin flaking and scaling. The steroid-free formula is powered by salicylic acid, an useful ingredient according to both Camp and Stull, along with ceramides and seven different intensive moisturizers to condition and soften psoriasis-affected skin.
A water-resistant anti-itch cream
For targeted itch relief, Camp recommends this maximum strength hydrocortisone cream in a water-resistant formula that contains petroleum for creating a moisture-locking barrier on the skin.
"In a thick, ointment-based formula, this hydrocortisone-containing anti-inflammatory product helps reduce itch and other symptoms associated with psoriasis," Camp said.
A prebiotic repairing cream
"[This] is a thick, rich moisturizer with shea butter, ceramides, and prebiotic thermal water, this product is clinically shown to reduce dry, rough skin and provide long-lasting hydration," Camp said of this whole-body Triple Repair moisturizing cream from La Roche-Posay.
The brand explains that prebiotic thermal water is a unique ingredient that's rich in a natural antioxidant while the three essential ceramides can help restore the skin barrier, something that is compromised in skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and severe dryness.
A coal tar treatment
According to Stull, vitamin D-based topicals are an available treatment for managing psoriasis. Although she didn't mention a product in particular, we found this vitamin D ointment made to help slow cell overgrowth and prevent reoccurrence.
As someone who personally struggles with eczema — a different skin condition that's often managed similarly to psoriasis —I have firsthand experience using the MG217 medicated ointment. This extra-strength formulation features 2% coal tar
, one of the oldest remedies for treating inflammatory skin conditions due to its ability to reduce scaling, flaking, redness and irritation of the skin, while also imparting some antibacterial benefits.
After applying a liberal layer at night before bed, I suggest popping on a pair of reusable cotton gloves
since this product does stain sheets and clothing.