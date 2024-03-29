The Best Products For Treating Psoriasis, According To Dermatologists

Whether you suffer from psoriasis yourself or have heard about it from a famous Kardashian who has been very transparent about her symptoms, you know that the skin condition is far from glamorous and often results in red scaly plaques that can occur anywhere on the body.

Dr. Carolyn Stull, board-certified dermatologist of MDCS Dermatology in New York City, described psoriasis as a chronic inflammatory condition that affects about 2% of the world’s population.

“[It] commonly arises on the scalp, ears, elbows, knees and nails,” she said. “In addition to the skin, psoriasis can also affect joints resulting in psoriatic arthritis.”

Stull said that a number of prescription treatments exist for topical psoriasis, such as steroids and injectable therapies, but there are also over-the-counter products that can help manage flare-ups in addition to lifestyle changes, like not smoking tobacco.

Before your next plaque surfaces and that unbearable tingle of an itch arises, you may find relief in the upcoming list of products and ingredients recommended by dermatologists like Stull and Dr. Brendan Camp.

