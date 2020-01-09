Style & Beauty

12 Puffer Coats That Aren't Boring, Because Most Puffer Coats Are

It's still possible to look cool even when it's very, very cold.

When a Moncler puffer dress of epic proportions wore Shailene Woodley to the British Fashion Awards in December, it answered the age-old question on everyone’s minds: Are puffer coats fashion?

Just kidding. No one was asking that. But the truth of the matter is that puffer coats have been tilting more in the direction of being fashionable.

The coats available today are brighter, bolder and funkier than ever. Get one of these, and ― well, you won’t necessarily want to stay out in the cold longer just to keep wearing it, but you will look pretty darn cool while you’re out there.

Even better is the surplus of options at different price points. Go ahead, buy the pink snakeskin Betsey Johnson jacket for under $80. We know you want to.

Check out our picks for the best, least boring and most fun puffers below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Betsey Johnson Best Puffer Jacket, $79.98
Betsey Johnson
Get the Betsey Johnson best puffer jacket for $79.98
2
J. Crew Leopard Long Belted Puffer Coat, $209.99
J. Crew
Get the J. Crew leopard long belted puffer coat for $209.99 (extra 40% off with code EXTRA40)
3
Old Navy Frost-Free Patterned Puffer, $34.97
Old Navy
Get the Old Navy frost-free patterned puffer for $34.97
4
Rudsak Mheka Puffer, $472
Rudsak
Get the Rudsak mheka puffer for $472
5
Zara Oversized Puffer Coat, $79.99
Zara
Get the Zara oversized puffer coat for $79.99
6
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer, $133.98
Nordstrom
Get the Sam Edelman water repellent puffer from Nordstrom for $133.98
7
AE Puffer Jacket, $89.95
HuffPost US
Get the AE puffer jacket for $89.95
8
Cos Cropped Puffer Coat, $125
Cos
Get the Cos cropped puffer coat for $125
9
Aritzia Super Puff, $225
Aritzia
Get the Aritzia super puff for $225
10
Uniqlo Marimekko Ultra Light Down Parka, $69.90
Uniqlo
Get the Uniqlo Marimekko ultra light down puffer for $69.90
11
Universal Standard Kanda Puffer, $230
Universal Standard
Get the Universal Standard kanda puffer for $230
12
Farm Rio Colorful Tucano Puffer Jacket, $280
Shopbop
Get the Farm Rio colorful tucano puffer jacket from Shopbop for $280
The Best Knee-High Boots For Wide Calves And Feet
shailene woodleycold weatherwinter coatpuffer coats