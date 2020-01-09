When a Moncler puffer dress of epic proportions wore Shailene Woodley to the British Fashion Awards in December, it answered the age-old question on everyone’s minds: Are puffer coats fashion?

Just kidding. No one was asking that. But the truth of the matter is that puffer coats have been tilting more in the direction of being fashionable.

The coats available today are brighter, bolder and funkier than ever. Get one of these, and ― well, you won’t necessarily want to stay out in the cold longer just to keep wearing it, but you will look pretty darn cool while you’re out there.

Even better is the surplus of options at different price points. Go ahead, buy the pink snakeskin Betsey Johnson jacket for under $80. We know you want to.

Check out our picks for the best, least boring and most fun puffers below.