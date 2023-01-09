Despite the oddly mild temperatures where I am on the East Coast right now, I’m soon going to need a coat to stay warm. The best kind of outerwear for winter is without question a puffer coat, which offers insulation to make sure you stay snuggly and toasty during your commutes to work, the grocery store or on your cold morning walks.

Even though I was born and raised in the South, the past few years I’ve spent living in New York quickly proved one thing: Puffer coats, while pretty much essential to surviving winter, are not always the most affordable purchase. That’s why I went on an internet hunt to find quality puffer coats under $200 that are actually worth buying.

Advertisement

During my search, I came across a surprising number of puffers at this price point that are available in a wide range of sizes, colors, styles and, of course, budget ranges (as low as $28!). So, if you’re due for a puffer coat upgrade and don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new one, check out our picks below — before the cold really sets in.