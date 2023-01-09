Shopping
StyleWintercoats

15 Cozy Puffer Coats Under $200 To Keep You Warm This Winter

You shouldn't have to spend a ton of money to stay toasty this season.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fbrave-soul-plus%2Fbrave-soul-plus-cello-maxi-longline-puffer-jacket-in-black%2Fprd%2F202752382" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brave Soul plus size longline puffer jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fbrave-soul-plus%2Fbrave-soul-plus-cello-maxi-longline-puffer-jacket-in-black%2Fprd%2F202752382" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brave Soul plus size longline puffer jacket</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-plus-size-short-puffer-coat-ava-viv%2F-%2FA-86300680" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ava &#x26; Viv plus size short puffer coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-plus-size-short-puffer-coat-ava-viv%2F-%2FA-86300680" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ava & Viv plus size short puffer coat</a> and <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D478236002%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Old Navy&#x27;s water-resistant duvet puffer coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=63b59010e4b0fe267cac7e47&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D478236002%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Old Navy's water-resistant duvet puffer coat</a>
Asos, Target, Old Navy
Despite the oddly mild temperatures where I am on the East Coast right now, I’m soon going to need a coat to stay warm. The best kind of outerwear for winter is without question a puffer coat, which offers insulation to make sure you stay snuggly and toasty during your commutes to work, the grocery store or on your cold morning walks.

Even though I was born and raised in the South, the past few years I’ve spent living in New York quickly proved one thing: Puffer coats, while pretty much essential to surviving winter, are not always the most affordable purchase. That’s why I went on an internet hunt to find quality puffer coats under $200 that are actually worth buying.

During my search, I came across a surprising number of puffers at this price point that are available in a wide range of sizes, colors, styles and, of course, budget ranges (as low as $28!). So, if you’re due for a puffer coat upgrade and don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new one, check out our picks below — before the cold really sets in.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Old Navy
Old Navy water-resistant duvet puffer coat
Built with a water-resistant exterior and a funnel neck to block out chilly wind, this plush longline puffer coat is exactly what you need to get through the winter. Colors include tan, black and mint green. It's available in sizes XS-4X and in regular, tall and petite fits.
$99.99 at Old Navy
2
Quince
Quince down cropped puffer jacket
While Quince is popular with our Shopping team for its cozy cashmere sweaters, the direct-to-consumer brand also offers an array of outwear options, including this coat with water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric. You can say goodbye to cold hands, too; each of the pockets is lined with soft fleece to keep your mitts warm while you move. It comes in red, blue and black and in sizes XS-XL.
$129.90 at Quince
3
Amazon
A stand collar puffer jacket
This mid-weight puffer offers a casual approach to staying warm this winter. It has two zippered pockets, a drop shoulder style and an adjustable drawstring hem. Color options include khaki, olive green, black, dark brown, emerald green, light green and pink. Sizes range from XS-XL.
$54.99+ at Amazon
4
Target
Ava & Viv plus size short puffer coat
While solid color puffers will never go out of style, why not introduce a couple patterned pieces this season? You can start with this vibrant hooded puffer, which is available in four styles, including chartreuse with white, black floral, white and orange. It comes in sizes 1X-4X.
$65 at Target
5
Asos
Brave Soul plus size longline puffer jacket
It doesn't get any better than this classic zip-up black puffer at ASOS, which features a long length and drawstring hood. It comes in plus sizes 16-22.
$101 at ASOS
6
Target
Wild Fable puffer jacket
For lighter warmth (or if you need something packable for winter trips), this quilted jacket will not only get the job done, but also add a splash of color to your cold-weather outfits. It comes in blue, red, black, white and green and in sizes XS-XXL.
$28 at Target
7
Amazon
Daily Ritual short puffer jacket
This puffer comes in 17 color and design options, including burgundy, sage green, camel, leopard print, black velvet and dusty pink. The elasticized cuffs and mock neck are sure to keep wind out and warmth in. It comes in sizes XS-4X.
$45.40+ at Amazon
8
Mango
Mango hooded quilted coat
Take on the cold in this medium-length water-repellent coat that has a funnel neck collar, two zippered hand pockets and a hood to block out wind. It comes in blue, red and brown and in sizes XXS-4XL.
$69.99 at Mango
9
Asos
ASOS Design curve quilted puffer jacket
ASOS's Curve line offers actually stylish clothing and accessories in plus sizes, including this brown puffer jacket that's perfect for cold days. It's designed with a hood, side pockets and a full-zip closure. It comes in sizes 12-26.
$45.10 at ASOS
10
Free People
Free People trapeze Haley puffer jacket
Whether you sport this hooded puffer in striking green, bright white, electric pink or classic black, you're guaranteed to have found a new favorite cold weather accessory. The fully lined coat has a trendy oversized fit and drop shoulders for comfort. It comes in sizes XS-XL.
$168 at Free People
11
Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart reflective hooded puffer coat
Winter means that not only are days significantly colder, but the sun (when it does come out) sets way earlier. This ultra-warm puffer coat has reflective trim to make you more visible in low lighting while on evening walks or out running errands. It comes in yellow and black and in sizes 10-28.
$99.75 at Ashley Stewart
12
Gap Factory
Gap Factory ColdControl Max puffer coat
For a low-profile puffer option, this water-resistant coat is one you need in your winter wardrobe. With a fully lined interior and banded cuffs, you'll have no problem staying warm in style. It comes in black, burgundy and off-white in sizes XS-XXL.
$59.99 at Gap Factory
13
Uniqlo
Uniqlo ultra light down shiny puffer jacket
Stay warm without being bogged down in this boxy, lightweight puffer. You also don't have to worry about unexpected rain thanks to the water-repellent coating on the shiny exterior. It comes in beige, gray, off-white, black, brown and navy and in sizes XXS-XXL.
$49.90 at Uniqlo
14
Splendid
Splendid Cali puffer jacket
Snuggle up in this pillowy quilted coat which has a hidden front zipper (with snap buttons too!), funneled neck collar and two front pockets. It comes up in green, black and camel in sizes XS-XL.
$138 at Splendid
15
Bernardo
Bernardo quilted puffer jacket
This slim-fit, lightly insulated jacket features a wide funnel neck and a filling made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. It comes in black, blue and green and in sizes XS-XXL.
$99 at Bernardo
