HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Tinnakorn Jorruang via Getty Images Some puzzles are a piece of cakes. Others, not so much.

When you’re staying in for a day or for the whole weekend, you might just get tired of just binging TV. There are only so many episodes in a season, after all.

After a long day or week in your home office, you probably want to stay away from another screen, anyway. You might be looking for some easy entertainment that you won’t have to get out of your pajamas for.

There’s nothing like a puzzling puzzle to keep you — and bored kids— busy for hours. While some puzzles might not take too long to finish, others might keep you stumped for a couple of days. Those 1,000-piece puzzles aren’t easy.

Luckily, you can keep all the pieces to yourself or have a family game night in. There’s a puzzle out there for anyone, from ones that are practically impossible to others that might take the little one in your life a little time to figure out.

Even if you’re a puzzler at heart who doesn’t have the table space to keep one out all the time, there are hacks for that, too. Look for “mini puzzles” or consider a puzzle mat that you build your puzzle on, but roll it up and out of the way when you’re done for the evening. It’s sure to keep the puzzle’s shape when you unroll it the next time you’re ready to play.

And, since we can’t resist a puzzle ourselves, we found the 15 best ones on Amazon that are under $15. Now, you just have to get puzzling — just be sure not to lose any of the pieces.