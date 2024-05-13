ShoppingStylesportsMen

Quick-Dry Men’s Shirts If You Hate Feeling Sweaty

These casual, lightweight options will keep you cool from workouts to hot days.
The only thing worse than feeling sweaty in your clothes is feeling sweaty in your clothes and staying that way. Whether you’re working out, hanging out or simply prefer a stretchy, comfortable undershirt no matter what you’re doing — we curated the best men’s quick-dry and performance T-shirts to keep you cool and dry.

Unlike thicker, more absorbent shirts that can keep you clammy, these options are incredibly lightweight and easy to wear. Primarily made from poly blends, they’re moisture-wicking to keep you feeling dry and dignified through longtime wear.

From sports shirts to work-friendly polos, we found options for all sorts of occasions, letting you stay comfortable no matter the activity. We hope you find your new favorite options and enjoy feeling breezy, not balmy.

1
Nordstrom
A super chic Vuori performance tee you can dress up with jeans
If versatility is the name of your game, you’ll love this sporty but slimmer-cut T-shirt. Reviewers say it’s a great piece for working out at the gym or taking on hikes but also pairs well with jeans or slacks on a night out or when doing errands. This comes in small-XXL.

Promising Nordstrom review: "His favorite shirt. So a comfy and breathable material. Highly recommend this brand in general. 10/10" — Maris22
$43.20+ at Nordstrom$54 at REI$54 at Vuori
2
Nordstrom
A versatile Vuori performance polo
Or if you need something with a collar for golf or work, grab this polo from Vuori. Like their beloved T-shirts, they're soft and easy to style, with moisture-wicking tech fabric that will keep you cool. This comes in small-XXL.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Needed some polo shirts for a recent trip and found these Vuori Strato Tech polos. The material is amazing. Super super comfortable - wore all day without any issue. The material is hard to explain, but it is super soft and feels great against the skin, a touch heaver than say a pure moisture wicking workout shirt, which I thought was good because this is a casual shirt, not a workout shirt. I liked the 30UPF as I was outside a lot on this trip - also does moisture wick. Fit is athletic, but comfortable. I am 5'8" with athletic build and it fit just right. I had tried the XL, but it was too big. I ended up buying in all three colors. I recently got back from my trip and washed the shirt and hung it to dry and it looks brand new with little to no wrinkles. Great travel polo, and/or polo for everyday casual use in warmer weather." — wcesq
$64 at Nordstrom$64 at REI$64 at Vuori
3
Nordstrom
A highly-rated Travis Mathew sport polo
Another collared option, this breathable and lightweight polo is cut with more room through the torso. Made from a blend of polyester and cotton with a little bit of spandex, it promises to be comfortable on while still looking sharp. This comes in small-XXXL.

Promising Nordstrom review: "What I like the most about this polo is the quality of fabric, stitching, and cut. It is noticeably better than other shirts I see on the course. A buddy of mine complimented me in this shirt and I love wearing it." — Fox 6
$89.95 at Nordstrom$71.99+ at Dick's$59.95 at Amazon
4
Walmart
A Reebok jersey polyester option
Run errands or miles in comfort with this jersey-style polyester performance shirt. It feels more similar to a cotton tee but is flexible and breathable for all day wear. This comes in small-3XL

Promising Walmart review: "Became my favorite t the moment I put it on! Soft, breathable, stretchy, holds its shape after washing. Quality made" — LB
$12 at Walmart
5
Old Navy
A ventilated Old Navy option
If you skip Old Navy clothes, we urge you to change your mind. The brand is full of great items, like this ventilated performance shirt that hits under the waist. It's made from a polyester and spandex blend in a traditional raglan cut that fits around your shoulders. This comes in small to 4XL.

Promising Old Navy review: "These keep my husband nice and cool, really breathable, will be ordering more!" — agoanonymous
$15.99+ at Old Navy
6
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean's SunSmart tee
Enjoy UPF 50+ rated fabric that blocks over 90% of the sun's UV rays in this L.L. Bean moisture-wicking, quick-dry shirt. It's relaxed through the arms and torso with flat lock seams that don't chafe. This comes in small-3XL

Promising L.L. Bean review: "Nice shirt for extreme southern heat. A great selection of colors, Comfortable to wear and washes well .All and all a very nice T shirt." — L.L. Bean Customer
$29.99+ at L.L. Bean
7
Amazon
An Adidas performance shirt with a thoughtful silhouette
With a slightly longer back hem and forward seams in the shoulders, this Adidas performance shirt gives you ample coverage and promises to easily tuck into your shorts or pants and stay tucked, even when you’re moving around. It’s made with a polyester and cotton blend to help you stay cool and dry. This comes in X-small to 4XL.

Promising Amazon review: "I had been searching for a good quality shirt to work out in. I gave this shirt a shot, it did not disappoint. I actually bought the same shirt in 5 different colors. Excellent shirt." — Robert Kyle Vernon
$25+ at Amazon
8
Target
An affordable All In Motion odor-resistant tee that will keep you cool
Moisture-wicking, quick-drying, odor-resistant and only $12? This beloved Target tee is made for high-intensity workouts like cardio, spinning, boxing and interval training. It promises to keep you cool and comfy with flat seams and a regular fit. This comes in small to 3XL.

Promising Target review: "This is a great shirt. It fits very well and is extremely comfortable. I like it so much that I am ordering two more in different colors. It wicks the sweat away from my body and keeps me feeling good. I highly recommend this shirt." — Mikey1
$12 at Target
9
Target
Or, the same material in a tank style
Whether you're lifting weights, running or selling out tickets to your gun show, you may feel better with a sleeveless cut. This version comes in the same highly-rated fabric and cut as the T-shirt but gives you ample room to move without being cut too wide around the arms. This comes in small to 3XL.

Promising Taget review: "I ordered my husband one of these to workout in, he loved it so much he ordered 3 more. Thin and breathable material, washes well and seems comfy while exercising." — dford
$12 at Target
10
Amazon
A pair of relaxed fitting performance tops
If buying your clothes in bulk saves you time and energy, this set gets you two looser-fitting performance tops in one purchase. Made from a honeycomb texture knit fabric, it gives you great stretch while still keeping its shape. This comes in X-small to 6XL.

Promising Amazon review: "These wicking T’s feel great and stay wrinkle free all day. The T’s wash and dry really well and are wrinkle free right out of the dryer. I have purchased these shirts several times and will continue to do so in the future. These T’s are simply my favorite go to for casual wear." — crik
$22.80 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of five dry-fit active crewnecks
Many reviewers noted grabbing these dry-fit crewnecks for active hiking and trekking travel in hot climates and liking them so much that they wore them back home. Whether you're working out or just hanging out, these polyester and spandex blend shirts will keep you dry and comfy. This comes in small to 3XL.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought this set of shirts for a safari in Tanzania. In fact, another gentleman on our trip had purchased the same set. They are light and comfortable. They wash and dry easily. No fabric 'pilling' after laundry and the seams have held up very well. We were pleased with our purchases." — Ray
$34.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A budget-friendly cotton-blend shirt that's designed to get more comfortable with every wash
A trifecta of moisture-wicking properties, odor protection and UPF 30+, this cotton-blend Russell Athletic shirt is ideal to wear on sunny days or in the gym. It’s 60% cotton, so it gets comfier with every wash, yet it still will keep you dry and funk-free. It's available with long and short sleeves, as well as muscle and tank cuts, too. This comes in small to 4XL.

Promising Amazon review: "This is my "Goldie-Locks" of t-shirts. I wanted a t-shirt that was ultra comfortable that I could work out in that wasn't too thin or too thick, not too long or too short, not too loose or too tight. I tried multiple brands and figured out that these Russell Athletic shirts were the ones that fit my needs. I have broad shoulders and a large back and chest. These shirts fit my body shape very well. I don't care for the dry-fit shirts. I like the feel of cotton or a cotton/poly blend against my skin. In addition to working out these are great for every day wear and lounging around in as well." — Max_Power
$7.96+ at Amazon
13
Nike
A Nike performance shirt that actually has "legend" in the name
Non-restrictive and comfortable, this 100% polyester shirt aims to keep you cool and dry, whatever you’re doing. Stay ventilated with its easy fit that gives you a wide range of motion. This comes in x-small to 4XL.

Promising Nike review: ”My son LOVES these t shirts, is all he will wear. And they last a long time. He has some he has had for 4 or more years and wears them weekly.” — shavy23
$30 at Nike$16.99+ at Dick's (regularly $30)
