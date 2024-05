Quick-Dry Men’s Shirts If You Hate Feeling Sweaty

A versatile Vuori performance polo

Or if you need something with a collar for golf or work, grab this polo from Vuori. Like their beloved T-shirts, they're soft and easy to style, with moisture-wicking tech fabric that will keep you cool. This comes in small-XXL."Needed some polo shirts for a recent trip and found these Vuori Strato Tech polos. The material is amazing. Super super comfortable - wore all day without any issue. The material is hard to explain, but it is super soft and feels great against the skin, a touch heaver than say a pure moisture wicking workout shirt, which I thought was good because this is a casual shirt, not a workout shirt. I liked the 30UPF as I was outside a lot on this trip - also does moisture wick. Fit is athletic, but comfortable. I am 5'8" with athletic build and it fit just right. I had tried the XL, but it was too big. I ended up buying in all three colors. I recently got back from my trip and washed the shirt and hung it to dry and it looks brand new with little to no wrinkles. Great travel polo, and/or polo for everyday casual use in warmer weather." — wcesq