Carol Yepes via Getty Images Start shaving away with these razor subscription services.

Now that it’s the season of shorts and short sleeves, you might be looking for hair removal products that’ll keep you groomed until your next salon appointment.

While places like Flamingo, Oui the People and Bliss have essentials for shaving and waxing, there are sites that’ll send you recurring razors or razor blade deliveries so you remember to switch them out before they start getting grimy.

Before you start slathering on the shaving cream, however, you should be sure to swap out your razor every couple of weeks. Experts who spoke to HuffPost stressed that it’s better to make hair-removal choices right now that you can easily maintain at home. (That is, you might want to stick to shaving just the sides of your bikini line for now).

You definitely don’t want to feel the burn of razor burn. So we combed through the internet to find the best subscription services that’ll send razors every month or on a schedule that you set, including Billie, which one of our editors tried out and recommends, and Athena Club, which also carries period care products.