Of course, if your hands can’t help but be cold all the time, you might turn to rechargeable and reusable hand warmers that you can hold for a bit of comfort. Some are USB-powered so you just have to plug them in to power them up. Others are battery-powered so you can take them out when you get the slightest of shivers.
With reusable hand warmers, you don’t have to blow on your hands to heat them up. (Though it’s probably best not to blow on your hands at all in the middle of a pandemic). You can also say goodbye to those single-use hand warmer packets, such as HotHands.
To make things easy, check out our guide to a few of the best hand warmers of the year below.
Your best bet from this list? That would be this $26 hand warmer that has a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon. As our shopping editors say, it’s “In Its Prime.”
Check out these rechargeable hand warmers when you’re feeling cold.
1
Saferell 5,200 mAh Portable Pocket Hand Warmer
Amazon
You can choose between three different temperature modes with this pocket hand warmer, which features a silicone oil finish that's meant to be warmer than metal. It can heat for up to eight hours and work as a backup battery for your phone. This little hand warmer is top-rated, too, with a 4.7-star rating and more than 500 reviews. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
2
Zippo HeatBank 9s Plus Rechargeable Hand Warmer
REI
This rechargeable hand warmer has an ergonomic design that's supposed to help when holding it and fit right in your pocket or purse. It has a lithium battery with a run time of nine hours. You can choose between single- or dual-sided heat settings. Plus, this comes with an LED flashlight when you're in the dark. Find it for $50 at REI.
3
OCOOPA 5,200 mAh Electric Portable Pocket Hand Warmer
Amazon
With a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews, this electric hand warmer is worth checking out. It has three different levels of temperatures, and you just have to press a button to release the warmth. You can also charge your phone with the help of its lithium rechargeable battery and USB charging port. This hand warmer is supposed to be anti-skid for slippery fingers. It comes in different prints such as a galaxy one and colors such as orange. Find it for $26 at Amazon.
4
Urban Outfitters Heated Mouse Pad
Urban Outfitters
If you're stuck at a computer all day, this heated mouse pad might be just what you need to get through your inbox. You can take turns warming up your hands with this heating pad, which features a cushioned rest and fuzzy outside. It's powered by a USB cord. Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters.
5
Jomst 7,800 mAh Rechargeable Hand Warmer Portable Electric Power Bank
Amazon
Unlike some of the hand warmers on this list, this one comes in different colors (including black, blue and pink) to make it more customized to you. The heat on this hand warmer can last up to 12 hours. You can opt to charge other digital devices as well. It's double-sided to heat both your hands and features three different heat settings. Find it for $28 at Amazon.
6
Zippo Heatbank 3 Rechargeable Hand Warmer
REI
Warm up your hands with this "heat bank" that features dual-sided heat with both high and low settings. It's designed slim so you can store it in your pocket when you're not using it. There's an auto-charging feature, and the USB charging cable is included. Find it for $20 at REI.
7
KARECEL Electric Hand Warmer 5,200 mAh Powerbank
Amazon
Another well-reviewed choice to check out, this hand warmer has a 4.5-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews. The device is two in one and works as a hand warmer and a power bank to charge your devices. It is double-sided and small so it fits just about anywhere. It has three heat settings. Plus, you can pick out the color: black, blue, rose gold, gold or silver. Find it for $25 at Amazon.
8
SPT Portable Hand Warmer
Macy's
This hand warmer will get rid of those cold hands in no time. It has up to 10 hours of heating time, high and low heat settings and a light indicator so you know when to power up. This warmer is made of stainless steel. It comes in black as well. Find it for $39 at Macy's.
9
KARECEL USB Hand Warmer Reusable 5,200 mAh Powerbank
FVSA Rechargeable Hand Warmer 4-in-1 10,000 mAh Battery Charger
Amazon
This rechargeable warmer can do much more than just heat your hands — it also has a massage function, a flashlight and a charger for your phone. It has three different temperatures to pick from. The heat warmer also comes with a lithium rechargeable battery and USB charging port. Find it for $25 at Amazon.
11
Bonus: Smoko Heated Slipper
Urban Outfitters
For cold feet, turn to these top-rated heated slippers. These soft fleece slippers are USB powered and give you toes some heat. Find them for $35 at Urban Outfitters. These are shaped like dumplings, but you can find ones that look like Snoopy and potatoes, too.
