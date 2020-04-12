Craft for your friends

I’m trying to keep busy with the limited resources I have at my mom’s house, and I found an old bag of embroidery floss for making friendship bracelets. I found a great online tutorial, dusted off my knot-making skills and asked my friends on Instagram who wants a bracelet. I got so many responses that I’ll be busy for a while ― it’s great mindless work to do while watching TV, and it’s fun to pick colors and designs your friends will like. The thought of knowing I can give friends this small gift with their next mail delivery brings a little light into my life. ―Kristen Aiken, Senior Editor, Food & Style

Try new businesses and stock up your home at the same time

This week I spent a lot of time checking out our local businesses, many of whom have shifted to home delivery and pickup. It feels awesome to be supporting my community in this way. ―Jamie Feldman, Lifestyle & Personal Reporter

Dive into childhood home movies or memorabilia

Recently we pulled out my fiancé’s old toys, artwork and home videos, and it was a JOURNEY. It was a hilarious and sentimental way to spend the afternoon. It also sparked new conversations between us and gave us an opportunity to learn more about each other. Of course, this is contingent on having access to childhood memorabilia. If that isn’t the case for you, it might be worth asking your family to dig up some items and send pictures. Or you can even scroll back to the first few photos on your phone or on Facebook for a dose of nostalgia. It’s an entertaining way to pass the time. ―Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness Editor