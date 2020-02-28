Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February 2020

Grilled cheese, pastas and pancakes won our readers' hearts this month.

When we want to know what people are craving at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account and its most-liked recipes, which come from a curated list of experienced food bloggers.

Between the colder temperatures, the launch of political debates and all the feelings that Valentine’s Day brings (whether they’re good or bad), it seems February has made our readers turn to carbohydrates. Eight out of the top 10 recipes this month featured them, including four pastas, a cake, two grilled cheeses and a smorgasbord of pancakes. And they look absolutely irresistible.

While carbs have a bad reputation, they also offer us plenty of benefits, from increased energy to digestive regularity. So dig in to these most-loved recipes and see what all the fuss is about.

10. Smoky Tomato Soup

Get the recipe for Smoky Tomato Soup from Two Peas And Their Pod

9. Souper Creamy Lemon Butter Cheesy Zucchini Orzo

Get the recipe for Souper Creamy Lemon Butter Cheesy Zucchini Orzo from Half Baked Harvest

8. One Skillet Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Orzo

Get the recipe for One Skillet Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Orzo from Half Baked Harvest

7. Ravioli With Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata

Get the recipe for Ravioli With Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata from The Daley Plate

6. 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta With Brown Butter and Goat Cheese

Get the recipe for 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta With Brown Butter and Goat Cheese from How Sweet Eats

5. Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs

Get the recipe for Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs from The Daley Plate

4. Tres Leches Confetti Cake

Get the recipe for Tres Leches Confetti Cake from How Sweet Eats

3. Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Get the recipe for Kimchi Grilled Cheese from Half Baked Harvest

2. French Onion and Apple Grilled Cheese

Get the recipe for French Onion and Apple Grilled Cheese from Half Baked Harvest

1. Build-Your-Own Pancake Board

Get the recipe for Build-Your-Own Pancake Board from Completely Delicious

