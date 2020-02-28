The Daley Plate/Completely Delicious/Half Baked Harvest

When we want to know what people are craving at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account and its most-liked recipes, which come from a curated list of experienced food bloggers.

Between the colder temperatures, the launch of political debates and all the feelings that Valentine’s Day brings (whether they’re good or bad), it seems February has made our readers turn to carbohydrates. Eight out of the top 10 recipes this month featured them, including four pastas, a cake, two grilled cheeses and a smorgasbord of pancakes. And they look absolutely irresistible.

While carbs have a bad reputation, they also offer us plenty of benefits, from increased energy to digestive regularity. So dig in to these most-loved recipes and see what all the fuss is about.

10. Smoky Tomato Soup

Two Peas And Their Pod

9. Souper Creamy Lemon Butter Cheesy Zucchini Orzo

Half Baked Harvest

8. One Skillet Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Orzo

Half Baked Harvest

7. Ravioli With Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata

The Daley Plate

6. 20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta With Brown Butter and Goat Cheese

How Sweet Eats

5. Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs

The Daley Plate

4. Tres Leches Confetti Cake

How Sweet Eats

3. Kimchi Grilled Cheese

Half Baked Harvest

2. French Onion and Apple Grilled Cheese

Half Baked Harvest

1. Build-Your-Own Pancake Board