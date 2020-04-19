The easiest spaghetti meal with kitchen staples.

Growing up, my parents used to make their own version of Chicken Spaghetti whenever we were short on time or just wanted something easy. It only requires four simple ingredients: Chicken, spaghetti of your choice, peas (which are optional) and zesty Italian dressing. (The zesty version is key!)

Marinate the chicken in the dressing for an hour, then cook it in a pan. Add the peas and a little more dressing once the chicken is cooked and allow it to simmer until the peas are done. While this is going on, make your spaghetti, then mix it all together. I usually just eyeball how much of the dressing you need; save a tiny bit of the pasta water and mix that in to make the “sauce” consistent. It’s completely elementary, but it’s delicious, easy and could save you on groceries if you already have these items stocked at home. ―Holmes

A healthier alternative to your favorite fast food meal.

This is embarrassing, but I totally forgot I have an Air Fryer. It was just hiding away in a dark, remote corner, unused and gathering dust. I pulled it out, read the instruction manual, and made the best fried fish I’ve had in ages ― with no oil. Not a drop!

I’ve been having serious fast food cravings lately, so I turned the fish into a healthier version of a Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a brioche bun, homemade tartar sauce, lettuce and American cheese ― and it was FANTASTIC. Now I’m looking forward to figuring out what else I can cook in it. I highly recommend doing the same, whether you have an Air Fryer, an Instant Pot, a waffle maker or whatever. ―Kristen Aiken, Senior Editor, Food & Style

Product Recommendations

A fancy tea blend that makes the ultimate nightcap.

I’ve been aiming to swap my usual nightly glass of cabernet for a cup or two of tea, and I think it’s helped me sleep better and generally feel better the last few weeks. After all, alcohol lowers your immunity, and we could all use all the help we can get now, right? I’ve tried to make it a bit more enticing by using fancy teas and my favorite tea infuser. I’m obsessed with this Cherry Marzipan green tea blend from Tea Forte. I’ll still have that wine, but try to limit it to the weekends. ―Palmer

A postcard you create online and send to your loved ones in the mail.

My family discovered Postable this week, which is a service where you can create and send physical postcards to people. You can choose from a selection of adorable pre-made cards or you can create one using your own photos. The service will then print, stamp, address and mail it. My grandmother is currently in a nursing home without most of her sentimental belongings, so we created our own cards using family photos so she can display them in her room. It’s a nice way to keep in touching during this socially distant time! ―Holmes