There’s no “right” way to navigate the coronavirus pandemic — everyone lives and copes differently. That said, fostering a sense of community may make getting through this time a little bit easier.
Enter this weekly guide. Every Sunday, we’ll bring you a short list of products, routines, workouts, recipes, apps and other things we tried the previous week that are making life easier during this universally stressful time.
Take a look at this week’s suggestions from our editors below.
Activity Recommendations
Spruce up your sleep space.
Call me Britney Spears because I did it again: I painted another wall in my house. You might call this anxiety-induced decorating, and you’d be right. But that doesn’t make it any less eye-pleasing. I painted my bedroom a beautiful blue color (Benjamin Moore Florida Keys Blue, for interested parties) and bought these West Elm nightstands (on sale!) and I cannot describe how much happiness seeing the whole thing every day makes me. ― Jamie Feldman, Lifestyle & Personal Reporter
Product Recommendations
This week I got my first box of Imperfect Foods. It’s a delivery service that sells “imperfect” produce and other groceries to eliminate food waste. Thing is, my first box of veggies and fruit looked perfect! Not a warty carrot or wonky apple among them! I was very pleased. It’s such a good service to try out right now since it limits your trips to the market! (Worth noting: You can specify what types of groceries you want before the delivery goes out, but I just took the default box.) ― Brittany Wong, Senior Lifestyle Reporter
Workout Recommendations
Use your walks as a time to tune out coronavirus news.
I usually listen to a podcast during my morning walks. Other people’s conversations are a welcome distraction from my own anxious thoughts. But lately, all that chatter has been overstimulating my brain too early in the day. So in the last week, I’ve tried listening to music or even strolling in silence so I can breathe deeply, take in my surroundings and let my mind wander in a healthy way. ― Kelsey Borresen, Senior Lifestyle Reporter
Recipe Recommendations
Try a delicious pivot from sourdough bread.
I’m making Molly Yeh’s scallion pancake challah, which is basically all my interests in one loaf of bread. It’s easy to follow and less stressful than sourdough (not a knock on sourdough, just a good option for when you need a break from monitoring your starter). ― Feldman
Take advantage of the world’s most underrated fruit.
If you let rhubarb season pass this year without picking up a bunch, you’ll regret it. The tart, ruby-red fruit (which people often confuse with celery or rainbow chard) is in season right now in many parts of the country, but it won’t last long. There are tons of different ways you can bake with rhubarb: pies, crumbles, bars, cakes, you name it. If you can’t find it at your grocery store, head to your local farmers market ― many of them are actually taking better safety precautions than grocery stores, anyway. Here are some great rhubarb recipes. ― Kristen Aiken, Senior Editor, Food & Style
Turn your produce into an easy ratatouille.
I put some of my veggies to use, making what I’ll refer to as a lazy woman’s version of ratatouille. (I don’t use a recipe but it’s something like this.) I definitely don’t take the time to lovingly arrange my veggies and, to be quite honest, at the end, I bake a bit of cheese on top, but whatever, it’s delicious. I also made this ratatouille “dip” recently and wow, amazing. ― Wong
