Spruce up your sleep space.

Call me Britney Spears because I did it again: I painted another wall in my house. You might call this anxiety-induced decorating, and you’d be right. But that doesn’t make it any less eye-pleasing. I painted my bedroom a beautiful blue color (Benjamin Moore Florida Keys Blue, for interested parties) and bought these West Elm nightstands (on sale!) and I cannot describe how much happiness seeing the whole thing every day makes me. ― Jamie Feldman, Lifestyle & Personal Reporter

Product Recommendations

This week I got my first box of Imperfect Foods. It’s a delivery service that sells “imperfect” produce and other groceries to eliminate food waste. Thing is, my first box of veggies and fruit looked perfect! Not a warty carrot or wonky apple among them! I was very pleased. It’s such a good service to try out right now since it limits your trips to the market! (Worth noting: You can specify what types of groceries you want before the delivery goes out, but I just took the default box.) ― Brittany Wong, Senior Lifestyle Reporter

Workout Recommendations

Use your walks as a time to tune out coronavirus news.

I usually listen to a podcast during my morning walks. Other people’s conversations are a welcome distraction from my own anxious thoughts. But lately, all that chatter has been overstimulating my brain too early in the day. So in the last week, I’ve tried listening to music or even strolling in silence so I can breathe deeply, take in my surroundings and let my mind wander in a healthy way. ― Kelsey Borresen, Senior Lifestyle Reporter

Recipe Recommendations