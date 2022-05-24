Shopping

The Best Recovery Sandals, According To A Podiatrist

Whether you're healing from a foot surgery or an intense workout, these shoes will provide some much-needed relief.

One of the most important parts of healing from a foot injury or living with a foot condition is the type of shoe you wear. Whether you have plantar fasciitis, heel spurs or even hammertoes, protecting your feet with comfortable shoes during the recovery process can make all the difference in your progress.

Recovery sandals are specific shoes you can wear if you’re dealing with foot issues, and they’re especially good for wearing around the house or outside when it’s warm out. They’re great even if you don’t have an injury and just want a super supportive sandal to wear around.

Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist in Texas, told HuffPost they’re also good for post-workout recovery.

“Recovery sandals are basically designed to help support your feet so you will be relieved from strained muscles, and they give you a quicker recovery from your workouts or something like plantar fasciitis,” Perkins said. “A lot of them are designed with different technology, like a foam foot bed. They have a very high cushion, almost like a cloud type of foam.”

We’re no stranger to cloud-like shoes, but Perkins said recovery sandals have another key feature that helps aid in the healing process: their ability to absorb a lot of impact when you’re walking or running. These shoes give you just the right amount of cushion and comfort your feet need when they’re tired, sore or in pain, and allow you to walk or run with ease.

And if you’re recovering from a foot surgery, Perkins said they’re a good option to wear. Depending on the type of surgery you had, they accommodate any post-procedure swelling, too.

“They would be good for someone who is recovering from a mild type of stress fracture where they’ve completed, say, six weeks or so of standard medical shoe or boot therapy, and they’re trying to transition back to a normal shoe. A recovery scandal is a good in-between of a high grade medical shoe or boot and a traditional athletic shoe,” she said.

Though they’re most often worn by people who are healing from various foot conditions or soreness, recovery sandals are good for anyone to have on hand. Your feet will thank you for the supportive footbed and easy slip-on design of these shoes.

We asked Perkins to provide her top picks for recovery sandals that she recommends for her patients. Check them out below.

1
Vionic
Vionic Rejuvenate recovery sandal
Designed with a molded EVA footbed, which has special cushioning that absorbs impact, these sandals are easy to slip on and come in four colors: navy, mint green, black and gray. They are available in women's 5-14, and men's 7.5-12.5.
$79.95 at Vionic
2
Zappos
Hoka Ora recovery slide 2
With maximum cushioning, a slip-on design and soft top-layer EVA footbed, these slides from Hoka provide durability and stability. The construction allows for a smooth transition as you take each step, putting less stress on your heels and toes. The men's shoe comes in aqua, black, dark blue, mint green and gray, and sizes 7-4. The women's shoe comes in black, blue, fuchsia and cream, and sizes 5-11.
Men's: $49.95+ at ZapposWomen's: $50 at Zappos
3
Amazon
Oofos OOahh slide sandal
If you need another reason to consider this slide worthy, you'll be delighted to know that it received a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association. It helps to reduce stress on the sorest of feet and is made of materials that are moisture- and odor-resistant. The cushioned footbed absorbs impact and promotes natural foot movement. It comes in black, green, lavender, mauve, navy and gray. Women's sizes range from 5-16 and men's sizes range from 3-14.
$59.95 at Amazon$59.95 at Zappos
4
Crocs
Classic clog Crocs
You might not have thought these extremely popular shoes would provide health benefits for your feet, but think again. Perkins said she recommends these for her clients because they provide extra wiggle room for swollen feet. They're super lightweight, easy to clean and come in a ton of colors including red, black, white, yellow, green, purple, brown and orange, in women's 6-12 and men's 4-17.
$49.99 at Crocs
5
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed
Ah, Birkenstocks. The sandals you'll see everywhere this summer because of how comfortable they are, which is the main reason why Perkins recommends them to patients. This style comes with a soft suede footbed that's contoured to the shape of your foot. The deep heel cup aids in distributing body weight, so all the pressure doesn't rest solely on your heels and pads of your feet. They come in black, cream, light brown, dark brown, gray, taupe and dark gray, in women's 4-12.5 and men's 6-13.5.
$140 at Zappos
