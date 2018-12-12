Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross, left, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson.

Now that we’ve almost reached the end of 2018, it’s time to look back at some the year’s most stunning red carpet looks. And there were many.

Starting in January, we saw plenty of gorgeous looks at the Golden Globes, where most of the stars in attendance wore black in support of the Time’s Up campaign to fight sexual harassment and inequality. Then came the red purple carpet premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which was a beautiful celebration of African royalty.

At the Oscars in March, standouts included Tiffany Haddish, who arrived wearing a traditional Eritrean gown, and Nicole Kidman, who stunned in a structural blue Armani Privé dress.

In May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual Met Gala (in conjunction with The Costume Institute’s “Catholic Imagination” fashion exhibition), which saw Rihanna walk the red carpet looking like a bedazzled pope.

But those are just a few of the stunning looks we saw on red carpets this year. See them, and plenty more, below.

The “Black Panther” premiere:

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. Lupita Nyong'o David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood. Issa Rae David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther." Angela Bassett David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther." Nabiyah Be David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther." Tanika Ray David Crotty via Getty Images The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther." Janelle Monae David Crotty via Getty Images The singer and actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."

The Oscars:

Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The actress wears Armani Privé at the Academy Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles. Viola Davis Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The actress stuns in a Michael Kors gown. Salma Hayek Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The star wears Gucci. Jennifer Garner Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images The former "Alias" star wears Versace. Gina Rodriguez Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The "Jane the Virgin" star wears Zuhair Murad. Lupita Nyong'o Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The actress wears a Versace gown. Margot Robbie Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The "I, Tonya" star wearing Chanel. Janet Mock ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images The actress in a custom Christian Siriano. Tiffany Haddish Dan MacMedan via Getty Images The actress wears a traditional Eritrean princess gown at the Oscars.

The Venice Film Festival:

Lady Gaga Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images The singer wears Valentino couture for a screening of her film "A Star Is Born" on Aug. 31. Cate Blanchett Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images The two-time Oscar-winning actress wears Armani Privé at the "A Star Is Born" screening. Bruna Marquezine Andreas Rentz via Getty Images The Brazilian actress wears Alberta Ferretti at the "A Star Is Born" screening. Dakota Johnson Barcroft Media via Getty Images The actress poses in Christian Dior couture at the "Suspiria" premiere on Sept. 1. Mia Goth Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Goth wears Givenchy couture at the "Suspiria" screening. Cate Blanchett Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images Blanchett in another Armani Privé gown on the red carpet for the "Suspiria" screening. Carolina Crescentini Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Crescentini wears a dress by Alberta Ferretti at the "Suspiria" screening. Bruna Marquezine Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Marquezine wears Ralph and Russo at the "The Sisters Brothers" screening. Tilda Swinton Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images The actress wears a printed gown by Schiaparelli for the "At Eternity's Gate" screening on Sept. 3. Hofit Golan Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images The TV personality and model wears Tony Ward couture ahead of the "At Eternity's Gate" screening. Valeria Altobelli Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The singer and actress wears a sequined gown by Eleonora Lastrucci at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening. Juli Jakab Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images The actress at the "Napszallta (Sunset)" screening on Sept. 3. Natalie Portman Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The Academy Award winner wears a Gucci gown on the red carpet for the "Vox Lux" screening on Sept. 4.

The “Ocean’s 8” Premiere:

Sarah Paulson Taylor Hill via Getty Images The actress wears a neon Prada gown at the "Oceans 8" premiere in New York City in June. Mindy Kaling Taylor Hill via Getty Images The actress wears a Prabal Gurung dress at the "Ocean's 8" premiere. Rihanna Michael Ostuni via Getty Images The singer and actress wears Givenchy at the "Ocean's 8" premiere. Anne Hathaway Taylor Hill via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Jean Paul Gaultier at the "Ocean's 8" premiere. Sandra Bullock Michael Stewart via Getty Images The actress wears Elie Saab at the "Ocean's 8" premiere.

The Cannes Film Festival:

Khadja Nin George Pimentel via Getty Images At the screening of "Burning" on May 16. Aissa Maiga Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Wearing Balmain at the screening of "Burning" on May 16. Winnie Harlow Gisela Schober via Getty Images Wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture at the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15. Sonam Kapoor Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wearing Ralph & Russo for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14. Cate Blanchett Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Wearing Givenchy Haute Couture at the screening of "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14. Araya Hargate Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture for the "Sink or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" photo call on May 13. Aishwarya Rai Gisela Schober via Getty Images Wearing Michael Cinco couture at the screening of "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12. Helen Mirren George Pimentel via Getty Images Wearing Elie Saab couture at the screening of "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12. Deepika Padukone Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images In Ashi Studio couture, at the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11. Miya Muqi Andreas Rentz via Getty Images At the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11. Praya Lundberg George Pimentel via Getty Images In Michael Cinco Couture at the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)." Lupita Nyong'o Gisela Schober via Getty Images In Christian Dior Couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10. Amber Heard Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Wearing Valentino couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10. Aja Naomi King Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10. Deepika Padukone George Pimentel via Getty Images In Zuhair Murad at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10. Camila Coelho Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Wearing Ralph & Russo at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

The Emmy Awards:

Thandie Newton Frazer Harrison via Getty Images The actress wears Brandon Maxwell at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Constance Wu Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images In a Jason Wu gown on the Emmys red carpet. Angela Sarafyan Kyle Grillot / Reuters The actress wears a gown by Christian Siriano at the Emmy Awards. Leslie Jones Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The "Ghostbusters" star wears a Christian Siriano suit. Tiffany Haddish Steve Granitz via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Prabal Gurung at the Emmys. Rachel Brosnahan Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Emmy Awards. Sandra Oh Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Sandra Oh in a plunging red gown from the couture collection of Ralph & Russo. Regina King Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The actress in a structural Christian Siriano gown at the Emmys. Tracee Ellis Ross Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The actress wears a pink gown by Valentino.

A Few More Of Our Favorites: