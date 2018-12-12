Now that we’ve almost reached the end of 2018, it’s time to look back at some the year’s most stunning red carpet looks. And there were many.
Starting in January, we saw plenty of gorgeous looks at the Golden Globes, where most of the stars in attendance wore black in support of the Time’s Up campaign to fight sexual harassment and inequality. Then came the red purple carpet premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which was a beautiful celebration of African royalty.
At the Oscars in March, standouts included Tiffany Haddish, who arrived wearing a traditional Eritrean gown, and Nicole Kidman, who stunned in a structural blue Armani Privé dress.
In May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual Met Gala (in conjunction with The Costume Institute’s “Catholic Imagination” fashion exhibition), which saw Rihanna walk the red carpet looking like a bedazzled pope.
But those are just a few of the stunning looks we saw on red carpets this year. See them, and plenty more, below.
The “Black Panther” premiere:
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.
Lupita Nyong'o
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" on Jan. 29 in Hollywood.
Issa Rae
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."
Angela Bassett
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."
Nabiyah Be
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."
Tanika Ray
David Crotty via Getty Images
The actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."
Janelle Monae
David Crotty via Getty Images
The singer and actress at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther."
The Oscars:
Nicole Kidman
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The actress wears Armani Privé at the Academy Awards on March 4 in Los Angeles.
Viola Davis
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actress stuns in a Michael Kors gown.
Salma Hayek
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The star wears Gucci.
Jennifer Garner
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
The former "Alias" star wears Versace.
Gina Rodriguez
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The "Jane the Virgin" star wears Zuhair Murad.
Lupita Nyong'o
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actress wears a Versace gown.
Margot Robbie
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The "I, Tonya" star wearing Chanel.
Janet Mock
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
The actress in a custom Christian Siriano.
Tiffany Haddish
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
The actress wears a traditional Eritrean princess gown at the Oscars.
The Venice Film Festival:
Lady Gaga
Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
The singer wears Valentino couture for a screening of her film "A Star Is Born" on Aug. 31.
Cate Blanchett
Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
The two-time Oscar-winning actress wears Armani Privé at the "A Star Is Born" screening.
Bruna Marquezine
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
The Brazilian actress wears Alberta Ferretti at the "A Star Is Born" screening.
Dakota Johnson
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The actress poses in Christian Dior couture at the "Suspiria" premiere on Sept. 1.
Mia Goth
Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
Goth wears Givenchy couture at the "Suspiria" screening.
Cate Blanchett
Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
Blanchett in another Armani Privé gown on the red carpet for the "Suspiria" screening.
Carolina Crescentini
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Crescentini wears a dress by Alberta Ferretti at the "Suspiria" screening.
Bruna Marquezine
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Marquezine wears Ralph and Russo at the "The Sisters Brothers" screening.
Tilda Swinton
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images
The actress wears a printed gown by Schiaparelli for the "At Eternity's Gate" screening on Sept. 3.
Hofit Golan
Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images
The TV personality and model wears Tony Ward couture ahead of the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
Valeria Altobelli
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The singer and actress wears a sequined gown by Eleonora Lastrucci at the "At Eternity's Gate" screening.
Juli Jakab
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
The actress at the "Napszallta (Sunset)" screening on Sept. 3.
Natalie Portman
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The Academy Award winner wears a Gucci gown on the red carpet for the "Vox Lux" screening on Sept. 4.
The “Ocean’s 8” Premiere:
Sarah Paulson
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
The actress wears a neon Prada gown at the "Oceans 8" premiere in New York City in June.
Mindy Kaling
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
The actress wears a Prabal Gurung dress at the "Ocean's 8" premiere.
Rihanna
Michael Ostuni via Getty Images
The singer and actress wears Givenchy at the "Ocean's 8" premiere.
Anne Hathaway
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
The actress wears a gown by Jean Paul Gaultier at the "Ocean's 8" premiere.
Sandra Bullock
Michael Stewart via Getty Images
The actress wears Elie Saab at the "Ocean's 8" premiere.
The Cannes Film Festival:
Khadja Nin
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the screening of "Burning" on May 16.
Aissa Maiga
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Wearing Balmain at the screening of "Burning" on May 16.
Winnie Harlow
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture at the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15.
Sonam Kapoor
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Wearing Ralph & Russo for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14.
Cate Blanchett
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Wearing Givenchy Haute Couture at the screening of "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14.
Araya Hargate
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli couture for the "Sink or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" photo call on May 13.
Aishwarya Rai
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Wearing Michael Cinco couture at the screening of "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Helen Mirren
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Wearing Elie Saab couture at the screening of "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Deepika Padukone
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
In Ashi Studio couture, at the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
Miya Muqi
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
At the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
Praya Lundberg
George Pimentel via Getty Images
In Michael Cinco Couture at the screening of "Ash Is the Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)."
Lupita Nyong'o
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
In Christian Dior Couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Amber Heard
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Wearing Valentino couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Aja Naomi King
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Wearing Zuhair Murad couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Deepika Padukone
George Pimentel via Getty Images
In Zuhair Murad at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Camila Coelho
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Wearing Ralph & Russo at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
The Emmy Awards:
Thandie Newton
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The actress wears Brandon Maxwell at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.
Constance Wu
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
In a Jason Wu gown on the Emmys red carpet.
Angela Sarafyan
Kyle Grillot / Reuters
The actress wears a gown by Christian Siriano at the Emmy Awards.
Leslie Jones
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The "Ghostbusters" star wears a Christian Siriano suit.
Tiffany Haddish
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress wears a gown by Prabal Gurung at the Emmys.
Rachel Brosnahan
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star wears an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Emmy Awards.
Sandra Oh
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Sandra Oh in a plunging red gown from the couture collection of Ralph & Russo.
Regina King
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actress in a structural Christian Siriano gown at the Emmys.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actress wears a pink gown by Valentino.
A Few More Of Our Favorites:
Saoirse Ronan
David Crotty via Getty Images
The "Lady Bird' star wears a Versace dress at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills.
Diane Kruger
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The actress wears a Prada dress at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.
Reese Witherspoon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The actress wears a Zac Posen gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.
Rihanna
Getty
The singer wears Maison Margiela at the annual Met Gala on May 7 in New York City.
SZA
Getty Images
The singer wears Versace at the Met Gala.
Lena Waithe
Getty Images
The actress and screenwriter wears custom Carolina Hererra at the Met Gala.
Blake Lively
Getty Images
The actress wears Versace at the Met Gala.
Frances McDormand
Getty Images
The actress wears Valentino at the Met Gala.
Issa Rae
Jared Siskin via Getty Images
The actress wears a jumpsuit by Pyer Moss at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4 at the Brooklyn Museum.
Awkwafina
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
The actress and rapper attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Hollywood on Aug. 7
Kris Aquino
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
The actress wears Michael Cinco at the "Crazy Rich Asians" premiere.
Constance Wu
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
The actress wears a Ralph & Russo gown at the "Crazy Rich Asians" premiere.
Cardi B
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The rapper wears Dolce & Gabbana at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.
Chloe X Halle
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The singers wear coordinating Valentino gowns at the American Music Awards.
Emily Blunt
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The actress wears Yanina Couture for the premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 29 in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie
STEVEN FERDMAN via Getty Images
The actress wears a Chanel gown for the New York premiere of "Mary Queen of Scots" on Dec. 4.