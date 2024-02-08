The Very Very Best Red Lipsticks, According To Makeup Artists

Red lipstick is one of the most classic beauty products, and arguably the one timeless hue that should be in everyone’s makeup repertoire. That being said, it’s not always the most approachable color or easy to find the shade and formula that’s just right for you.
“I use the term ‘power color’ when I wear a red shade because of how much impact and hot girl energy it gives me,” Toronto-based makeup artist Megan Robinson told HuffPost.
If want to know what red shades Robinson and other experts swear by for a variety of occasions, skin tones and needs, keep reading. We put together a list of 12 standout reds that professional makeup artists and vintage beauty experts consider holy grails for just about anyone. But before you do, Robinson left us with this one red lipstick rule: “Always wear a lip pencil.”
