The Very Very Best Red Lipsticks, According To Makeup Artists

A universally flattering lip paint

"Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the shade Uncensored has to be mentioned when talking about red lipsticks," Sketch said. According to her, this lip paint is designed to be weightless on the lips, meaning it doesn't wear like a true liquid lipstick.



"It's also a matte finish that can be layered with gloss, but what is truly special about it is the shade of true red that it brings to the face and for all skin tones. It isn’t a true warm-toned red-orange lip nor a true cool-toned blue-red lip, just right in the middle. This makes it one of the universal red lipstick shades on the market," Sketch said.