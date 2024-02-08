ShoppingBeautyMakeupLipstick

The Very Very Best Red Lipsticks, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup experts weigh in on this iconic hue.
Some of our makeup pro's favorite reds include Haus Labs' Scarlet Matte, Belladonna by Melt Cosmetics, Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink in Wicked and MAC's liquid lipstick in Brazen.
Red lipstick is one of the most classic beauty products, and arguably the one timeless hue that should be in everyone’s makeup repertoire. That being said, it’s not always the most approachable color or easy to find the shade and formula that’s just right for you.

“I use the term ‘power color’ when I wear a red shade because of how much impact and hot girl energy it gives me,” Toronto-based makeup artist Megan Robinson told HuffPost.

If want to know what red shades Robinson and other experts swear by for a variety of occasions, skin tones and needs, keep reading. We put together a list of 12 standout reds that professional makeup artists and vintage beauty experts consider holy grails for just about anyone. But before you do, Robinson left us with this one red lipstick rule: “Always wear a lip pencil.”

1
MAC Cosmetics
A bright coral-hued matte lipstick
Toronto-based makeup artist Megan Robinson called MAC's Relentlessly Red her "ultimate red shade," especially when paired with the brand's lip pencil in the color Redd. Boasting MAC's iconic lipstick formula, Retro Matte, this bright coral red promises a vibrant color payoff and a non-feathering, fade-proof wear.
$23 at MAC Cosmetics$23 at Nordstrom$23 at Macy's
2
MAC Cosmetics
A transfer-proof liquid lipstick
For anyone into brick-y reds, Robinson likes this terracotta-toned liquid lip by MAC in the shade Brazen. It's a transfer- and waterproof formula, and the incredibly long-wearing lipstick has a matte finish and, though resistant to smudging, feathering and flaking, promises to be incredibly weightless on the lips.
$33 at MAC Cosmetics$33 at Nordstrom$33 at Macy's
3
Amazon
A berry red gloss that sets as a lipstick
Janet Cake, a vintage makeup artist with Las Vegas' Heads Will Roll salon and beauty agency, says Wet n' Wild's Megalast Liquid Catsuit lipstick in the shade Missy and Fierce is her favorite drugstore pick for red lipsticks. This affordable red lip applies glossy and dries down to a perfect matte finish that stays vibrant all day. "[It's] pigmented, long wearing, non-transferable, and cruelty free," Cake said.
$3.75 at Amazon
4
Lisa Eldridge
A velvet sheen pillar-box red
Emma Smith, a United Kingdom-based makeup artist specializing in vintage beauty, loves lipsticks from Lisa Eldridge. They're highly pigmented, creamy and, though they are matte, they have a slight luminous sheen to add dimension to the lips.

"Velvet Ribbon is the most perfect pillar-box red and it truly looks amazing on every skin tone," Smith said of this classic shade. "It has a velvet finish so [it] almost looks like a rose petal when it’s on."
$36 at Lisa Eldridge
5
Amazon
A glossy long-wear lipstick
Smith also suggests Maybelline's SuperStay Vinyl Ink liquid lipstick in the shade Wicked, which is a cool blue-red. She recommends it to anyone that wants a lipstick with a glossy finish rather than matte. It lasts all day while also feeling comfortable on the lips.
$9.98 at Amazon$9.98 at Target$9.98 at Walmart
6
Bésame
A multi-use cream rouge
Houston, Texas-based makeup artist Kat Sketch called this rouge cream pot by vintage cosmetic brand Bésame her favorite multifunctional red lipstick. A universal color for both the lips and the face, Sketch said this is a dreamy shade that's perfect for creating a natural-looking flush.

"Its formula makes it look like [you have] a natural glow from within and adds a red pop to any makeup look," Sketch said.
$24 at Bésame$24 at Amazon
7
Sephora
A cream lip stain
Both Cake and Sketch are big fans of this Sephora-exclusive creamy lip stain in the shade Always Red. In fact, Sketch said it's the red lip that she gets the most compliments on.

"This lipstick is great for a more cartoon cosplay true red look," Sketch said. "A bright rose red that pairs great with any gloss! It doesn't crack or look cakey like most liquid matte lipsticks and I've worn it for eight hours straight at convention makeup jobs."
$15 at Sephora
8
Ulta
A cool-toned berry brick red
"If you want a lipstick that has a cool base, meaning one that will make your teeth look whiter and brighter, this is my favorite," Sketch said of Ofra Cosmetics' velvety liquid lipstick in the shade Standout in a budge-proof and comfortable formula.

"This shade is great for many skin tones, has a precise wand application and goes on without clumping," she said.
$20 at Ulta$15.25 at Amazon
9
Sephora
A creamy and nuetral-toned lip crayon
Another red lipstick favorite of Robinson's is the Haus Labs lip crayon in Scarlet Matte, a cool deep red tone that's a good neutral option for all complexions. The comfortable and creamy formula may have a matte finish, but that doesn't mean it's drying. It contains nourishing mango seed oil, plumping peptides and hydrating hyaluronic acid, all in a pencil-like design for a precise and easier application.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Haus Labs
10
Nordstrom
A classic red ultra-matte lipstick
Robinson's final red lipstick pick is Melt Cosmetics' Ultra Matte in Belladonna. Long-wearing, boldly pigmented and featuring a creamy glide-on formula, this shade is the brand's iconic bright red.
$22 at Nordstrom
11
MAC Cosmetics
A velvet liquid lip in a vivid blue-red
Stacy Lande, a makeup artist with Los Angeles' Iconic Pinups, a boudoir and vintage photography service, suggests this Ruby Woo-adjacent lipstick shade also by MAC called Ruby Phew. Like the iconic classic, this has even more of a blue-red undertone and, according to Lande, looks beautiful on almost everyone. This particular formula is a velvety matte liquid lip, boasting the same hyper-pigmented payoff as MAC's best-known Retro Matte stick formulation.
$17.25 at MAC Cosmetics
12
Sephora
A universally flattering lip paint
"Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the shade Uncensored has to be mentioned when talking about red lipsticks," Sketch said. According to her, this lip paint is designed to be weightless on the lips, meaning it doesn't wear like a true liquid lipstick.

"It's also a matte finish that can be layered with gloss, but what is truly special about it is the shade of true red that it brings to the face and for all skin tones. It isn’t a true warm-toned red-orange lip nor a true cool-toned blue-red lip, just right in the middle. This makes it one of the universal red lipstick shades on the market," Sketch said.
$28 at Sephora$29 at Fenty Beauty

