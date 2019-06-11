HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Etsy Peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to remove.

All it takes is a quick scroll through social media or a flick through a design magazine to convince ourselves we need to redecorate our homes. The problem is, however, that although we’d love to repaint our walls, give away all of our furniture and start from scratch, that’s not a practical, affordable or even a realistic option for most of us — especially renters.

That’s where removable wallpaper comes in. Hear us out: Wallpaper has gotten a bad rap in the past for fading, peeling and being impossible to put on and take of, but it has improved tremendously with easy-to-remove peel-and-stick application in modern prints and patterns.

You can find wallpapers that are as simple as wood, tile and brick designs, or as intricate as flower motifs and geometric prints. The best part is the wallpaper can easily be applied and pulled off, so it’s a great option for renters who want to spruce up their space in an affordable, easily removable way.

You can find peel-and-stick wallpaper it at major retailers like Wayfair and Anthropologie, but if you want something even more unique, there are a ton of shops on Etsy that sell trendy wallpapers with handmade designs (some even have custom options!).

To help you on your home design journey, here are some of the most popular Etsy shops to find peel-and-stick wallpaper, so you can redecorate your space without ruining your walls.