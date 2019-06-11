Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
thinner_close_xCreated with Sketch.
HuffPost Finds

Removable Peel-And-Stick Wallpapers On Etsy That Are Perfect For Renters

Removable wallpaper that looks like wood, tile, brick and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to remove.&nbsp; &nbsp;
Peel-and-stick wallpaper is easy to remove.   

All it takes is a quick scroll through social media or a flick through a design magazine to convince ourselves we need to redecorate our homes. The problem is, however, that although we’d love to repaint our walls, give away all of our furniture and start from scratch, that’s not a practical, affordable or even a realistic option for most of us — especially renters.

That’s where removable wallpaper comes in. Hear us out: Wallpaper has gotten a bad rap in the past for fading, peeling and being impossible to put on and take of, but it has improved tremendously with easy-to-remove peel-and-stick application in modern prints and patterns.

You can find wallpapers that are as simple as wood, tile and brick designs, or as intricate as flower motifs and geometric prints. The best part is the wallpaper can easily be applied and pulled off, so it’s a great option for renters who want to spruce up their space in an affordable, easily removable way.

You can find peel-and-stick wallpaper it at major retailers like Wayfair and Anthropologie, but if you want something even more unique, there are a ton of shops on Etsy that sell trendy wallpapers with handmade designs (some even have custom options!).

To help you on your home design journey, here are some of the most popular Etsy shops to find peel-and-stick wallpaper, so you can redecorate your space without ruining your walls. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
floralCOLORAY
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from floralCOLORAY starting at $34 on Etsy
2
DMarieInteriors
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from DMarieInteriors starting at $5 on Etsy
3
Livettes
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from Livettes starting at $7 on Etsy
4
AccentuWall
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from AccentuWall starting at $25 on Etsy
5
uniqWatercolorStiq
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from uniqWatercolorStiq starting at $14 on Etsy
6
patternsCOLORAY
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from patternsCOLORAY starting at $34 on Etsy
7
AnniStudioShop
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from AnniStudioShop starting at $13 on Etsy
8
Modified Tot
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from Modified Tot starting at $20 on Etsy
9
Wordy Bird Studios
Etsy
Shop wall decals from Wordy Bird Studios starting at $18 on Etsy
10
StreetWorkshop
Etsy
Shop wallpaper from StreetWorkshop starting at $0.50 on Etsy.

MORE REMOVABLE WALLPAPER ON ETSY

shoppablefinds homefinds etsyfinds decor