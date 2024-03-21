Anyone who’s curious about the latest methods of for preserving youthful skin may be already familiar with one pink-packaged serum which many on TikTok have touted as a “face lift in a bottle.”
The Resveratrol-Lift serum from French-founded skin care brand Caudalíe claims to get its firming and elasticity-boosting power from the antioxidant resveratrol.
“Resveratrol is a plant-based phenol [that’s] potent in terms of squelching free radicals and protecting collagen,” explained Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.
It’s not to be confused with retinoids, which Henry said promote collagen production, but also have a reputation for causing skin sensitivity in some cases when used too quickly or at too high of a dosage.
“Resveratrol is much better tolerated than a retinoid, so for people with really sensitive skin, this would be the direction to move in,” she said. “However it truly is good for all skin types.”
— While you can certainly opt for one or the other, Henry likes using both ingredients: retinoids at night and resveratrol in the morning underneath sunscreen. Both will work to encourage the production of collagen.
Caudalíe’s luxury formula isn’t the only resveratrol-containing product out there that has the potential to deliver healthier and bouncier skin. Clinical skin care brands and cost-conscious formulators alike have caught onto resveratrol’s potential.
In the list ahead, find some of these other market options or learn a little bit more about Caudalíe’s famed recipe from a dermatologist before grabbing a bottle at any of the above retailers.
A popular firming serum from Caudalíe
Dr. Margarita Lolis
, a board-certified dermatologist and MOHS surgeon at Skin Laser and Surgery Specialists
in New Jersey, described Caudalíe’s Resveratrol-Lift as a patented blend of resveratrol, squalene and vegan collagen, which work together to visibly firm and lift the skin.
Aside from squalene and a blend of seed oils, this serum contains another popular hydrator, hyaluronic acid, which daws moisture into the skin.
"What makes this serum particularly different is its high content of natural-origin ingredients, [which make up] 98% of its formulation," Lolis said.
A high-potency resveratrol and ferulic acid serum
The Ordinary is a long-standing source for ingredient-specific products available at accessible prices, and this potent formulation contains both a 3% concentration of resveratrol and ferulic acid, another powerful antioxidant that can address irregular skin tone and brighten skin. It can be applied every other day after your water-based serums but before heavier products like creams or facial oils.
An elasticity renewal serum
This renewal serum from Paula's Choice is meant to help manage fragile, crepey skin and other signs of skin aging. In addition to resveratrol, the daily serum also contains equol, daidzein and genistein — three different antioxidants that the skin care brand claims can promote a smoother skin texture, better hydration and increase skin's resilience.
An antioxidant-rich night concentrate
This nightly concentrate from the dermatologist-approved clinical skin care brand SkinCeuticals uses a three-ingredient blend of antioxidants that offer an optimal defense against the causes of premature skin aging. Aside from containing 1% pure resveratrol, the serum also contains 1% alpha tocopherol, a pure form of vitamin E that neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals and replenishes the skin's lipid barrier for a stronger, plumper epidermis.
A fine line-reducing night cream
Powered by a number of ingredients particularly helpful for aging skin, Andalou Naturals’ night cream is a nourishing formula that's relatively affordable considering its complex of naturally derived goods. It uses shea butters and rosehip oil to deeply hydrate while peptides plump skin to help diminish the appearance of fine lines. Resveratrol isn't the only antioxidant at play here, either. The cream also features fruit stem cells and vitamins C and E to protect skin cells from premature skin aging and diminish sun spots.
An SPF-infused resveratrol daily shield
A great way to combine sun protection with the antioxidant benefits of resveratrol, this daily shield serum from Typology offers broad spectrum SPF 30 along with polysaccharides. These are anti-inflammatory agents that have been said to help skin maintain hydration and strengthen the skin's natural defense systems.
A hydrating skin drink that blurs imperfections
An instant shot of replenishing hydration for the skin, this multi-tasking oil uses grape seed extract, oils and resveratrol to soften skin and improve texture. The result is skin tone that has a blurred and velvety look and prolonged moisture.
A restorative nighttime complex
The PCA Skin Resveratrol Restorative Complex claims to fight against age-related skin degeneration using a potent inclusion of resveratrol. Other key ingredients include glycerin, a trusted humectant that maintains skin hydration, along with niacinamide, a very popular antioxidant that can address a variety of skin concerns from redness to dull skin tone.