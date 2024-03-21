Anyone who’s curious about the latest methods of for preserving youthful skin may be already familiar with one pink-packaged serum which many on TikTok have touted as a “face lift in a bottle.”

The Resveratrol-Lift serum from French-founded skin care brand Caudalíe claims to get its firming and elasticity-boosting power from the antioxidant resveratrol.

“Resveratrol is a plant-based phenol [that’s] potent in terms of squelching free radicals and protecting collagen,” explained Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.

It’s not to be confused with retinoids, which Henry said promote collagen production, but also have a reputation for causing skin sensitivity in some cases when used too quickly or at too high of a dosage.

“Resveratrol is much better tolerated than a retinoid, so for people with really sensitive skin, this would be the direction to move in,” she said. “However it truly is good for all skin types.”

— While you can certainly opt for one or the other, Henry likes using both ingredients: retinoids at night and resveratrol in the morning underneath sunscreen. Both will work to encourage the production of collagen.

Caudalíe’s luxury formula isn’t the only resveratrol-containing product out there that has the potential to deliver healthier and bouncier skin. Clinical skin care brands and cost-conscious formulators alike have caught onto resveratrol’s potential.

In the list ahead, find some of these other market options or learn a little bit more about Caudalíe’s famed recipe from a dermatologist before grabbing a bottle at any of the above retailers.

