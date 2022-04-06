Sephora, Amazon Get Drunk Elephant at Sephora, Paula's Choice on Amazon and Neutrogena on Amazon.

If you consider yourself a skin care fanatic, you know retinol is the active ingredient of the moment. You can find it in everything from highly active prescription creams to gentle, plant-based products. This popular vitamin A-derived ingredient is often touted as a must-have skin savior, and has absolutely flooded the beauty market. This can make it difficult to distinguish between which products are actually effective and safe and which are marketing gimmicks.

To get to the bottom of which options are the real deal, HuffPost spoke to Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology. She shared vital information about retinol, including the best creams available over-the-counter.

She told us that retinoids, which include retinol and retinoic acid, are vitamin A derivatives that have been used widely for treating skin aging. Retinol is a type of retinoid, a precursor to retinoic acid that is converted to retinoic acid in the skin.

Since retinol creams can be used to help prevent and treat skin aging, they can be used as early as your 20s and 30s. “Retinol creams can help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin,” Change said. “By doing so, retinols can help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture and improve skin complexion.”

Clinical studies have shown that retinol can improve visible signs of skin aging, including fine lines, wrinkles and mottled pigmentation, while being associated with fewer signs of skin irritation and redness compared to retinoic acid. However, it’s recommended that those with sensitive skin start using retinols slowly and alongside moisturizer to decrease the risk of irritation. For example, most people should start out using it just once every few days until they're sure their skin can handle it, gradually working up to daily or every-other-day use. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not use retinols.

Keep reading for Chang’s recommendations for the best facial creams with retinol. They include a range of price points and varying strength levels and formulations at retailers like Sephora and Amazon, so you can snag the one that’s best for your skin.

