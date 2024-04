The Best Retinol Creams To Turn Back Time On Your Hands

Chantecaille Retinol hand cream

If you want something a little less intense than an overnight treatment, try this luxurious hand cream that can be used regularly throughout the day. It's made with retinol and Chilean tree bark extract alongside antioxidants and other hydrating ingredients, so you get all the benefits of a retinol but is gentle enough to use regularly.: "best hand cream ever!I've tried every hand cream under the sun and this one is the best by far. My hands were looking very old and wrinkly one winter so I bought this and literally overnight I had hands that looked 20 years younger. The difference was incredible! The thing that impresses me the most is it's effectiveness, but it's also feels very nice to use. It goes on light - not greasy at all. it's very quickly absorbed but you still feel like your hands are soft so there is no need to keep reapplying all day like with other hand creams. I use it once in the morning and once at night and that's enough. It's pricey but lasts a long time because you don't need to use a lot of it - 1 tube lasts me all winter." — Productjunkie1