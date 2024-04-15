The Best Retinol Creams To Turn Back Time On Your Hands

Despite being a lifelong skin care obsessive, I am notorious for indulging in facial products while utterly neglecting the rest of my body. But given that the skin on our entire bodies is also aging, being exposed to the elements and working hard to protect us, it deserves a bit of care as well. And while active skin care ingredients may be more commonly used in facial products, there are a fair amount of body products that also incorporate skin-loiving ingredients to help with all kinds of issues.

Hand cream, in particular, is a great way to dabble in skin care-forward body care. And given that few things give away our age quite like our hands, it’s not a bad idea to invest in products that are made to help keep our hands looking and feeling soft, supple and youthful. Harnessing the power of ingredients like retinol and applying it to other parts of the body just might be the secret weapon we’ve all been looking for.

In previous reporting, Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, explained that retinol creams can “help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin.” By adding retinol to a hand cream (which is typically thicker than body moisturizers, due to having a higher oil content), you can enjoy the same benefits as you would with a face cream like the ability to possibly help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven texture and improve the overall complexion of your paws.

Below, we’ve curated a list of highly-rated, reviewer beloved hand creams with retinol. They’re available at a varying range of price points from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and more. It’s an easy way to add some extra oomph to your everyday hand cream and enjoy the added benefits with minimal effort.

