9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

If you haven’t heard about retinol, it’s basically the best of the best in anti-aging skincare. It exfoliates, increases collagen production, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and it can even plump your skin.
But like all skin care products, not all retinol is created equal. If your product is made with too strong of retinol, it can be harsh on the skin, or with not enough, your skin won’t notice much of a difference, and neither is one you want.
Advertisement
We’ve searched high and low at Walmart to find the best-reviewed and highest-rated retinol products that actually work and that you’ll want in your bathroom cabinet. Shop our top picks ahead.
1
A popular option from a dermatologist-endorsed brand
2
A fragrance-free overnight formula with added peptides
3
L'Oreal’s most powerful retinol product
Advertisement
4
A lightweight oil-based serum
5
A vegan option made from 72% organic ingredients
6
A retinol infused with green tea extract and aloe
Advertisement
7
A lightweight formula that addresses fine lines and wrinkles
8
A gentle option for sensitive skin
9
A retinol body lotion for sagging or crepey skin
Advertisement