9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

A gentle option for sensitive skin

Since retinol is such a powerful ingredient, those with sensitive skin might need something a bit gentler. A good place for retinol newbies to start is with this Versed Retinol Serum, made for those with more delicate skincare needs.“I have been using it consistently for 3 months and noticed results after the first few uses. My skin texture became a lot smoother, the appearance of pores have become less noticeable and the stubborn little bumps on my forehead went away. The serum is super lightweight, absorbs quickly and leaves no residue. I have not experienced any irritation or redness with my sensitive dry skin. Super gentle yet hydrating, would definitely recommend to anyone with sensitive skin.”