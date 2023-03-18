ShoppingwalmartskincareAnti-Aging

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Walmart has you covered when it comes to the ultimate anti-aging skincare ingredient.

Retinol products from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVersed-Press-Restart-Gentle-Retinol-Serum-for-Aging-Skin-and-Acne-Prone-Skin-1-fl-oz%2F912642262&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Versed" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVersed-Press-Restart-Gentle-Retinol-Serum-for-Aging-Skin-and-Acne-Prone-Skin-1-fl-oz%2F912642262&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Versed</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRoC-Retinol-Correxion-Deep-Wrinkle-Serum-with-RoC-Retinol-Paraben-free-1-fl-oz%2F13269686&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="RoC" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRoC-Retinol-Correxion-Deep-Wrinkle-Serum-with-RoC-Retinol-Paraben-free-1-fl-oz%2F13269686&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">RoC</a>, and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCeraVe-Skin-Renewing-Retinol-Face-Serum-1-fl-oz%2F847474754&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CeraVe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCeraVe-Skin-Renewing-Retinol-Face-Serum-1-fl-oz%2F847474754&subId1=6414c034e4b0a3902d309f66" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">CeraVe</a>
If you haven’t heard about retinol, it’s basically the best of the best in anti-aging skincare. It exfoliates, increases collagen production, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and it can even plump your skin.

But like all skin care products, not all retinol is created equal. If your product is made with too strong of retinol, it can be harsh on the skin, or with not enough, your skin won’t notice much of a difference, and neither is one you want.

We’ve searched high and low at Walmart to find the best-reviewed and highest-rated retinol products that actually work and that you’ll want in your bathroom cabinet. Shop our top picks ahead.

1
Walmart
A popular option from a dermatologist-endorsed brand
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

CeraVe is a brand that dermatologists frequently recommend. And their retinol serum, which dermatologists developed, is no different. Not only will this product help diminish fine lines, it can also help protect your skin’s barrier.

Promising review: “I really like this product. I have wrinkles around my lips and mouth and I can see results after about a month of using it once a day. I will definitely repurchase and I would recommend it to others.” Catlover
$22.68 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A fragrance-free overnight formula with added peptides
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Olay’s overnight face moisturizer has retinol and peptides to help hydrate and encourage smooth skin. The fragrance-free cream is also dermatologist tested, so you can feel good about putting it on.

Promising review: “I am 52 and have found this continues to be the best moisturizer for my skin. I occasionally get asked what brand of face cream I use to keep what others have referred to as a ‘youthful glow’, their words not mine. I tell them Oil of Olay Regenerist fragrance free Day and Night Cream.”Carol
$29.94 at Walmart
3
Walmart
L'Oreal’s most powerful retinol product
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

If you prefer a serum over a cream, this overnight serum is a good place to start. According to L’Oreal, this is their most potent and highest concentration of retinol available. So be sure to start with a small amount if you haven’t used retinol before.

Promising review: “I only reserve my reviews for things that absolutely wow me, and this product WOWS me. Noticeable improvement to skin texture, complexion, and brightness. It also saves you the trouble of having to buy an eye cream. Superior product. One of the best skincare buys I've purchased in a very long time. It is worth the money and I highly suggest making it a staple in your routine. I use twice a day - no irritation.” S
$29.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A lightweight oil-based serum
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This lightweight serum uses .3% retinol to help promote skin renewal and decrease dark spots and fine lines.

One promising review: “I have been using the Rapid Wrinkle Repair line for 8 weeks. Two days ago I had an appointment for a facial; I hadn't had one in 8 weeks. My esthetician could not stop raving about the health and appearance of my skin, she even asked to take photos! At 60 years old I have used a lot of skin care lines. I have never been happier with the results.”KMR820
$27 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A vegan option made from 72% organic ingredients
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Tree of Life blends its retinol serum with a hydrating mix of botanical hyaluronic acid, aloe, jojoba, vitamin E, and organic green tea extract. The potent formula is cruelty-free and certified vegan.

One promising review: “This serum is just as good as my other retinol serum priced at 3x the price. It does have retinol, which often causes skin to dry out, so I put a moisturizer on after using it, but yes... this retinol cream is the best anti aging serum I've used. Thanks for the amazing product. I'm sold for life.”Emily
$14.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A retinol infused with green tea extract and aloe
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Touted as a plumping and hydrating serum, this retinol from Advanced Clinicals has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. They’ve enriched their skincare product with aloe vera and green tea extract to also help protect against environmental damage.

One promising review: “I could not ask for more--it reduces fine lines and makes my skin look younger. The price is great, I even started using it on the backs of my hands that are starting to show my age. The wrinkles are almost gone and my hands are so soft. I have been giving AC products as gifts, I love everything I have tried. I use to buy $100 bottles and this is just as good.”suzan elichaa
$12.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A lightweight formula that addresses fine lines and wrinkles
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

According to ROC, this serum will not only leave your skin smooth and velvety, but it also promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles after 12 weeks. It’s also a lightweight formula that quickly absorbs into your skin, so you don’t have to worry about that sticky feeling.

One promising review: “This is a product that does what it says it will do. In 3 days I could see the results and my husband made comments about my skin, I highly recommend this product.”Debsahappywife
$34.88 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A gentle option for sensitive skin
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Since retinol is such a powerful ingredient, those with sensitive skin might need something a bit gentler. A good place for retinol newbies to start is with this Versed Retinol Serum, made for those with more delicate skincare needs.

One promising review: “I have been using it consistently for 3 months and noticed results after the first few uses. My skin texture became a lot smoother, the appearance of pores have become less noticeable and the stubborn little bumps on my forehead went away. The serum is super lightweight, absorbs quickly and leaves no residue. I have not experienced any irritation or redness with my sensitive dry skin. Super gentle yet hydrating, would definitely recommend to anyone with sensitive skin.”Glowbabglow
$21.97 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A retinol body lotion for sagging or crepey skin
Star rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Retinol doesn’t have to be just for your face. If you want the anti-aging benefits of retinol all over, try this body lotion that you can also use on your face from Medix. It comes in a pump bottle for easy application.

One promising review: “I have been using it on my face after every wash. The dispenser makes it very easy to use. This is the second time I've reordered and that's because it makes my 80 year old skin look beautiful.”Reetie04
$15.99 at Walmart
