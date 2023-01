36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo

This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.: "I have had itchy and flaky scalp issues for well over 30 years! I have used various dandruff shampoos during this time, and never had much relief from this chronic problem. I waited several months to write my review because I wanted to try the product for several months so that I can give an accurate assessment. Am thrilled with the results.My hair feels clean, but not totally fried, dried, or stripped. Also I do not have bad hair days when I use it like other dandruff shampoos. It doesn't smell terrible and my hair isn't totally unmanageable after using it, too.. I also have been noticing less hair loss since using Nizoral. I have been using Rogaine for the past few years, and notice even less hair loss since using this shampoo. Rogaine tends to make your scalp a bit flakier because of the alcohol in it, so this shampoo has been a lifesaver. I have had great results for the past few months using this product, and will continue to use this as long as they make it and sell it! Please do not change this product or stop selling this. the price is a bit high, but well worth every penny to me because it works!" — frenchtoast