36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

Popular items from this list include:
• A pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers that help draw out impurities from pimples and accelerate healing time.
• An oil absorbing face roller by Revlon that’s made with real volcanic stone.
• Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind concealer: a blend-able concealer that quickly reduces the appearance of dark circles and brightens the under eye.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Essence's Lash Princess lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." –– Emma Lord,
BuzzFeed Promising review
: "This is the absolute best mascara I have ever used hands down! And let me tell you, I have tried dozens of mascaras, from high-end to drugstore brands; mascara is my number one go-to makeup item! I have light eyelashes so mascara is a must. This mascara volumizes AND lengthens and builds up like a dream!
This mascara has no smell and does not irritate my eyes at all! Not to mention, you absolutely can't beat the price!! I have purchased multiple tubes of this and will continue to buy this as my number-one choice! Please never stop making this, Essence!"
— Sierra Jones
A lightweight putty primer that smooths skin texture
Promising review:
"This is, BY FAR, the best primer I have ever used. I have very dry skin, moisturize it day and night, and no matter what I use and do to make my skin and makeup look better, foundation looks dry on my skin and makes me look old and accentuates every wrinkle.
I've been blaming it all along on ineffective moisturizers and foundations, and I have spent a fortune on beauty products. This Elf primer is smooth as silk, highly moisturizing, and make my foundation look wonderful.
I'm still in shock by how well this product works for me, and I pray that Elf will never stop making it. Of course everyone's skin is different, but all I can say is that it works beautifully for me, and I'll be buying this primer for the rest of my life!" — Jayden Smith
A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo
Promising review:
"I never write reviews, but this stuff is magic in a bottle.
I'm a level 7 blonde with high level highlights and hair that loves to pull red. If my hair starts to look brassy I use this and voila — looks like I just came out of the salon again
. I'd love it even if it didn't make my hair feel soft, but it does that too! Please don't ever stop making this!" — scooptwins
A blackhead, excess sebum and whitehead remover
Promising review:
"For years, I have had blackheads on my nose and one on my face that I could not get rid of even by pinching it out. After using this product one time, I noticed a significant difference on my nose.
After using this product for about four days, I was finally able to squeeze out the one on my face! This product is amazing! Never stop making it."— Mandy
A pH-adjusting blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on! Promising review:
"I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day." –– Emma Lord,
BuzzFeed Promising review:
"This blush product is awesome. For me it only takes two very small dabs on both cheeks for desired result. I also dab on my lips for a great under-color base! I hope they never stop making this product!" — Elise F.
A repairing hair mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.Promising review:
"First off, the scent is intoxicating. It smells like a luxurious designer perfume. The slip is moderate, but the end result is absolutely incredible. My curls have never been more defined, shiny, soft, manageable.... all of the above.
I will never not have this product in my shower. Please, don't stop making this stuff!" —Tiffany619
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"OMG, it works. Just as described does what it says and doesn’t take off all your makeup.
It’s a gift from the heavens and I hope they never stop making it. Just buy it, you won’t be sorry. 10/10, A+, chef's kiss!" — Shannon M.
A firming and brightening eye cream
Promising review:
"I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal!
It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way.
Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too. I just randomly found this on Amazon while browsing and feel like I hit the jackpot.
I hope they never stop making it." — L. R.
A pack of 36 hydrocolloid pimple patches
Promising review:
"I have probably re-purchased these 10 times and turned multiple people in my life into customers as well
. They literally drain a pimple and dry it out overnight, and are completely invisible on my skin. I feel comfortable wearing them to the gym! They also serve as a deterrent from picking at my face.
If there is a spot I am waiting to heal, I will put one on during the day while I work so it stops me from picking at it. Truly amazing product, I hope they are never discontinued." — Amazon customer
A pack of five makeup sponges for flawless blending
Promising review
: "Because they were so cheap, I really did not expect much. I washed them with some anti-bacterial soap before using. There's no smell at all. I dare say these are EVEN BETTER than that expensive B***** Blender, which cost like $20+ a piece??? I WILL NEVER EVER BUY THAT AGAIN. These are a fraction of the cost and way better.
I will continue to purchase these and if they ever stop making these sponges, I will literally cry." — Lynette
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
Available in four shades.
Promising review:
"I’ve used L’Oréal Lumi products for years and continue to re-purchase! The Lumi glotion is a staple in my beauty routine and I’ve gone through at least six tubes! This sheer, luminous glotion gives you a touch of radiance either under foundation or a bit over foundation as a highlighter.I’ve received so many compliments from using this
and have turned a few friends onto this line as well. Will absolutely continue to purchase for years to come! I really hope L’Oréal does not discontinue this!!!" — Kiki E.
A lightweight and brightening concealer that's easy to blend
Available in 18 shades.Promising review:
"At the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form
, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers.
11/10 subscribe." –– Emma Lord,
BuzzFeed Promising review:
"This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." — YVonneM
An affordable and no-white cast loose setting powder
Available in six colors, including translucent.
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough about this. It has been used by three generations in my family.
My grandmother used it all the time, so many times I would watch her apply this to her face. Then I started wearing it as soon as I was able to wear makeup (15), then my daughter started wearing it when she could. I hope they never stop making this, it is wonderful." — Cecilia A.
A concentrated moisturizer for dry, cracked, or bleeding hands
Promising review:
"I have been using this product for a couple of years now. Several years ago I started have problems with the tips of my fingers and other areas on my hands drying and cracking
. The cracks were like small cuts and could become extremely painful. Tried several creams from doctors, and while they helped, you could only use them for short periods. As soon as I stopped, cracking returned. I would often have to wear fingertip bandaids in order to be able to work at all. Saw an ad for this late one night and decided anything was worth a try. So glad that I did. Ever since I began using this the cracking has stopped almost completely.
Occasionally I forget to put it on for a short time and the problem returns, but as soon as I start to use the O'Keeffe's cream again, consistently, they disappear. There can be a slight greasy feeling for a short while after applying, but that is a small price to pay for the relief it has provided. I just hope they never stop making it. It works where nothing else did
." — P. Neuhoff
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil
Blume
is a women-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
You can use this oil to either spot-treat acne or mix it with your moisturizer or a clay mask, plus you can wear it under your makeup, so it's super versatile to your needs, too. Promising review
: "I've had hormonal acne for years, and have been on the hunt for a more natural product without harsh ingredients. I was nervous to spend a good amount on yet another acne-fighting product that could ultimately be disappointing, but after reading the reviews here, I decided to give Meltdown a shot. Well, let me tell you that this stuff is the real deal and worth every penny! I
seriously cannot believe what a difference this product has made! Seriously life-changing, and I hope you never stop making it!" — Melissa G.
An shea butter shaving cream great for sensitive skin
Promising review
: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again
!" — Richard
A beginner-friendly NYX mechanical eyeliner
Available in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"If they ever stop making this I will cry and probably buy like 20. It’s a great price and great quality! I recommend it to anyone who will listen lol. Makes a great clean line, or smudges out beautifully with a brush, and stays put either way.
It seriously never dries out, never irritates my eyes, doesn’t pull my skin, washes off fairly easily at the end of the day with a gentle cleanser, it’s one of my holy grail beauty products that I’ve been using as a staple for several years now
. Would HIGHLY RECOMMEND." — Gen B
A smudge-proof Maybelline matte liquid lipstick
Available in 30 colors.
Promising review:
"Personally, I absolutely swear by this lipstick to the point that I haven't used anything else in years (my favorite is the muted pink "Seductress"). I'm pretty bad at applying anything matte, but this formula and the applicator make it close to foolproof.
It lasts a long time and my lips never feel chapped or dry. I also like that when it does fade, it does it in a gradual way that doesn't look obvious or patchy and require an immediate touch up." –– Emma Lord,
BuzzFeed Promising review:
"I love this liquid lipstick! It applies so smoothly. It's high pigment, doesn't dry out my lips, doesn't fade, and doesn't smudge! Once it dries, I don't have to give my lipstick a second thought. This is the best lipstick I have ever tried. I have five different shades now. I hope they never stop making this." —Enbear3
A skin solution for painful razor bumps, ingrown hair, and razor burn
Promising review: "
Great quality. This product is the only thing that works for my razor burn. I hope they never stop making this." — LethalVowsPromising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving
. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving
even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A set of three dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it.Promising review:
"I love these things. While they don't really remove the brown spots, they get rid of all the peach fuzz on my face! My makeup goes on smoothly. They are great for exfoliating and help product get in the skin better.
My skin looks great and I'm 45. I hope they never stop making these things! If skeptical about how to use them, watch some YouTube videos. The first time I used one, I did scrape at the wrong angle and temporarily damaged the skin. No biggie. Now I feel like a pro using them. Highly recommend." — crackalackin
A botanical skin oil that addresses scars, dryness, uneven texture and more
Promising review:
"This stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago
and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months
. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night." –– Emma Lord,
BuzzFeedPromising review:
"Five stars! I love it so much that I don't know what to do if they stop making it!" — MaryPromising review:
"I noticed my skin started to get dry and tight after I took a shower, especially in the winter time. I used to use expensive creams like Clinique but it didn't seem like it was enough. I saw this at Costco at a very reasonable price compared to what I was paying at Macy's so I thought I'd try it out. Just a couple of drops and my face immediately felt soft and supple! This lasted throughout the day and two little drops covered my face and neck area.
Gradually after a few months, friends and acquaintances would comment how pretty my skin was (I'm in my late forties and Native American). If you use more than two or three drops on your face and neck, you're using too much. One bottle lasted me six months or more.
Costco no longer carries this and after making do with Aveeno facial moisturizer, it is no substitute to what Bio-Oil does for me." — Lynn La Pointe
A hydrating blush paint
Available in six shades.
Promising review
: "I used traditional powder blushes daily up until purchasing this product. My skin is super dry and I didn't know I could have such a natural blush look until Cloud Paint! It really is easy to blend and builds up in color without much effort.
The packaging is beautiful and is the perfect size to take anywhere with you. Please never stop making this blush!!!" — :~)
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them. Promising review
: "I have had itchy and flaky scalp issues for well over 30 years! I have used various dandruff shampoos during this time, and never had much relief from this chronic problem. I waited several months to write my review because I wanted to try the product for several months so that I can give an accurate assessment. Am thrilled with the results. I have noticed at least an 80% improvement in itching and flaking and my scalp feels much cleaner and less oily.
My hair feels clean, but not totally fried, dried, or stripped. Also I do not have bad hair days when I use it like other dandruff shampoos. It doesn't smell terrible and my hair isn't totally unmanageable after using it, too. Some dandruff shampoos make my scalp sore, but this does not! I really wish I knew about this product years ago, but I'm glad I finally found something that truly works and doesn't ravage my hair, smell bad, or strip color in the process
. I also have been noticing less hair loss since using Nizoral. I have been using Rogaine for the past few years, and notice even less hair loss since using this shampoo. Rogaine tends to make your scalp a bit flakier because of the alcohol in it, so this shampoo has been a lifesaver. I have had great results for the past few months using this product, and will continue to use this as long as they make it and sell it! Please do not change this product or stop selling this. the price is a bit high, but well worth every penny to me because it works!" — frenchtoast
A professional-grade gentle hard wax to easily remove coarse and fine hair
Promising review:
"This is the only wax that I can use on my va jay jay and I never have problems. I hope they never stop making this stuff." — K. BrowningPromising review:
"This is the best hard wax I have ever tried! I
prefer to use hard wax over any other wax hands down. I use it on myself and on my friends, family and clients. I have found that this works best for me when used on clean, oiled (lightly) skin. Using a light oil helps prevent the wax from sticking to & pulling on the skin, therefore only grabbing the hair. Easy to use and easy cleanup.
I have found my holy grail hard wax and will be repurchasing every time I start getting low." — Stillkickin
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
Promising review:
"This is the best product I have used in several years and I have tried lots of products. I have seborrheic keratosis on my upper arms which are small bumps that can be irritating when clothing rubs against my arms
. I use KP Bump Eraser three times per week in the shower. You only need a small amount. I gently massage my skin and rinse off. This product has almost eliminated my issue.
I also use a cream moisturizer, not lotion — I use Niva Soft cream and Dove soap in the shower, as my dermatologist recommended. I love this product, please don’t ever discontinue it, it is truly worth the money."— June E. Taylor
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it. Promising review:
"This product is AMAZING!! I have been using this on my 1-year-old and her hair is constantly complimented on everywhere we go. It’s so lightweight, fresh, and holds the curls even with Florida humidity.
I already bought more because I can’t run out of it! I really hope they never stop making it! Love love love!" — Krissy
A pair of smudge-proof eyeliner stamps to get the perfect cat eye
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye. It's available in four styles.Promising review:
"OMG I just got this delivered today and I am already obsessed! I have uneven eyes and this was such a breeze!
I had to try three times to figure out the angle I usually like but from there it was a cinch. I have slightly oily lids and eyeliners and mascara usually transfer easily. After five hours I’ve had no raccoon eyes. I’ve already texted so many people about this lol.
I hope they never stop making these." — rtownes86
Nyx hydrating Butter Gloss
Available in 33 shades.
Promising review:
"These are the best lip glosses ever. My tried and true. I'll never stop using these — PARTICULARLY the shade 'Madeleine,' it's the best nude ever. NEVER DISCONTINUE THESE, NYX. PLEASE? Okay thx." — Amazon customer
A skin barrier-repairing intensive cream
Promising review:
"My skin is supple, soft, and feels great. This product is lightweight and clean with no fragrance. I love this moisturizer and hope Etude House never stops making it." — S. Benni
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"Bodyglide is the best product I've found to help prevent chafing, bumps, and irritation! It's been a lifesaver for my legs and allows me to wear shorts, skirts, dresses, without feeling like my legs are on fire!
This is great at preventing irritation and is also really soothing if you already have chafing. I use this before working out and I'm able to run without any discomfort.
It's a must have for summertime when I live in shorts, dresses or skirts. I only use this on my thighs, but you can use it anywhere you want. One stick can last a really long time depending on the size.
I had my last one about six months. It really does help skin to glide and not rub. Love it and I hope they never discontinue it!" — katie
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray
Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products. Promising review:
"This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil
(I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days."
–– Elizabeth Lilly,
BuzzfeedPromising review:
"Genuinely can’t live without it. I panic when I know I’m running low. I don’t know what I would do if they stopped selling this, I don’t even want to put that out into the universe. 100/10 highly recommend." — Natalie S.
A defining eyebrow pencil
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil. Available in four shades.Promising review:
"This stuff is INCREDIBLE! It takes a little longer to put on, but it looks VERY natural, and lasts a long time. The unique wedge shape gets all the nooks and crannies other liners don’t
. I love the convenient mini-brush attached to the end and how it is shaped. I would purchase this just for the brush, although I love the brow liner even more! There is hope for my sparse brows again! PLEASE NEVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!" — Laura
An 8-second treatment that adds shine and moisture to hair
Promising review:
"This is one of the ABSOLUTE BEST hair products that I have ever purchased. I will never wash my hair without out it. In seconds my over processed and dry hair felt smooth, soft, and in great health again. It smoothed my rough, frizzy cuticles into shiny healthy looking tresses. Five stars.
I will be crushed if they ever stop making this. I can’t say enough good things about this adorable miraculous hair treatment." — Crystal O.
A firming moisturizing lotion infused with caffein and guarana extract
Promising review:
"LOVE, LOVE IT! Whole body!!! Compliments from everyone of how well I smell, and I love the softness of how my skin feels. Please don’t change anything or discontinue. Love, love it!!!!" — Debra Darling
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types
Briogeo isa Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.Promising review:
"I purchased this after I used a trial sized one in a monthly subscription bag. It is the only product that has actually made me hair feel soft in more than 20 years.
My hair is long, thin to medium amount, frizzy, incredibly dry (I use conditioner from scalp to ends), and has lots of split ends. This product is pretty pricey, but worth every penny
. It has a great light scent also. I will purchase again and really hope they never stop making/selling this product!" — Andrea Dreamer
A weightless and smoothing hair oil
Promising review:
"I have straight hair that has frizzies. This oil (never thought I could use an oil!) controls them and makes my hair feel soft.
A little goes a long way. I don't use it every wash because I have other products that I want to use up. I already have a backup bottle. Please do not discontinue this product!" — Love Amazon