This Sushi Chef-Approved Rice Cooker Will Make Perfect Rice Every Time

“I never owned a rice cooker at this capacity, it was always the $20 ones or on the stove top. This is a game changer as there is no more guessing if you are using the right amount of water or cooking rice long enough. I am so happy with this purchase, it also has a cute chime when you start the cooker and at the end of cooking.” — Anita M.

“I am absolutely in love with this rice cooker. We have made every kind of rice imaginable lately. White rice, sushi rice, rice & beans, rice & veggies, brown rice, yellow rice; each cooked to perfection. And, so far, the clean up is a breeze. The inner pot just wipes clean without anything sticking to it. We also makes great use of the streaming function.” — Amazon customer

“This rice cooker simply does the job, very well and is a set and forget unit. I’ve used it several times now for medium grain rice, a few times for long grain and also for steaming broccoli. The food comes out perfect every time. Best thing is you start the meal prep by turning this on and by the time you’ve prepped everything else for your wok or whatever, your rice (and/or veggies) are ready. Perfect.” — Formula 350CBR