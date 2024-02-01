If Rice Is One Thing You Just Can’t Cook, These Rice Makers Do It For You

Even for those who are most skilled in the kitchen, cooking rice the traditional pot and stove way can be a tricky thing. Just one variable can cause rice to become too mushy or remain woefully underdone. And don’t even get me started on sticky, scalded pot bottoms from rice that’s been left cooking for too long.

If only there was a magical kitchen appliance that could do the work for you, all at the touch of a button. Behold — the beautiful convenience of an electric rice cooker.

You may be asking yourself if a rice cooker is really something you need to add to your current rotation of culinary gadgets. But after previously speaking with some professional chefs back in 2021, we think the answer is an enthusiastic “yes.”

Based on the expertise of Dale Talde, chef and owner of Cantonese restaurant Goosefeather in New York, and Camilla Marcus, chef and owner of zero-waste cooking shop west~bourne (also in New York), we’ve learned that automated rice makers demystify the process of preparing this ubiquitous and fickle grain and can even correct a batch that has been made with too much or too little water. This means you get perfectly fluffy rice every single time — with extremely little work on your end.

Several reviewers also claimed that their cookers have improved the taste and texture of their food, no matter what type of rice they’re making. But most cookers can do more than just prepare consistently flawless rice. They can also be used to whip up flavorful curries for a quick dinner and creamy porridges for breakfast.

Talde, Marcus and a few other chefs have previously recommended the upcoming selection of foolproof rice makers, ideal for anyone who finds that the perfect rice continues to elude them. We also included a few highly-rated options available on Amazon that have won the endorsements of self-proclaimed non-rice cooks. Below, you’ll find affordable streamlined cookers, famed Japanese rice makers outfitted with all the bells and whistles and more.

