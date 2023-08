A 12-inch LED RGB ring light

4.6 out of 5 starsThe Cshidworld 12-inch LED Selfie Ring Light is made with an adjustable and dimmable brightness and RGB (red, green and blue) color scheme to give your video calls (or photos) a unique look. It even comes with a tripod that’s ideal for both a desk and floor.“I bought this ring light because I do a lot of video calls, and unfortunately, my office is in my basement. Needless to say, I don't have a ton of great light. I don't have enough room on my desk, so I bought one with a tripod that I can stand next to my desk and it works beautifully. I have had so many people ask me about it already, and it is amazing how many people have never even heard of a selfie ring light. I actually used it to do my video call with my doctor on my phone the other day and she said it was nice to actually be able to see me...” — Brandi