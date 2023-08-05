Walmart Ring lights from Bower and E.L.F.

Nowadays, most folks have a smartphone in their pocket and a laptop at home. These devices help us get information, conduct works tasks and stay in touch with friends and family through video calls, even if our loved ones are on the other side of the world.

However, just because you have a camera for video calls, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically look good doing it. Video calls are notorious for delivering dark, shadowy, and sometimes grainy picture quality — but luckily, there’s an affordable solution to looking your best on camera.

Advertisement

Enter the ring light. Using a ring light is a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to brighten up your video calls, especially if your home doesn’t get the best natural light. Ahead, you’ll find a number of top-rated ring lights at Walmart that can greatly improve your video call picture quality from simple clip-on ring lights to big studio ring light kits.

Scroll down and check out our recommendations, below.