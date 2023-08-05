ShoppingBack To School work from homehome office

A Ring Light Is The Affordable Home-Office Hack You Need

A top-rated ring light can drastically step up your video-call game.
Rudie Obias
Nowadays, most folks have a smartphone in their pocket and a laptop at home. These devices help us get information, conduct works tasks and stay in touch with friends and family through video calls, even if our loved ones are on the other side of the world.

However, just because you have a camera for video calls, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically look good doing it. Video calls are notorious for delivering dark, shadowy, and sometimes grainy picture quality — but luckily, there’s an affordable solution to looking your best on camera.

Enter the ring light. Using a ring light is a quick, easy, and inexpensive way to brighten up your video calls, especially if your home doesn’t get the best natural light. Ahead, you’ll find a number of top-rated ring lights at Walmart that can greatly improve your video call picture quality from simple clip-on ring lights to big studio ring light kits.

Scroll down and check out our recommendations, below.

1
Walmart
An battery-powered ring light that’s clippable
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The e.l.f. Glow On The Go Selfie Light is a handy little ring light that very conveniently clips onto a smartphone or laptop for an easy solution for shadowy video calls. Just clip it on top of your device’s selfie camera or webcam for better-lit images. And since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to power it with a USB charger. It’s also compact enough to bring with you on the go.

Promising review: “I absolutely LOVE this little selfie light! It is perfect to keep in my purse and use anytime! I used it to film my sister's gender reveal, because the lighting was not so great in the room, and it turned out perfect!” — Ashley
$15.05 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A 10-inch ring light
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The 10-inch circle LED ring light from Meidong is easy for just about anyone to set up, while it works with laptops and smartphones, alike. It’s designed with 10 adjustable brightness settings and three-color modes (warm, cool, and natural light) to capture the best lighting for you during a video call. Say goodbye to dark and shadowy Zoom calls.

Promising review: “This selfie light is great! Way brighter than I was expecting and seems like it’s great quality. The remote works easily over Bluetooth and set up is very quick. The stand is a little shorter, so it works great on tables and desks.” — Aijia
$15.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 12-inch ring light with studio kit
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

For something a bit bigger, the 12-inch Bower Ring Light is made to illuminate your video calls and photos with ease, while it has dozens of brightness and special effects settings to fine tune your look and colors scheme on video. The ring light comes with a portable studio kit, which includes a collapsible tripod, smartphone mount, phone clip, and much more.

Promising review: “Compact, great light for video. The light is compact [and it’s so] easy to store and go. I use it in my studio for the most part but also for location work. I like that I can plug into a USB port of my computer and have the light right when I need it.” — Ralph
$19.94 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A 10-inch ring light with tripod
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Made from thermosoft plastic and aluminum, the Doosl 10-inch LED Ring Light with included tripod is durable and sturdy to keep next to your desk for video calls and creating video tutorials. It’s made with high quality LED bulbs to brighten up photos and videos, while the tripod — which extends up to 63 inches high — can support a smartphone or camera with the ring light attached at the same time.

Promising review: “Amazing quality product at a reasonable price. This Tripod works great. I bought it for an interview. Excellent product for office home setup for video meetings. Fits great for my iPhone. Different color modes, temperature and height adjustments make it an ideal choice for indoors settings. Very good value for the money. It is [of] good quality, sturdy product that can last longer. I would definitely recommend it.” — KKR
$19.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A 12-inch LED RGB ring light
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The Cshidworld 12-inch LED Selfie Ring Light is made with an adjustable and dimmable brightness and RGB (red, green and blue) color scheme to give your video calls (or photos) a unique look. It even comes with a tripod that’s ideal for both a desk and floor.

Promising review: “I bought this ring light because I do a lot of video calls, and unfortunately, my office is in my basement. Needless to say, I don't have a ton of great light. I don't have enough room on my desk, so I bought one with a tripod that I can stand next to my desk and it works beautifully. I have had so many people ask me about it already, and it is amazing how many people have never even heard of a selfie ring light. I actually used it to do my video call with my doctor on my phone the other day and she said it was nice to actually be able to see me...” — Brandi
$25.99 at Walmart
