A Roomba that empties itself (31% off)

It empties itself! This iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) robot vacuum has automatic dirt disposal — it will suck out the contents of its dust bin automatically so you only have to deal with that about once every 60 days. It also connects to Wi-Fi, has a smart mapping feature that allows you to set schedules and vacuum specific rooms, and works with Alexa. Luxurious."We have two Bernese and two cats. The hair, dirt, and other effluvia are not to be believed. Our downstairs is a mix of carpet and hard floor, approximately 2,200 s.f.First of all, it’s much quieter than the other two. It cleans much more quickly and thoroughly, without banging repeatedly into the skirting boards the way the 770 used to. The roller and brush design is smart and means less hair wrapped in a Gordian knot around the rollers the way the 770 and the 980 used to. And the automatic emptying feature works like a charm, although it does sound like the deck of an aircraft carrier for about 45 seconds while it empties... Once a week with the Dyson on the area rugs just for good measure and our floors are clean! The only slight downside is that the bin sensors are a bit touchy. Twice now, I’ve been told to clean them - but the good news is that the bin (except for the air filter) is dishwasher safe. I know it’s pricey. But if you have multiple hairy pets, this thing is the shiznit." -- Bernerman