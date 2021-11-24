Shopping

Great Robot Vacuums And Mops On Sale At Amazon For Black Friday 2021

Get well-reviewed robotic vacs and mops from Roomba, Eufy, Bissell, Roborock and more on deep discount.

Get one that can do both: The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SpinWave-Connected-Structured-Navigation-3115/dp/B08F6Z89LN/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=Bissell%20Spinwave&qid=1637790727&s=home-garden&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyTzBaWkVCWkwxNkVNJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUExMDAxODk4MjFZQTdHWllRTFRTWSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNzc1NDk5M002M0pGSURaVUVDViZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6185336ce4b055e47d796fb8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Spinwave Hard Floor Expert" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6185336ce4b055e47d796fb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SpinWave-Connected-Structured-Navigation-3115/dp/B08F6Z89LN/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=Bissell%20Spinwave&qid=1637790727&s=home-garden&sr=1-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyTzBaWkVCWkwxNkVNJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUExMDAxODk4MjFZQTdHWllRTFRTWSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNzc1NDk5M002M0pGSURaVUVDViZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=&tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6185336ce4b055e47d796fb8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Bissell Spinwave Hard Floor Expert</a> both mops and vacuums.
It’s time. Time to stop toiling over your floors and let a robot handle it like you’re in an episode of “The Jetsons.” The robot vacuums below can do whatever it is you need from your new vac friend, whether that’s scooting under furniture, mapping out a path to clean, tackling designated areas or even emptying itself for you. And on top of that, there’s a few well-reviewed mopping robots in the mix as well, and they’re all on sale at Amazon right now for Black Friday. Why wait?

A Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max (39% off)
Let a robot do the work for you when it comes to your carpets and hardwood floors. This high-suctioning vacuum connects to Wi-Fi so you can power it up from afar or set it to clean on a schedule. It scoots under most furniture at just 2.85 inches tall.

Promising review: "We have a dog, a cat, and a blended family of five teens. I wish I had bought this a long time ago as it would have saved me lots of angst from stepping on messy floors and fighting with teens to vacuum! Day three of using this and I'm loving it! It did stall at one point because of long hair caught in the brush (three of the teens are girls with long hair, as well as myself so no surprise) but it alerted me on my phone and it took just a minute to clear it out and off it went again! It's doing a fabulous job! I just started it with my phone app from work today so I'll go home to clean floors tonight! SO happy with this purchase! Now if only it emptied the dishwasher!" -- Kat

Get it for $169.99 (regularly $279.99).
A Bissell Spinwave vacuum ~and~ mop (38% off)
Unlike some robot vacuum-mop combos that simply drag a wet cloth over floors, this Bissell "hard floor expert" accepts cleaning solution and has two washable mop heads that spin. They spin! And when it's in mopping mode, the SpinWave will automatically avoid carpets and rugs. Game over.

Promising review: "I have an older Bissell robot vacuum and purchased this model as an upgrade. I was very satisfied with my old one, and so far have nothing but compliments on this one. The vacuum is close enough to the ground to clean under my living room chairs, couch and tables which is more than I can say for any other vacuum I've ever owned. This model is actually slightly quieter than my old one so that came as a really pleasant surprise for which I am thankful. The real win though is that this has the capability to both vacuum and mop. I use this upstairs in my house which is entirely hardwood and tile. I really dislike sweeping and mopping so this is an incredibly effective solution for other lazy folks out there like me. It's never going to completely replace a deep house clean, but as a person with a cat, it does a perfect job of keeping the house clean enough where no one would know. This model also does more of a line by line method for cleaning which I must say is a huge improvement over the last model I had which just randomly bounced around. This one seems to miss less areas because of it." -- Mitchell Reatini

Get it for $249 (originally $399.99).
A Robock S4 Max with laser navigation ($150/35% off)
Basic robot vacuums are great, but sometimes it's a little maddening to watch one randomly bonk around your home. Not so with this smart little Roborock S4 Max, which uses laser navigation to map your house and then sucks up dirt on an organized path. You can use the maps it creates in the app to set no-go boundaries, schedule rooms and areas for cleaning, and send it out to tackle spills in specific spots. It can run for 180 minutes on a single charge.

Promising review: "This is a really great robot vacuum with tons of great features. I originally tried a competitor’s robot because of a sale, but decided to try the Roborock robots because of the LiDAR navigation...This robot has all the epic features of the S4 but dominates carpets (carefully pulling dog hair out of the carpets with zero damage to the carpet) and moves with ease over thresholds. This robot doesn’t have an automatic empty bin, but it takes 20 seconds to snap out the dustbin and empty it, so I’m not putting a lot of stock into that feature. This really is the perfect robot vacuum. I did a lot of research into the available options and put 3 robots through the paces, and the Roborock S4 MAX really outperformed anything else I’ve seen. If you are looking for a really smart bot to basically automate your daily sweeping around your house—look no further!"

Get it for $279.99 when you click to apply the coupon (originally $429.99).
A Roomba that empties itself (31% off)
It empties itself! This iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) robot vacuum has automatic dirt disposal — it will suck out the contents of its dust bin automatically so you only have to deal with that about once every 60 days. It also connects to Wi-Fi, has a smart mapping feature that allows you to set schedules and vacuum specific rooms, and works with Alexa. Luxurious.

Promising review: "We have two Bernese and two cats. The hair, dirt, and other effluvia are not to be believed. Our downstairs is a mix of carpet and hard floor, approximately 2,200 s.f. This is our third Roomba and is far and away the best... This thing is a MONSTER. First of all, it’s much quieter than the other two. It cleans much more quickly and thoroughly, without banging repeatedly into the skirting boards the way the 770 used to. The roller and brush design is smart and means less hair wrapped in a Gordian knot around the rollers the way the 770 and the 980 used to. And the automatic emptying feature works like a charm, although it does sound like the deck of an aircraft carrier for about 45 seconds while it empties... Once a week with the Dyson on the area rugs just for good measure and our floors are clean! The only slight downside is that the bin sensors are a bit touchy. Twice now, I’ve been told to clean them - but the good news is that the bin (except for the air filter) is dishwasher safe. I know it’s pricey. But if you have multiple hairy pets, this thing is the shiznit." -- Bernerman

Get it for $549 (originally $799.99).
A Samsung Jetbot (34% off)
Set this little machine free on hard floors and watch it mop for you. Two water tanks keep the dual mop heads cleaning, and although this won't map your home like smart robot vacuums, it will avoid carpets, furniture and falling down stairs, and it's slim enough that it might even get that spot between your toilet and bathroom vanity. The mop heads are washable and reusable, and it can also be used in handheld mode for windows, wall tile and more. There's no dock, so it won't even take up floor space when not in use.

Promising review: "I previously bought the iRobot 240 and returned it... so I was looking for for something similar in the market where it takes care of one room at a time and gets the job done thoroughly. Then this bot came up just recently, so I decided to give it a try. Although it doesn't have a virtual wall feature, which I really want, it gets the job done way more thoroughly than the iRobot 240 because if its more advanced sensors and navigation algorithm. In addition, the pad on this robot is its wheels, so it takes care of way more real estate in one run than the iRobot, which has two wheels just for going around. So if you are looking for something small and efficient, give this robot a try." -- Joey Z.

Get it for $198 (regularly $299.99).
A Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C (43% off)
This little robot vac is less than 3 inches tall, so it will scoot under most furniture. It also comes with boundary strips so you can physically set a no-go zone that you don't want cleaned. It connects to Google Assistant and Alexa, but also comes with a remote control and can do up to 100 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Promising review: "Overall, I'm extremely impressed with this vacuum! I was hesitant purchasing it (due to the amount of options and features available in the market) but I'm so glad I did. We have two large, German Shepherd mixed dogs and this tiny vacuum does wonders on both our hardwood and carpeted floors, transitioning almost seamlessly from level to level. I'm able to schedule it's run time via the user friendly app, as well as program the cleaning cycle (whether it be auto, edging, 30-min quick clean, etc). We run it nearly every night on the full-powered "auto" cycle and I'm amazed at the dog hair it picks up. There's something so rewarding about waking up to fresh vacuum marks! It's done really well around edges and transitioning onto rugs, too. However, the first time running it was like baby-proofing; lift up curtains that hang on the ground, remove rugs that don't have a non-slip backing from the hardwood, etc. This has by far been the best bang-for-your-buck vacuum I've purchased. Highly recommend!" -- Alyssa S.

Get it for $169.99 (originally $299.99).
