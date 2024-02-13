This story and interview originally appeared in HuffPost’s Books newsletter. Sign up here for weekly book news, author interviews and more.

Tucked behind a bubblegum pink storefront on Culver City’s Main Street in Los Angeles exists a safe haven for romance readers of all types. The Ripped Bodice, a bookstore dedicated to the popular genre, is a little corner of the world where, once inside its twinkling doors, lovers of romantic books are encouraged to indulge, free from any shame that might exist in other literary circles when it comes to romance and its many offshoots.

The bookshop, which also has a location in Brooklyn, New York, was opened in 2016 by sisters Bea Hodges-Koch and Leah Koch. As lifelong romance readers, the two were highly aware that, despite the many devout fans of the genre, there didn’t exist a brick-and-mortar devoted exclusively to it. And soon after establishing both their shops, the sisters had their suspicions confirmed: Other readers had also felt the lack of representation for far too long. Leah Koch took some time to speak with me further.

Were you surprised by the Ripped Bodice’s level of success, or did you just know that these readers needed to be serviced in this way?

We thought we would be extremely successful, because there’s just so much hunger and thirst among romance readers to be taken seriously and just treated better and catered to. And when you cater to a community that historically everybody ignores, they respond very passionately and loyally.

Megan Kantor/The Ripped Bodice Sisters and owners Leah Koch (left) and Bea Hodges-Koch (right) at their Brooklyn, New York location of The Ripped Bodice.

Do you think these perceptions are changing?

I think these days, in particular, younger people do a much better job of questioning the stories that they’re being told and the roots of why somebody thinks something, which is good.

Romance has gained a huge following on TikTok. Do you think that this has kind of helped to establish the genre and its followers as more of a mainstream interest? And, is the app an overall good thing for the reading community?

I think that there’s real positives, and I think that there’s real significant negatives. Positive-wise, it’s a book club that’s been refashioned for this generation. Young people are able to connect with people all over the world, as opposed to just sitting in a living room with their neighbors. That has some amazing benefits. I was so much older when I realized how many people liked romance novels. So just realizing a larger community exists at a younger age, and seeing people that they think are cool are also into books and reading, I think it’s fantastic, and has really translated into tangible sales. And then you have one really big negative, which is that algorithms are racist. That’s going to feed into what these people are reading and the books that they’re excited about, and that’s a problem.

For anyone that’s still hesitant to view romance as a serious literary genre, what would you say to dispel this bias? And, does romance offer societal benefit?

People enjoy them and they make people happy. I could talk for hours and say much more “deeper things,” but honestly, these days, isn’t that enough? On a pretty basic level, like, this is something that a lot of people enjoy; therefore, it has value.

And generally, when I’m presented with some version of “I think romance novels are dumb,” my first question is: “Why?” And the answer is generally: “Because somebody told me so.” I’ve heard the same story so often, which is that somebody in their life, usually their mom, aunt, or grandma, liked romance — and somebody in their life, usually their father, grandfather, uncle, would make fun of them for it. My response to this is usually that you don’t, you don’t really have to understand something to respect its value to people who enjoy it.

Speaking of people enjoying it, what are the general reactions you get to people walking into your store?

Lots of squeals. People cry on a semi-regular basis. But generally, it’s people knowing that they’re in a space that is completely devoted to this thing that they like and it’s a really fun environment.

When you’re thinking about servicing this demographic and picking titles that you know they would enjoy reading, what do you look for, and what are the cornerstones of a good romance novel?

The main thing is creativity. I’m really looking for somebody who’s doing something creative and new, and that can be on a big scale or a very small scale. I love the tropes of the genre, it never gets old to me, but I like authors putting a fresh spin on it.

* * *

For Leah Koch and so many others like her, the escapism that literature has always provided is really no different with this particular genre. If anything, romance, with its addictive plotlines and explorations into one of life’s greatest emotions, is actually for anyone and everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned romantic or new to the territory, you can read on to find out some of Koch’s and the Ripped Bodice’s latest favorite romance reads to shamelessly indulge in this Valentine’s Day and beyond.