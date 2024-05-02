12 Cute And Comfortable Garden Clogs That Aren’t Crocs

Whether you love to pad around the house in a pair of slides for extra comfort or need some everyday indoor/outdoor shoes that you can toss on with ease, garden-style clogs can be a surprisingly versatile and chic shoe option. They can be a breeze to slip on and off, provide some much-needed relief and arch support after a long day of wearing structured shoes or being on your feet and can even add a dash of style to an otherwise casual at-home look.

While many turn to ultra-popular Crocs shoes to fill this void, the supremely popular foam shoe just isn’t for me, so I’ve been searching high and low for a stylish alternative that looks as good as it feels.

I’ve been gravitating towards a slightly more classic rubber clog style, and am delighted to find quite a few sophisticated and timeless options available for purchase. Below, I’ve rounded up a few fabulous garden clogs in a range of colors, styles and price points. Having one of these cuties at your disposal is essential, whether you have an expansive backyard garden or just a small city balcony like me.