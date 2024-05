12 Cute And Comfortable Garden Clogs That Aren’t Crocs

Sloggers waterproof garden clogs

Available in eight colors in women's sizes 6-10, these simple clogs are primarily made of recycled soft, rubber-like material. They can easily be rinsed or wiped clean, add a bit of extra height and support thanks to a robust outersole and are stable and timeless without sacrificing style.: "I am so glad that I found these Sloggers. I was definitely going to buy something and it had to be easy on/easy off, waterproof and reasonably priced. Shazammm I found Sloggers. They are wonderful. I can slip them on, walk down the gravel driveway to the mail box and back. I slip them off when I get in the house. My feet are dry and comfortable, very good soles. I don't [feel] the rocks on the drive way and my feet really are dry when I get back to the house. These shoes are exactly what I was hoping for since I slip in and out of shoes a lot of times a day. Sloggers are great. I bought my shoe size. Many comments said buy one size larger and others said larger was way to big. I took my chances and my size 9's fit just right. Again I love easy slip on and slip off.. Yes I would recommend and yes I would buy again." — Connie