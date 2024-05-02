ShoppingShoesClogs

12 Cute And Comfortable Garden Clogs That Aren’t Crocs

These indoor/outdoor clogs will quickly become the most comfortable shoes you own.
Whether you love to pad around the house in a pair of slides for extra comfort or need some everyday indoor/outdoor shoes that you can toss on with ease, garden-style clogs can be a surprisingly versatile and chic shoe option. They can be a breeze to slip on and off, provide some much-needed relief and arch support after a long day of wearing structured shoes or being on your feet and can even add a dash of style to an otherwise casual at-home look.

While many turn to ultra-popular Crocs shoes to fill this void, the supremely popular foam shoe just isn’t for me, so I’ve been searching high and low for a stylish alternative that looks as good as it feels.

I’ve been gravitating towards a slightly more classic rubber clog style, and am delighted to find quite a few sophisticated and timeless options available for purchase. Below, I’ve rounded up a few fabulous garden clogs in a range of colors, styles and price points. Having one of these cuties at your disposal is essential, whether you have an expansive backyard garden or just a small city balcony like me.

1
SeaVees
SeaVees Bodega clogs
Made with recycled materials and featuring a vintage-inspired design from the '60s, these comfy clogs are absolutely delightful. They have an ultra-grooved outsole with a small heel and are made from natural and recycled rubber. These cuties are available in eight colors in sizes 5-11. You also might be happy to know that SeeVees donates $1 from every pair sold to The Ecology Center, a farm and education center based in southern California.

Promising review: "Great yard clogs that also feel fun, fashionable and appropriate for errands and other outings." — Anna A.
$90 at SeaVees
2
Anthropologie
Plasticana Gardana hemp clogs
These are the garden clogs that initially sparked my interest in the genre as a whole. It can be tricky to find this French brand's offerings in the States, so you can imagine my thrill when I spotted them at Anthropologie. Can't you just see yourself tending to a garden in Provence while wearing these cuties? They're as sturdy and durable as they are chic, made from recycled materials and have a cool, earthy hue. You can get them in women's sizes 35/36-39/40.
$68 at Anthropologie
3
Terrain
Nora garden clogs
These Italian rubber clogs are as sunny and sweet as it gets. They're super comfy thanks to the flexible construction while remaining waterproof and ultra-strong. The cork-blend insole makes them extra comfy and provides just the right amount of support. Available in women's sizes 36-40 and in yellow or green. (Sizing is limited in the latter.)
$88 at Terrain
4
Dansko
Dansko Kaci clogs
People who are always on their feet often turn to Dansko and with good reason. They know comfy clogs better than almost everyone, and these EVA, slip-resistant rubber clogs are the perfect indoor/outdoor home shoe option. They're available in four colors in sizes 36-42.

Promising review: "Comfortable from the start. These are a great change from my regular Dansko work clogs, which I love. These are a different, looser fit and I wasn’t sure how I’d like them for my long shifts. But they are sturdy and very comfortable with soft foot beds and easy to clean." — Tallie
$89.95 at Nordstrom$89.95 at Zappos$89.95 at Amazon
5
Zappos
Hunter Gardener Neo lined clog
Fantasizing about an English garden? These classic Hunter clogs will transport you to the idyllic British countryside — they're giving me major Balmoral vibes. These slip-on mules have everything you love about Hunter shoes: They promise to be strong, sturdy, and expertly designed and constructed. They're available in two colors in sizes 5-11.

Promising review: "I love these! They are so perfect for gardening and I can easily slip them off to run in the house for any reason. And I can run to to store in these and not feel like I need to change. Super comfortable, waterproof, and cute. What more could I ask for?" — Lisa Rubio
$95 at Zappos$95 at Anthropologie$95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Sloggers waterproof garden clogs
Available in eight colors in women's sizes 6-10, these simple clogs are primarily made of recycled soft, rubber-like material. They can easily be rinsed or wiped clean, add a bit of extra height and support thanks to a robust outersole and are stable and timeless without sacrificing style.

Promising review: "I am so glad that I found these Sloggers. I was definitely going to buy something and it had to be easy on/easy off, waterproof and reasonably priced. Shazammm I found Sloggers. They are wonderful. I can slip them on, walk down the gravel driveway to the mail box and back. I slip them off when I get in the house. My feet are dry and comfortable, very good soles. I don't [feel] the rocks on the drive way and my feet really are dry when I get back to the house. These shoes are exactly what I was hoping for since I slip in and out of shoes a lot of times a day. Sloggers are great. I bought my shoe size. Many comments said buy one size larger and others said larger was way to big. I took my chances and my size 9's fit just right. Again I love easy slip on and slip off.. Yes I would recommend and yes I would buy again." — Connie
$34.99 at Amazon
7
Nordstrom
Melissa Smart clog
For those who prefer a clog with a fashiony vibe, Melissa has you covered. Made with the brand's signature soft PVC, these adorable clogs have a cushy, soft insole that promises to make them ultra-wearable. Take them from your house to the garden to the streets — either way, you'll look fabulous. Available in four colors in women's sizes 5-10.

Promising review: "Amazing. Great shoes , super comfortable!" — Annamaria F.
$79 at Amazon$79 at Melissa
8
Zappos
Birkenstock Super Birki clogs
Get some of that iconic Birkenstock comfort with their variation on the garden clog. Available in a range of colors in sizes 5-12.5, these low-key slip-ons are great for anyone who prefers a subtle look. They are made with heat-resistant, long-lasting materials and have a removable and replaceable cork-latex blend contoured footbed that feels nice and cushy. These slip-resistant clogs are great for all surfaces and will keep you steady on your feet.

Promising review: "I love these shoes! I got hooked this summer with a pair of Birkenstock sandals that corrected the beginnings of Plantar Facitis. I bought these to go into fall and winter since sandals were not going to cut it. They are great for walking around in dewey grass, rain etc. I would note that you must wear socks with these as they can get hot and sweaty... smartwool socks have been perfect! Move over Crocs cause these Birkenstocks rock!" — Anonymous
$79.95 at Zappos$79.96 at DSW
9
R.E.I.
Xtratuf Legacy clogs
Go for a more rugged, heavy-duty look with these Xtratuf clogs. They were initially designed as the slip-on version of boots that are typically worn on the deck of Alaskan commercial fishing boats, so you know they're made to last. They're available in women's sizes 8-11.

Promising review: "I'm a big fan of Xtratuf & the clogs were such a good deal I couldn't refuse. If you own a pair, you know there really isn't a 1/2 size option. I end up going down a size knowing I will still have room for a pair of thinner wool socks to start out with. They do stretch a little & fit to your foot without being too narrow. These came in the original box & are the real deal. I'm stoked to have a quick slip-on clog to walk through the wet grass & snow." — rjacobs
$87.73 at R.E.I.$39.47+ at Amazon
10
Nordstrom
Skechers x Martha Stewart Riverbound Garden Days clog
Who doesn't want to channel their inner Martha Stewart while enjoying outdoor delights? Versatile enough to be worn in all kinds of situations, this simple clog with a Croc-like adjustable strap has a slip-resistant sole and a sculpted footbed that promises to provide excellent arch support. It's available in three colors in sizes 5-11.
$60 at Nordstrom
11
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Rugged slip-on wellies
For a bit more sturdiness and coverage, consider these slip-ons from L.L. Bean. They're more shoe-like than your everyday clog and are a good option for people who feel uneasy in clogs or simply prefer the aesthetic. Available in five colors in women's sizes 6-11, they're designed to be tough and comfortable in wet, slippery and muddy conditions.

Promising review: "I have owned the olive green wellies for about a year. I bought a size 8 and they're a little roomy so l always wear thick socks. With thick socks they are just right. I usually wear these in cooler months so it's nice to have on cozy socks in a plastic shoe. These have surprisingly good arch support, fabric lining, and it feels like a memory foam footbed. I am not sure if it is, but it's that comfortable. I feel like l am wearing a shoe and not a clunky rain boot so they are easy to walk in. The fabric around the ankle ensures only soft material is against your skin. Since these are plastic l doubt if they'll wear out, but if they do l will buy them again." — Lucy
$89 at L.L. Bean$89 at Zappos
12
Amazon
Bigant clogs
These EVA clogs are a great affordable alternative to another popular brand with a similar silhouette. They're light and comfy, with a cushioned heel and adjustable instep straps to customize your fit. The abrasive outer sole helps to keep you steady on slippery surfaces. It's available in six colors in sizes women's 5-12.

Promising review: "Super comfortable and versatile. Absolutely LOVE these! They’re very comfortable and go with a lot of different outfits. I bought them to be house shoes but sometimes they go so well with my outfit I just get up and go where I need to with these. Absolutely happy with the quality as I’ve already put them through a lot and they look perfect still!" — Lissette Vega
$24.99 at Amazon
