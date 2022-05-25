Shopping

The Best Running Shoes, According To A Podiatrist

These ultra-supportive running shoes for men and women include the New Balance 1540 V3 and the Hoka Clifton 8.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=runningshoes-KristenAdaway-052322-628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-clifton-8-black-white%2Fproduct%2F9514786%2Fcolor%2F151" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hoka Clifton 8" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=runningshoes-KristenAdaway-052322-628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-clifton-8-black-white%2Fproduct%2F9514786%2Fcolor%2F151" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hoka Clifton 8</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ALTRA-Mens-AL0A4VQL-Rivera-Running/dp/B08RCK71HK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Altra Rivera running shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ALTRA-Mens-AL0A4VQL-Rivera-Running/dp/B08RCK71HK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=628ba725e4b0415d4d7a91df%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Altra Rivera running shoe</a>
Zappos, Amazon
Hoka Clifton 8 and Altra Rivera running shoe

What we wear on our feet makes all the difference in how we move, especially when running or jogging. As a high-impact activity, running puts a lot of pressure on feet and knees and the least we can do is make sure they are supported properly. That’s where having a good running shoe comes in — and maybe a fitness tracker so you can keep up with your progress.

According to Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, an adequate amount of cushioning is crucial when it comes to selecting a quality shoe.

“Cushioning is a very vital element in running shoes since this is what helps with shock absorption as the foot forcefully impacts the ground when running,” Perkins said.

She added that a good running shoe tends to be more flexible in the arch, but stiffer in the forefoot, and is generally lighter since it’s designed for speed and performance. In short? Try to stay away from super bulky, heavy shoes that will weigh your feet down.

“Look for a running shoe with mesh, which not only contributes to the lightweight feel of a running shoe, but also offers more breathability since feet get hot when running,” Perkins said. “Another quality to look for in a running shoe is ample heel and forefoot cushioning.”

Below, find Perkins’ top recommendations for the best running shoes for women and men.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
New Balance 1540 V3 running shoe
"The New Balance brand is a favorite among podiatrists. These shoes are wide enough to accommodate an arch support, custom orthotic or heel cup if needed," Perkins said.

The women's shoe comes in three colors in sizes 5-14, with narrow, wide, extra wide and extra-extra wide options. The men's shoe comes in four colors and sizes 7-16, with narrow, wide, extra wide and extra-extra wide options. It has a cushioned sole made of lightweight foam to support your feet during your run.
Men's: $167.40+ at AmazonWomen's: $124.03+ at Amazon
2
Zappos
Hoka Clifton 8 running shoe
"Hoka shoes are traditionally highly cushioned, which helps comfort the foot when running," Perkins said.

The pull tab above the heel helps you get your feet in and out of this running shoe easily. In addition to the cushioned footbed, there's also foam padding around the ankle collar and under the tongue for a super comfy fit that will make you want to run an extra lap. The shock-absorbing midsole takes the impact as you take each step.

The women's shoe comes in multiple colors like aqua, purple, orange, white and black and in sizes 5-12, with wide options. The men's shoe comes in colors like black, orange, blue, yellow and teal and in sizes 7-14, with wide options, too.
Men's: $140 at ZapposWomen's: $139.95 at Zappos
3
Amazon
Altra Rivera running shoe
"These shoes are ultra lightweight and made from a seamless mesh material. Also, the spacious foot-shaped toe box offers wiggle room for the toes, which is important since the feet expand when we run," Perkins said.

Available in colors like orange, green, dark blue, light blue and black, the men's version of this shoe comes in sizes 7-15. The women's version comes in colors like coral, purple, teal, blue, black and light blue, and in sizes 5.5-12.
Men's: $91.57+ at AmazonWomen's: $94.37+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Asics Gel Kayano Lite running shoe
"This shoe has a firm foam support throughout the arch. In addition to being lightweight, it’s also very soft, highly cushioned and largely breathable," Perkins said.

The women's shoe comes in sizes 5-13, while the men's shoe comes in sizes 6-16. If Amazon is out of your size, both the men's and women's shoes are also available at Road Runner Sports.
Women's: $99.95+ at AmazonMen's: $119.95+ at Amazon
Champs Sports

Where To Get Men's Shoes Size 14 And Up

Popular in the Community

shoppingexerciseShoesrunningfeet

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

How To Talk To Kids About School Safety Without Scaring Them

Wellness

11 Surprising Causes Of Butt Pain (And What To Do About Them)

Food & Drink

The Biggest Grilling Mistake People Make, According To Grill Masters

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Abortion

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Dermatologist

Relationships

How To Get A Moment With Each Of Your Wedding Guests

Shopping

FYI, Citronella Candles Don't Keep Mosquitoes Away. Here's What Does.

Shopping

5 Podiatrist-Recommended Recovery Sandals That'll Pamper Your Feet

Shopping

Still Not Sure About The Press-On Nail Trend? Here Are 10 To Try On Vacation

Shopping

25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Home & Living

This Animated Sequel Show Is A Top Series On Netflix

Money

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Following 7 Straight Weeks Of Losses

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away

Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

Shopping

You Can Support Reproductive Rights By Shopping From These 12 Brands

Travel

Yes, It's Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here's How.

Shopping

Natural Bug Sprays That Don't Smell Like Toxic Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Wellness

How New Variants May Impact Your Chances Of COVID Reinfection

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To