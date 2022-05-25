What we wear on our feet makes all the difference in how we move, especially when running or jogging. As a high-impact activity, running puts a lot of pressure on feet and knees and the least we can do is make sure they are supported properly. That’s where having a good running shoe comes in — and maybe a fitness tracker so you can keep up with your progress.

According to Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, an adequate amount of cushioning is crucial when it comes to selecting a quality shoe.

“Cushioning is a very vital element in running shoes since this is what helps with shock absorption as the foot forcefully impacts the ground when running,” Perkins said. She added that a good running shoe tends to be more flexible in the arch, but stiffer in the forefoot, and is generally lighter since it’s designed for speed and performance. In short? Try to stay away from super bulky, heavy shoes that will weigh your feet down.

“Look for a running shoe with mesh, which not only contributes to the lightweight feel of a running shoe, but also offers more breathability since feet get hot when running,” Perkins said. “Another quality to look for in a running shoe is ample heel and forefoot cushioning.”

Below, find Perkins’ top recommendations for the best running shoes for women and men.