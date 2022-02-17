Shopping

The Best Safety Razors For A Close Shave

These reusable weighted razors are better for the planet, your wallet and your skin.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

For a close and irritation free shave get this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Estate-Double-Safety-Female/dp/B08NTX3F9M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="affordable pastel metal razor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Estate-Double-Safety-Female/dp/B08NTX3F9M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">affordable pastel metal razor</a>, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=weightedrazors-TessaFlores-021522-%20620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouithepeople.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-gold-safety-razor%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_content%3D511499233368%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3D%26utm_term%3D%26utm_matchtype%3D%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAu62QBhC7ARIsALXijXSvcjQ89B9bzriglwceLzHb-a4icsEHUkmC2x2InqqYLX9G_TjwHGQaAkcjEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="specialized razor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=weightedrazors-TessaFlores-021522-%20620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ouithepeople.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-gold-safety-razor%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_content%3D511499233368%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3D%26utm_term%3D%26utm_matchtype%3D%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAu62QBhC7ARIsALXijXSvcjQ89B9bzriglwceLzHb-a4icsEHUkmC2x2InqqYLX9G_TjwHGQaAkcjEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">specialized razor</a> created just for sensitive skin or this short and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Merkur-Mk34c-Double-Razor-Handle/dp/B002A8JO1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="heavy handled safety razor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Merkur-Mk34c-Double-Razor-Handle/dp/B002A8JO1Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620c4ef4e4b05706db6f5026,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">heavy handled safety razor</a>.
Amazon, Oui the People
For a close and irritation free shave get this affordable pastel metal razor, a specialized razor created just for sensitive skin or this short and heavy handled safety razor.

As someone plagued with easily-irritated skin and coarse, dark body hair, shaving is the least desirable part of my beauty routine. While no one should feel pressured to rid their bodies of completely natural hair growth, it would be nice to have a shaving option that doesn’t produce painful ingrown hair and inflamed razor burn in the process.

Dr. Snehal Amin, co-founder and surgical director of MDCS Dermatology, told HuffPost that if you want a close and irritation-free shave, you might need to throw out that disposable plastic cartridge razor for good.

″[Cartridge razors] usually house two to seven thin single-edged blades. Most of the cutting is done by the first blade, which gets dull rather quickly. The rough blade then tugs on the hair without completely cutting it, causing irritation and inflammation,” Amin said.

He also explained that the lightweight designs typical of plastic razors means they don’t stay on the skin in a steady motion and require added pressure to effectively cut hair. This translates to unnecessary hair tugging and peeling and stretching of the skin, which can cause ingrown hair and irritated hair follicles.

The superior alternative isn’t actually anything new, but something similar to the single, straight-edge razors that barbers have used for years. Almost always constructed entirely of metal, weighted razors house a double-edged blade in a stable, immobile head. The heaviness and stagnant angle are what give these safety razors an advantage over their flimsy drugstore competitors.

“With a weighted razor, you use the weight of the razor to do the shaving while it glides over your skin, rather than pressing the blades into your skin as with disposable razors,” said Jonathan Keren, co-founder of Maapilim, a company that specializes in grooming care.

Keren said that weighted razors can be a more efficient option for coarse hair that grows in different angles, making them a suitable razor to use on all regions of the body, including thick hair on the face or bikini area.

And if you’re looking for ways to reduce your impact on the planet, most safety razors are intended to last a lifetime ― unlike short-lived disposable options that end up in landfills after a few uses. Keren suggested purchasing a recyclable plastic-free blade bank to safely contain used blades, as blades should be replaced every five to seven shaves, according to The American Academy of Dermatology. This route is often more cost-effective in the long run since replacement blades are relatively inexpensive.

For people accustomed to traditional disposable razors, the idea of using a weighted one may seem intimidating. However, Keren said that it has a minimal learning curve.

For areas like the face and bikini line, “I’d recommend three passes: first with the grain, another against and a final pass against it, and for legs, a single pass against the grain is best,” he said. Make sure to use a light touch and an emollient shaving cream, oil or soap.

If you’re ready to lather up and get a close shave, keep reading to see beautiful weighted razors that will last a long time and look good on your bathroom counter. They may even make you enjoy the act of shaving.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Oui the People
A rose gold safety razor made for sensitive skin
Oui the People developed their rose gold single-blade safety razor specifically with sensitive skin in mind. The company paid specific attention to the head angle, blade exposure and the perfectly balanced weight that would provide an ideal pressure to the skin. One reviewer said this razor gave them the best shave they ever had, while another said they actually enjoy shaving now.

The razor comes with 10 stainless steel German-designed replacement blades; however ,you can also get a pack of 10 razor refills also from Oui the People.
Get it from Oui the People for $75.
2
Amazon
An affordable metal razor that provides a controlled shave
Green Estate's three-piece razor securely holds a double-edged blade between two sections of metal to provide a controlled shave. The handle is textured for a non-slip hold even when wet, and it comes with 10 replacement blades that are 100% recyclable.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3
Amazon
A double-edged safety razor with a short, heavy handle
This silver razor by Merkur features a heavy, non-slip stout handle for a secure hold and a gentle weighted pressure when shaving. One reviewer on Amazon said that this has the perfect combination of blade angle, alignment and weight to give a very close and non-aggressive shave.
Get it from Amazon for $40.43.
4
Amazon
A highly-reviewed weighted razor with a stand
This rust-resistant safety razor by Zomchi has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It features a textured handle to prevent slippage even when wet and comes with a matching chromed brass stand for convenient storage. The simple mechanical design is nicely balanced for a comfortable and secure hold and the razor comes with five platinum razor blade replacements.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
5
Maapilim
A handcrafted classic double edged safety razor
Maapilim's rose gold metal razor combines elegance and functionality and is specifically designed to provide a close shave while preventing nicks, post shaving bumps and ingrown hairs. It comes with five double-edged replacement blades.
Get it from Maapilim for $52.
Stila's Glitter & Glow liquid eye shadow

27 Beauty Products That'll Probably Make People Think You've Become A Beauty Influencer

shoppingshavingWaxingweighted razorsSustainable razors

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here’s What Experts Say

Home & Living

This Rom-Com Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don’t Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Wellness

7 Ways To Make Self-Affirmations Feel Less Cheesy

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

24 Things For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers 'Don't Say Gay'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships