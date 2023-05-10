ShoppingShoessandalspodiatrists

The Best Sandals For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Without proper support, your flat feet could suffer this summer. Here are the sandals an expert recommends.

<a href="https://kurufootwear.sjv.io/c/2706071/1237669/15235?subId1=6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tread-cedarbrown-vanillacream-palekhaki" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kuru Tread sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://kurufootwear.sjv.io/c/2706071/1237669/15235?subId1=6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tread-cedarbrown-vanillacream-palekhaki" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Kuru Tread sandal</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Ftide-ii-toe-post-sandal.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vionic Tide toe post sandal" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=6458ef89e4b0ff22e37bbfc6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Ftide-ii-toe-post-sandal.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vionic Tide toe post sandal</a>
Kuru Footwear, Vionic
Kuru Tread sandal and Vionic Tide toe post sandal

You may be itching to shop for new sandals and flip-flops, but if you have flat feet, finding a sandal that’s actually supportive and stylish can be challenging.

Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, told HuffPost that without the proper foot support, flat feet can become painful due to muscle and ligament fatigue, stress and strain, and may eventually cause conditions like plantar fasciitis and muscle tendinitis.

“The best sandal for people with flat feet is one that has an inherent arch support,” she said. “It’s best to avoid flimsy sandals that can easily fold in half. Flat feet need sandals with rigidity and firmness throughout the insole.”

These include wedge sandals and sandals with adjustable straps around the ankle and across the top that provide support for flat feet.

To make your sandal journey a bit easier, we asked Perkins to provide her recommendations for the best sandals to wear if you have flat feet. Check them out below.

1
Amazon
Dr. Scholls Adelle sandal
"This sandal is designed for easy slip-on. The straps are also adjustable to give a customized fit and the insole isn’t overly cushioned, allowing for the durability necessary for flat feet," said Texas-based podiatrist Chanel J. Perkins.

The Adelle sandal is available in women's sizes 6-11 in navy blue and taupe.
$50 at Amazon$59.99 at Dr. Scholl's
2
Vionic Shoes
Vionic Tide toe post sandal
"This is one of few brands of flip-flops I would recommend for flat feet!" Perkins said. "Vionic has redesigned the flip flop with wider straps that hold your feet better and has also added a molded footbed that contours to curvatures of your arches for the ultimate support."

These sandals have targeted comfort zones that promote stability and alignment and provide relief for plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, bunions and heel spurs. The contoured arch, cushioned insole and deep-seated heel cup will keep feet supported and comfortable all day. They come in a variety of colors in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-14.
Women's: $74.95 at VionicMen's: $74.95 at Vionic
3
Kuru Footwear
Kuru Tread sandal
"These provide plenty of traction due to the grip of the outsole," Perkins said. "They have a durable design with extra comfort for flatfeet and also adjustable straps. They are extremely durable. I think of them as a walking shoe disguised as a sandal."

The Tread comes in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 7-14, both in a variety of colors including brown, gray, black and blue.
Women's: $145 at Kuru FootwearMen's: $145 at Kuru Footwear
4
Vionic
Vionic Kaylie wedge sandal
Perkins recommended Vionic's supportive sandals because of their built-in orthotic arch support, which she said is perfect for flat feet.

The Kaylie wedge features that orthotic arch support and a 2.34-inch heel. It comes in orange, black and cream in women's sizes 5-11.
$79.95 at Vionic
5
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed sandals
"This is a great sandal for those with flat feet. The straps are adjustable which is great for wider feet. Also, the footbed sweetly contours to your foot overtime, basically creating a custom shoe just for you!" Perkins said.

These iconic Birkenstock sandals have adjustable straps, a soft footbed with a cork layer and durable EVA outsoles that provide the perfect amount of support and comfort. They come in women's sizes 4-12.5 and men's 6-13.5.
Women's and Men's: $145 at Zappos
