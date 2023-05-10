The Best Sandals For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

You may be itching to shop for new sandals and flip-flops, but if you have flat feet, finding a sandal that’s actually supportive and stylish can be challenging.

Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, told HuffPost that without the proper foot support, flat feet can become painful due to muscle and ligament fatigue, stress and strain, and may eventually cause conditions like plantar fasciitis and muscle tendinitis.

“The best sandal for people with flat feet is one that has an inherent arch support,” she said. “It’s best to avoid flimsy sandals that can easily fold in half. Flat feet need sandals with rigidity and firmness throughout the insole.”

These include wedge sandals and sandals with adjustable straps around the ankle and across the top that provide support for flat feet.

To make your sandal journey a bit easier, we asked Perkins to provide her recommendations for the best sandals to wear if you have flat feet. Check them out below.

