The Most Comfortable Sandals That Are Actually Office-Appropriate

Reviewers and dedicated customers swear by this footwear.
Few things elicit such a passionate response as the yearly debate on whether sandals can be considered appropriate office attire. Many find the appearance of toes in a professional setting to be gauche, but it’s time to accept that regardless of occupation, more office settings welcome casual-ish attire, and sandals fall under this sartorial scope.

Not all sandals can be deemed office-worthy — even super relaxed work environments require a modicum of polish. So if you’re planning to expose your piggies, it’s a good idea to make sure the sandals in question err on the side of elegance.

Below, we’ve curated a list of chic sandals that are not only comfy for all-day use, but are professional enough to wear at work. We asked real people and scoured online reviews to find the very best ones, and they do not disappoint. They are available at a range of prices and at some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and DSW, so you’ll be sure to find the ones that are best for you.

1
Sorel
Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap high wedge sandals
Leah Mark, HuffPost senior producer, loves her Sorel sandals. She has two pairs and spoke highly about how cute and comfy they are. But she's not the only one at our office with a love of Sorels. A few others (myself included) have them as well. I find they're as comfortable as an orthopedic sandal but have a fun, quirky design that gives them flair that makes them stylish and office-appropriate. You can get them in a few different cool colors in sizes 5-12.
$135 at Sorel$135 at Nordstrom
2
Salt Water Sandals
Salt Water Original sandals
Shopping writer Tessa Flores loves her retro-inspired Salt Water sandals and thinks they "would definitely feel appropriately dressed wearing them in an office." She just bought a new pair in black for the summer, though I'm partial to a white or cream hue. I had a pair myself a few years back and wore them for any and every occasion possible, including to work. They're comfy, supple and look super-chic. You can get them in a range of colors in sizes 6-11.
$64.95 at Salt Water Sandals
3
Amazon
Rockport Briah wedge sandals
Don't be afraid of a bit of extra height, these sandals have a sling back strap to keep your ankle sturdy and a supportive outsole that can help to keep your foot stable and comfy. It has a perforated leather design along the upper part of the shoe that is stylish and gives you a bit of ventilation — a must on a hot summer day. They're available in 10 colors and in sizes 5-11. Reviewer Annie proclaimed, "When I say these are the most comfortable wedges I’ve ever worn, I mean it! They’re well worth the money and I want one in every color. I’ve worn them all day at work, then walked around downtown with my friends after that. No pain, no rubbing, just comfort."
$49.45+ at Amazon
4
Nisolo
Nisolo Go-To flatform sandal
Publicist Natalie Rao previously recommended these supportive leather flatforms from Nisolo for days spent on foot. She said that "these sandals are so comfortable for walking all day, and were low profile enough to go with any type of outfit while still looking put together." They are versatile enough to look fancy when wearing a more formal outfit, and casual when paired with something more low-key. You can get them in four color combinations in sizes 5-11 at Nisolo, and in one color at Zappos.
$138 at Nisolo$138 at Zappos
5
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona sandals
HuffPost news editor Lilli Peterson sheepishly admitted that she thinks Birkenstocks are appropriate for all occasions short of a formal wedding — and several other colleagues chimed in to agree. They're more versatile than one might think, it all depends on how you style your outfit. The classic Arizona silhouette looks most put-together in suede fabrication, it's a very elevated version of this shoe style.
$140 at Zappos$140 at Nordstrom
6
Amazon
Worishofer 251 sandals
I've raved about the Worishofer sandal before and am here to do so yet again. The Worishofer sandal’s comfort is indisputable. Reviewers mention that it’s great for people with feet issues like bunions, arthritis and hammer toes. It has a soft cork sole that cradles your foot and gives you just the right amount of arch support and bounce, while the rubber outer sole keeps you steady on your feet. The footbed is lined with breathable soft leather, and the leather upper has a shiny adjustable buckle to help with fit and cute perforations that add a ton of visual interest. They’re really lightweight despite their substantial sole, and petite gals like me will appreciate the added height from the modest wedge heel. And isn’t there something so lovely about a pair of shoes that can be enjoyed by people of all ages? Worishofers seem to just transcend space, time and personal style. I can't recommend them enough for office days, weekends out on the town and beyond. You can get them in 13 colors in sizes 4.5-12.
$54.27+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Soda Topic espadrille wedge sandals
You can wear these while on vacationing in the French Riviera or on a day in the office. They feature a classic espadrille construction with a suede ankle strap to keep you feeling sturdy on your feet. You can get them in a wide range of hues in sizes 5-12. Reviewer Jennie Carter wears them to work often, and said "I love these sandals!!! I have to proctor state tests which means I have to Walk ALOT!!! I needed a shoe to keep my feet cool but also comfortable and this sandal did it!! This color goes with anything. I will buy more if they go on lighting deals!!!"
$24.97 at Amazon
8
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Lizzie sandals
My partner has had these sandals for a couple of years now and lives in them as soon as the warmweather hits. (She's so devoted she's even had them re-soled). They are just as comfortable as they are sophisticated and can be dressed up or down easily. She wears them from the office to dinner and beyond on a near-daily basis. She has them in black leather, but I've had my interest piqued by the taupe suede option. You can also purchase them in a lovely brown hue. These sandals are available in sizes 36-41.
$450 at Anine Bing$345 at Ssence
9
Teva
Teva Voya Infinity sandals
Don't be fooled by this Teva's casual silhouette — these sandals are cool as hell. Don't believe me? Ask the Olsen twins. If they're good enough for Mary Kate to wear to the atelier, they're good enough for me. As much as I love splurging on a chic designer shoe, I am happily in the grips of these surprisingly utilitarian and affordable sandals. I lived in these sandals last summer and plan to do so again this year. They did the heavy lifting regardless of whether I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt to the beach, a slip dress on date night or jeans and a button-down at the office.

While the foam outsole and stretchy elastic lacing give the shoe a laidback look, the leather trims help elevate the overall aesthetic, giving them a surprisingly elegant vibe. These same details also contribute to the shoe’s comfortability. Made with plushy EVA foam, the sole contours nicely to the foot and provides ample support. You can get them in a range of colors in sizes 5-12.
$42 at Teva$38.96+ at Amazon
10
DSW
Sofft Chardy wedge sandals
HuffPost Head of Audience Abigail Williams enthusiastically recommended these as great walking sandals as well as a tried-and-true option for the office. "My poor shins could not take flats anymore so I stumbled into a DSW and found these. Big fan!" You can get them in three colors in sizes 6-11.
$79.99 at DSW (regularly $140)
11
Amazon
Blowfish Malibu Balla Core wedge sandals
For those who love a wedge and a bit more coverage, look no further than these cuties at Amazon. They have a cushioned footbed that will keep you comfy at work but looking your best thanks to a stylish design with a buckle detail. They're light and easy to get on and off.

Reviewer Gina said, "I was here buying a second pair though I am still wearing the first pair that I bought in March 2018 and thought it only fair to leave a review since I absolutely love these shoes...They have been rained on and I've worn them to work. They look super cute with almost anything that I wear them with. I just hope I can always get a pair just like this because I have never been so happy with a sandle."

You can get them in 24 colors in sizes 5-11.
$21.90+ at Amazon
12
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Loran sandal
If you want to infuse a touch of glamour to your office looks, then these sandals are a must. They have an elegant and timeless silhouette without being matronly, come in a range of cool colors and can be paired with all kinds of different style aesthetics. They're definitely chic enough to wear to the office nd the low heel will keep you from feeling foot pain throughout the day. Reviewer Angela Kelly said, "I love the style and comfort of these shoes, they can take you from work to a nice night out. I love them so much, I've previously purchased 2 pairs in black and magenta pink. Highly recommend shoes!" They're available in 9 colors in sizes 5-11.
$65.45 at Nordstrom (regularly $110)$65.45 at Macy's$65.45 at Zappos
13
Amazon
Circus NY by Sam Edelman Genevieve Sandals
HuffPost Operations Associate Alexandra Niforos owns these cool and chunky Sam Edelman sandals and loves them. They can add a hint of edginess to your workwear without feeling childish or over the top. They're available in three colors in sizes 5-11.
$35+ at Amazon$29.97+ at Nordstrom Rack
14
Teva
Teva Flatform Mevia sandals
Shopping writer Griffin Wynne owns and loves these Teva platform sandals. It turns out, you really can't go wrong with a Teva sandal, they're shockingly versatile. Dress them up or down, either way you're going to look and feel pretty fabulous. They're available in three colors in sizes 5-11.
$79.96 at DSW$80 at Teva
