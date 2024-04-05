The Most Comfortable Sandals That Are Actually Office-Appropriate

Anine Bing

Anine Bing Lizzie sandals

My partner has had these sandals for a couple of years now and lives in them as soon as the warmweather hits. (She's so devoted she's even had them re-soled). They are just as comfortable as they are sophisticated and can be dressed up or down easily. She wears them from the office to dinner and beyond on a near-daily basis. She has them in black leather, but I've had my interest piqued by the taupe suede option. You can also purchase them in a lovely brown hue. These sandals are available in sizes 36-41.