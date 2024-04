The Most Comfortable Sandals That Are Actually Office-Appropriate

Worishofer 251 sandals

I've raved about the Worishofer sandal before and am here to do so yet again. The Worishofer sandal’s comfort is indisputable. Reviewers mention that it’s great for people with feet issues like bunions, arthritis and hammer toes. It has a soft cork sole that cradles your foot and gives you just the right amount of arch support and bounce, while the rubber outer sole keeps you steady on your feet. The footbed is lined with breathable soft leather, and the leather upper has a shiny adjustable buckle to help with fit and cute perforations that add a ton of visual interest. They’re really lightweight despite their substantial sole, and petite gals like me will appreciate the added height from the modest wedge heel. And isn’t there something so lovely about a pair of shoes that can be enjoyed by people of all ages? Worishofers seem to just transcend space, time and personal style. I can't recommend them enough for office days, weekends out on the town and beyond. You can get them in 13 colors in sizes 4.5-12.