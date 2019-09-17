13 Satin Midi Skirts That Won't Fall Short This Season

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Midis are having a moment. Whether it’s a dress or that leopard print option, a midi-length skirt has become a fall fashion must-have for its functionality, figure-flattering silhouette and flirty movement.
There’s one midi skirt style in particular that’ll slip its way into every closet this fall: the satin midi. The silky, shiny texture adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble, no matter how you wear it. A satin midi skirt transitions seamlessly from day to night, whether it’s in classic black or an eye-catching print. Pair it with an oversized sweater, belt and knee-high boots for a bold statement or a casual cotton tee and sneakers for that coveted street style look.
Whether you’re looking for a high-waisted midi skirt, a midi skirt with slits or a midi skirt with pockets, there’s something out there for everyone this season. So you can spend less time searching and more time sashaying away, we’ve rounded up 13 satin midi skirts perfect for fall and beyond.
If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust.
Take a look below:
Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of fashion discount codes and promo codes from brands you love, like Nordstrom and Forever21.