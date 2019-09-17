13 Satin Midi Skirts That Won't Fall Short This Season

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Midi skirts are a must-have for fall 2019.

Midis are having a moment. Whether it’s a dress or that leopard print option, a midi-length skirt has become a fall fashion must-have for its functionality, figure-flattering silhouette and flirty movement.

There’s one midi skirt style in particular that’ll slip its way into every closet this fall: the satin midi. The silky, shiny texture adds a touch of elegance to any ensemble, no matter how you wear it. A satin midi skirt transitions seamlessly from day to night, whether it’s in classic black or an eye-catching print. Pair it with an oversized sweater, belt and knee-high boots for a bold statement or a casual cotton tee and sneakers for that coveted street style look.

Whether you’re looking for a high-waisted midi skirt, a midi skirt with slits or a midi skirt with pockets, there’s something out there for everyone this season. So you can spend less time searching and more time sashaying away, we’ve rounded up 13 satin midi skirts perfect for fall and beyond.

Take a look below:

1 Something Navy Pigalle Skirt Nordstrom Find it for $47 at Nordstrom. 2 ASOS DESIGN bias cut satin midi skirt with splits ASOS Find it for $45 at ASOS. 3 AQUA Midi Slip Skirt Bloomingdale's Find it for $68 at Bloomingdale's. 4 High Waisted Buttoned Midi Skirt & Other Stories Find it for $69 at & Other Stories. 5 Watercolour Asymmetric Satin Midi Skirt & Other Stories Find it for $79 at & Other Stories. 6 Topshop Satin Bias Midi Skirt Nordstrom Find it for $55 at Nordstrom. 7 Chain Print Satin Midi Skirt & Other Stories Find it for $89 at & Other Stories. 8 Pigalle Skirt Reformation Find it for $178 at Reformation. 9 Nadia Midi Skirt Free People Free People. Find it for $174 at 10 Sophia Midi Skirt Free People Find it for $70 at Free People. 11 ASOS DESIGN zero waste satin midi skirt with pockets ASOS Find it for $51 at ASOS. 12 ASOS DESIGN bias cut satin slip midi skirt ASOS Find it for $45 at ASOS. 13 Asymmetrical Satin Midi Skirt & Other Stories Find it for $79 at & Other Stories.