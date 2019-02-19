HuffPost Finds

26 Scandinavian Home Pieces Hiding In AllModern's Sale Section

Scandi-inspired home pieces for a fraction of the usual price.

Scandinavian interior design is the home trend that keeps on giving. It blends the smooth, sleek designs of mid-century modern with the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian styles for the perfect balance of form and function.

There are plenty of sites to buy Scandinavian furniture, but it’s not easy to find inexpensive Scandinavian furniture that’s not Ikea. With that in mind, we skimmed AllModern’s sale section and discovered a surprising number of Scandinavian-inspired furniture and home decor pieces for a fraction of the usual price.

If that’s not enough, AllModern’s Presidents Day deal is still lingering, so you can get an extra 15 percent off some sale pieces with code GOFORIT.

If you’re interested in snagging some new home pieces for cheap, we’ve rounded up 26 of our favorite Scandi-inspired pieces hiding in AllModern’s sale section below. Take a look:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Finnur Coffee Table
AllModern
On sale for $190.
2
Budde 24.5" Tripod Table Lamp
AllModern
On sale for $130, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
3
Burgett Handmade Shag Sheepskin Ivory Area Rug
AllModern
On sale for $58.
4
Bitner 1-Light Dome Pendant
AllModern
On sale for $69, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
5
Hiawassee Wool Throw Pillow
AllModern
On sale for $39.
6
Aracely Handwoven Ivory/Charcoal Area Rug
AllModern
On sale starting at $56, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
7
Albertina Genuine Woven Leather Dining Chair
AllModern
On sale for $296, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
8
Erin Coffee Table
AllModern
On sale for $210, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
9
Sunset 3 Drawer Chest
AllModern
On sale for $195, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
10
Easmor Sideboard
AllModern
On sale for $500, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
11
Acevedo Coffee Table With Tray Top
AllModern
On sale for $155.
12
Karr Platform Bed
AllModern
On sale for $690.
13
Anette Ivory/Black/Grey Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
AllModern
On sale starting at $35, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
14
Johnston Armchair
AllModern
On sale for $535, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
15
Mateer 5 Drawer Chest
AllModern
On sale for $240, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
16
Villa Court Solid Wood Dining Chair
AllModern
On sale for $355, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
17
Vollan End Table
AllModern
Originally $194, get 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
18
Coral Springs Lounge Chair
AllModern
On sale for $220, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
19
Reno 100 Percent Cotton Throw Pillow
AllModern
On sale for $40.
20
Wyatt Large Dining Table
AllModern
On sale for $204, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
21
Johnston Upholstered Sofa
AllModern
On sale for $910, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
22
Mesa Coffee Table
AllModern
On sale for $108.
23
Kraemer 2 Drawer Nightstand
AllModern
On sale for $220, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
24
Leominster Upholstered Platform Bed
AllModern
On sale for $340.
25
Acevedo Tray Table
AllModern
Ons ale for $58, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
26
Bentwood Round Chair Set Of Two
AllModern
On sale for $113, but get an extra 15 percent off with code GOFORIT.
