Scandinavian interior design is the home trend that keeps on giving. It blends the smooth, sleek designs of mid-century modern with the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian styles for the perfect balance of form and function.

There are plenty of sites to buy Scandinavian furniture, but it’s not easy to find inexpensive Scandinavian furniture that’s not Ikea. With that in mind, we skimmed AllModern’s sale section and discovered a surprising number of Scandinavian-inspired furniture and home decor pieces for a fraction of the usual price.

If you’re interested in snagging some new home pieces for cheap, we’ve rounded up 26 of our favorite Scandi-inspired pieces hiding in AllModern’s sale section below. Take a look: