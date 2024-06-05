Most people are well-informed of the health risks posed by tanning beds and unprotected sun exposure.
If you need a refresher, however, Dr. Brendan Camp of MDCS Dermatology in New York City recently reminded us that UV radiation from the sun and artificial sources like tanning beds and sun lamps is a known carcinogen responsible for causing skin cancer as well as premature skin aging. (This is also the case for individuals with naturally higher melanin production in their skin.)
Fortunately, the beauty industry has afforded glowy-skin seekers tons of safe and UV-free alternatives that offer sun-kissed results without having to log hours in the sun or on a tanning bed.
Celebrity esthetician and Austin, Texas-based medical spa owner Kristin Gunn said that “[s]elf tanners come in a variety of forms [like] creams, mists, lotions, gels and even milks,” which means there’s something to meet everyone’s needs and preferences.
According to board-certified dermatologist and skin care brand founder Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, most self-tanners work by using the color additive DHA, a type of sugar that interacts with the amino acids in the skin’s surface layer to produce color.
“Self tanners are not only safe and convenient, but they also have the advantage of giving you almost immediate results with a color that’s customizable,” Shirazi said.
Gunn prefers mists for the body as they seem to go on evenly and have less room for error while tanning drops are great for the face, especially mixed in with moisturizers. Shirazi likes gel-based formulas for those with oily or acne-prone skin types.
Gunn, Camp and Shirazi have revealed to HuffPost some of their favorite at-home self-tanners currently on the market, the benefits of their formulations and who they might be best suited for. See them for yourself in the list ahead before you venture outdoors without sunscreen or even think about a tanning bed.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A cult-favorite gradual tanning lotion
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi
suggested this drugstore favorite gradual tanning lotion particularly for self-tanning beginners since it's so easy to use and wields fool-proof results. Loved for its low-maintenance application, Jergens Natural Glow also offers skin-toning benefits thanks to the inclusion of collagen and elastin and, with daily use, the nourishing and hydrating formula slowly deepens your skin’s natural tone.
Available in two shades, the lotion features an infusion of antioxidants that can help to protect skin from environmental stressors that are responsible for premature aging.
Vitamin C-infused glow drops for the face and body
Recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp
are these self-tanning drops by Isle of Paradise, which Camp said contain vitamin C for antioxidant protection. And since they are a concentrate, they must be added to your favorite moisturizers or serums
in order to create a customized tan that’s both natural-looking, streak-free and will fully develop in four to six hours. Available in three different shades, these glow drops are developed to work with your specific skin tone while helping to reverse dullness and even tone. Omega-rich ingredients like chia seeds and avocado oil also help condition skin and support barrier function.
A popular and classic bronzing mousse
Both Camp and Shirazi like this well-known bronzing mousse by the trusted at-home tanning brand, St. Tropez. Lightweight and natural-looking, Camp said he likes that it's formulated with moisturizing jojoba and antioxidant-rich vitamin E for an added dose of skin protection. Good for uneven skin texture, the foamy tanner promises to be easy to apply, so it's great for sunless tanning newbies, and it dries down to an imperceptible, streak-free finish in as little as one hour and can last up to 10 days per application, with an even fade. Another plus, is that the brand promises a transfer-free performance so you don't have to worry about staining your white bed sheets or clothes. It's available in one shade, and based on reviews
is suitable for fair to deep skin tones.
A progressive self-tanning serum for the face
"My favorite tanning drops for the face are [these] by Typology," said celebrity esthetician and medical spa owner Kristin Gunn
. "They provide a sun-kissed, non-orange look that will have people asking if you’ve been to the beach"
Formulated to impart a natural-looking, gradual and customizable tan, this plant-based serum is made with carob pulp, an extract that not only aids in making the skin appear more tan, but can potentially stimulate the synthesis of collagen. The progressive and nourishing drops can be used alone or mixed in with your favorite moisturizer for a tailored application process and end result. According to the brand, the number of drops applied and how often will allow you to modulate the intensity of the tan.
Advanced tanning dops safe for acne-prone skin
"[These] are a great option for the face especially if you are acne-prone," said Shirazi. "You can mix it with your moisturizer or serum and apply it two to three times a week to start [and] the more drops you add, the darker the shade so it’s customizable."
Similar to other tanning drops on this list, the St. Moriz Advanced face drops are meant to create a gradual tan that's radiant and natural-looking and promises to be made using clean ingredients that are kind to sensitive skin.
A well-known bronzing mist
Another St. Tropez option comes recommended by Gunn, who called this bronzing mist "the best kept secret out there." The fast-acting formula is dispersed in a 360-degree aerosolized spray that can be applied even when the can is upside down to make it easier to reach areas like the backs of your legs on your own. Gunn likes the way that you can control the depth of the tan by how long you wait to wash it off in the shower and reviews say that it seems to work well with fair to olive
and naturally deeper skin tones
.
An all-natural tanning lotion
"This vegan, non-comedogenic lotion is lovely, [but] it’s important to exfoliate before application and apply to a clean face," Gunn said of the Beauty By Earth tanning lotion, a streak-free and buildable sunless tanner that comes in two shade ranges and formula just for the face and just for the body. It features adored hydrators like glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin, and effective skin-nourishers like shea butter and argan oil.
"Apply your moisturizer first, then use a brush and apply in small circles for even coverage," Gunn advises.
A hydrating and radient glow mousse
"This self-tanning product is made with vitamins B, C and E, and aloe vera to nourish and soothe the skin in a lightweight, water-to-foam mousse," Camp said about Tan-Luxe's Hydra Mousse, which comes in two shades.
Its foamy and purified formula also uses raspberry seed oil, a hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredient that, in combination with the vitamins, can address dullness and uneven skin tone and texture.
Illuminating tanning drops for the face
The Tan Luxe illuminating self-tanner drops are formulated specifically for the face and come at Gunn's recommendation. Available in two shades, they contain a number of organic tanning actives that work alongside your natural skin tone without leaving behind streaks or patches. It also helps to target skin dryness and dullness by utilizing a blend of conditioning seed oils, aloe vera and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. The drops are available for shades ranging from light to deep.
A water-based and vitamin E-infused mousse
Shirazi chose this affordable and accessible tanner that she said is a water-based mousse that's lightweight, easy to apply and promises a natural-looking, Cheeto-free tan. The quick-drying formula is enriched with real coconut water and vitamin E for antioxidant and moisturizing benefits. You can expect fully developed color four to eight hours after application and for a darker, longer-lasting glow, you can apply up to three times over the course of 12 to 24 hours. Based on reviews
, this might be a better option for fairer complexions or for anyone who wants more subtle results, while other reviewers
confirm that the results are buildable.
A complete self-tanning kit
Gunn's final suggestion is this complete kit by Saltyface, which comes with a blending brush, tanning water for the face, a foam formula for the body and a mist top which can help seamlessly blend areas like the hands and between the face and neck. It's available in two shades and each product has been enriched with skin-loving ingredients like hydrating glycerin, aloe and a bevy of nourishing extracts.
"I have sensitive and extremely fair skin and this feels so comfortable and looks so natural! The key ingredient in this is derived from sugar beets, so it’s not full of harmful chemicals," Gunn said.