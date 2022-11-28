These Bestselling Black Friday Buys Are Still On Sale For Cyber Monday

Don’t stress if you missed Black Friday — there’s still time to snag these top-selling products at a fraction of the price.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgloss-bomb-universal-lip-luminizer-P67988453" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fenty Beauty gloss bomb" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgloss-bomb-universal-lip-luminizer-P67988453" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fenty Beauty gloss bomb</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GP5KRVM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dash rapid egg cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GP5KRVM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dash rapid egg cooker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GRM11R6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bio Bidet smart toilet seat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GRM11R6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=637c2772e4b0a97fec7fd1c3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bio Bidet smart toilet seat</a>
In case you took a well deserved post-Thanksgiving nap and missed out on all the Black Friday shenanigans, it’s not too late to still score some sweet deals on top-selling products to close out November. Right now, there are still lots of sales to scour for Cyber Monday, from beauty and fashion to kitchenware and splurge-worthy luxury finds.

Even better, we now have the intel on what HuffPost readers voted on with their hard-earned dollars — and we used it to create the list of reader-approved bestsellers below.

But you’ll have to act fast, as many of the items we found on sale are only available for a limited time — in other words, today only. These sales are also the perfect way to secure a couple of gifts if you want to beat the last-minute holiday shopping rush. Below, we rounded up the best items to get on sale from brands like Fenty Beauty, Bissell, Vitamix, Girlfriend Collective, Breville and more.

1
Amazon
Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner (11% off)
Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable Bissell cleaner, which has a 48-ounce dirty tank capacity and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up dirty water. You don’t even have to worry about manually cleaning the stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$109.59 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
2
Amazon
Dash deluxe rapid egg cooker (30% off)
This electric egg cooker can consistently prepare eggs in any style at the touch of a button. It has a twelve-egg capacity and also includes a tray for poaching, omelet bowl, measuring cups and a recipe book.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
3
Amazon
Vitamix A2300 Ascent series smart blender (10% off)
This flexible 64-ounce-capacity model is Wifi-enabled, and will allow you to manually adjust intensity mid-blend with the “pulse” and “variable speed control” options. If you choose to blend in one of the compatible alternate container sizes, the motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending time. It pairs with the brand’s proprietary “Perfect Blend” app, and the built-in digital timer provides an easy-to-use counter for recipe creation.
$449.95 at Amazon (originally $499.95)
4
Amazon
A five-pack of LifeStraw personal water filters (38% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and backcountry campers. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan. It comes in a pack of 5.
$40.26 at Amazon (originally $64.95)
5
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme coffee maker (37% off)
Brew a 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup of coffee with this compact Keurig. The easy-to-use coffee maker has simply button controls and a 66-ounce reservoir.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
6
Amazon
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro vacuum and mop (30% off)
Vacuum and wash a variety of surfaces from carpets to laminate flooring, all at the same time, with this corded wet vacuum mop by Bissell. Its two tanks keep the cleaning formula separate from dirty water, and an integrated pet hair strainer prevents sink clogging.
$229.59 at Amazon (originally $329.59)
7
Amazon
Dash deluxe sous vide egg bite maker (30% off)
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites filled with the ingredients of your choice with this compact appliance. It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
8
Amazon
Bio Bidet bliss smart toilet seat (42% off)
The nozzle on this bidet can be customized to whatever temperature and pressure is preferred, so it’s comfortable and effective for your unique needs. You can easily control water temperature, pressure and nozzle position so that you feel fresh and clean. The seat itself is streamlined, comfortable and heated, with a slow-closing lid that won’t slam down and a blue night light.
$403.97 at Amazon (originally $699)
9
Amazon
Bio-Oil natural skincare oil (15% off)
Lessen the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks with this skincare essential made with natural oils such as jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, rosehip oil and sunflower oil. It contains no added fragrance.
$14.44 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
10
Amazon
Levoit air purifier for large rooms (15% off)
This air purifier can refresh the air of rooms as large as 183 square feet and it operates quietly to not disturb you or your family. Plus, it can be controlled from anywhere using the VeSync app and via voice control through Amazon Alexa.
$76.48 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
11
Amazon
Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer (41% off)
Clear off some space on your counters for this versatile air fryer that comes with an auto-shutoff feature and a large surface area to cook your favorite foods.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
12
Amazon
Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus (30% off)
Get authentic espresso drinks or single-serve cups of coffee by simply touching a button. Choose from eight different brew types, 11 milk temperatures and eight milk froth textures from the high-resolution display in this machine's sleek stainless steel design. The milk spout is engineered to heat and froth milk smooth enough to make latte art.
$454.95 at Amazon (originally $649.95)
13
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective (35% off)
Now through Dec. 4, everything on Girlfriend Collective's site is 35% off,including leggings, puffer jackets, bras, underwear and more.
Leggings: $50.70 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $78)Shop Girlfriend Collective
14
Catbird
Catbird (20% off)
For the first time ever, jewelry brand Catbird is offing 20% off almost everything on its site, now until Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Earrings: $70.40 at Catbird (originally $88)Shop Catbird
15
Sephora
Fenty Beauty (25% off)
Nov. 28 only, get 25% off Fenty Beauty products at Sephora as a part of its Cyber Week sale.
Fenty Beauty gloss bomb: $15 at Sephora (originally $20)Shop Fenty Beauty at Sephora
16
This Dog's Life
This Dog's Life (20% off)
Now through Nov. 30, get 20% off pet care brand This Dog's Life when you use the code BF2022.
$76 at This Dog's Life (originally $95)Shop This Dog's Life
17
The Happy Planner
The Happy Planner (30% off)
Now through Nov. 29, get 30% off sitewide at The Happy Planner.
Planner: $20.99 at The Happy Planner (originally $29.99)Shop The Happy Planner
18
Megababe
Megababe (20% off)
Nov. 28 is the last day to get all Megababe products for 20% off.
Thigh rescue: $11.20 at Megababe (originally $14)Shop Megababe
19
Cuup
Cuup (up to 60% off)
Until midnight on Nov. 29, get up to 60% off select bras and underwear, plus 25% off full price items and free shipping (minimum purchase of $125).
Mesh bra: $48 at Cuup (originally $68)Shop Cuup
