In case you took a well deserved post-Thanksgiving nap and missed out on all the Black Friday shenanigans, it’s not too late to still score some sweet deals on top-selling products to close out November. Right now, there are still lots of sales to scour for Cyber Monday, from beauty and fashion to kitchenware and splurge-worthy luxury finds.

Even better, we now have the intel on what HuffPost readers voted on with their hard-earned dollars — and we used it to create the list of reader-approved bestsellers below.

Advertisement

But you’ll have to act fast, as many of the items we found on sale are only available for a limited time — in other words, today only. These sales are also the perfect way to secure a couple of gifts if you want to beat the last-minute holiday shopping rush. Below, we rounded up the best items to get on sale from brands like Fenty Beauty, Bissell, Vitamix, Girlfriend Collective, Breville and more.