28 Foot Products Amazon Shoppers Are Snatching Up Left And Right

From foot peels to heel creams, nail clippers, blister Band-Aids, foot files, pedicure products and more, these are among Amazon's top sellers.
It’s understandable that if, in the midst of a pandemic, you’ve put pedicures on pause or take fewer trips to the podiatrist for whatever ails your feet. What’s less understandable is letting things get so bad that your dry, cracked heels rip a hole in your bedsheets (not that we know anyone who’s done that, coughcough). It’s also possible that after more time at home, going out and about is giving everyone blisters. Whatever the reason, we’ve noticed people seem especially into foot care products lately, so we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-reviewed and best-selling peels, nail clippers, creams, bandages and more ― all for feet.

1
A tee tree oil foot soak
This foot soak says it helps combat athlete's foot, nail fungus and smelly foot odor, and softens skin.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2
A colossal foot rasp
This large-surface file works on both wet and dry feet to remove dead skin and help fix cracked heels.

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3
Three lavender foot mask peels
This sock-style peel promises to "make your foot skin soft and tender like [a] baby!" It's Amazon's number one seller in the foot mask category.

Get a three-pack for $9.99.
4
Dr. Frederick's Original blister bandages
These waterproof hydrocolloid patches are designed to protect and treat heel blisters. The company recommends them for prevention, too!

Get it from Amazon for $9.76.
5
Compeed hydrocolloid bandages
These breathable bandages both prevent and treat blisters -- and come in multiple skin tones.

Get it from Amazon for $8.12+ (availble in various styles).
6
O'Keeffe's healthy feet cream
This allantoin-packed cream for cracked feet has over 35,000 five-star reviews. It's currently Amazon's number one seller among foot creams and lotions.

Get it from Amazon for $6.41.
7
A four-pack of moisturizing heel socks
These toeless socks have one purpose only: to help you fix your dry, cracked heels. The gel-lined heel section contains jojoba, olive oil and vitamin E, but works best when you slather on your own lotion or cream before wearing these to sleep.

Get it in pink or blue for $13.99.
8
A shiatsu foot massager that also treats ankles and calves
Deep kneading is the draw for this foot, ankle and calf massager, Amazon's top seller in the electric foot massager category. Simply adjust the base to target whatever part of your lower legs you want, and let the rolling massagers and therapeutic heat do all the work.

Get it for $174.99.
9
A clippers set with wide jaw openings
Thick nails are no match for this set of stainless steel clippers with wide jaws, according to reviewers. The two sizes should fit everyone from kids to adults.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10
Or a pair of highly-rated nail clippers with their own tin
If, like some people we know, you are constantly misplacing your clippers, this set with their very own storage tin may be the answer. They're the number one seller for nail clippers on Amazon.

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
11
An antiperspirant foot lotion
Carpe says a dime-sized dab of this lotion will help stop sweaty feet.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12
An electric callus remover
This plug-in salon-style callus remover comes with a box of 60 replacement sandpaper discs.

Get it from Amazon for $32.98.
13
Dr. Scholl's severe cracked heel balm
For some folks, a balm stick is easier to use than a cream. This one has 25% urea, a water-binding and mildly exfoliating organic compound.

Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
14
BodyGlide anti-blister balm for feet
Speaking of balms, this anti-blister stick helps prevent them and moisturizes skin.

Get it from Amazon for $8.
15
Toe blister Band-Aids
Stop trying to cut up other bandages to fit your ailing tootsies: These blister Band-Aids are made just for toes.

Get it from Amazon for $4.29.
16
A shiatsu foot massager
Meet the 3rd best-selling electric foot massage product at Amazon (after the massager above and this massage gun). This compact massager has six heads and a heat function.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (comes in three colors).
17
A set of nail files and buffer blocks
This pack of nail files and buffer blocks is Amazon's number one seller for nail files and buffers. They'll take care of broken nails and sand down any ridges you find unsightly.

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
18
Preheels+ Blister prevention spray
This spray takes just 90 seconds to form an invisible barrier that aims to prevent blisters by reducing friction.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
19
A Baby Foot lavender foot peel
As with other peels, fruit acids painlessly penetrate dead skin, which will slough off over a period of days -- leaving you with, you guessed it, feel like a baby. Baby Foot is currently Amazon's second-best-selling foot mask.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
20
A bottle of cuticle oil
It's not just for fingernails: This cuticle oil contains jojoba and vitamin E, which can help contribute to healthier toenails (and less dry, scraggly cuticles everywhere).

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
21
Two pairs of metatarsal pads
These gel-based, cloth-covered pads cushion the ball of the feet, with adhesive on the bottom that keeps them in place.

Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
22
A waterproof callus remover
Unlike corded electric callus removers, this one comes to no harm in wet environments. It also runs on rechargeable lithium battery, so you can use it just about anywhere (not that you should). No wonder it's Amazon's current third-best-selling foot file.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
23
An ergonomic foot rest
This handy little under-seat foot rest has nonslip pads to stay in place -- unless you want to flip it for extra benefits, that is. It has a handle, too, and a machine-washable cover.

Get it from Amazon for $20.49.
24
Or a hard surface foot rest
This foot rest is Amazon's number two seller. It has a pebbled surface, a slight swivel and can be adjusted to the best possible angle for your body.

Get it for $24.99.
25
A pack of individually wrapped pumice stones
If you prefer pumice to electric callus removers, these are Amazon's top seller in the category. Each of the four pumices comes individually wrapped.

Get it for $8.99.
26
A tea tree foot and body wash
This foot wash claims to have antifungal properties that help with the likes of athlete's foot and toenail fungus.

Get it from Amazon for $14.75.
27
A pair of heel pads
Shoes slightly too big? These adhesive pads, which are about a quarter-inch thick, can help.

Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (black) or $5.99 (khaki).
28
An "invisible" plantar orthotic support
This clear gel orthotic is designed for use in sandals or other shoes in which a full-sized insert is either impractical or just unsightly.

Get it from Amazon for $8.56.
