It’s understandable that if, in the midst of a pandemic, you’ve put pedicures on pause or take fewer trips to the podiatrist for whatever ails your feet. What’s less understandable is letting things get so bad that your dry, cracked heels rip a hole in your bedsheets (not that we know anyone who’s done that, coughcough). It’s also possible that after more time at home, going out and about is giving everyone blisters. Whatever the reason, we’ve noticed people seem especially into foot care products lately, so we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-reviewed and best-selling peels, nail clippers, creams, bandages and more ― all for feet.