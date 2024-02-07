14 Books That Will Improve Your Sex Life, According To Sex-perts

Amazon

"Shameless: A Sexual Reformation" by Nadia Bolz-Weber

Nadia Bolz-Weber might make a surprising author for a sex book considering she’s an ordained Lutheran pastor. But she’s not here to shame you out of your kinks. Bolz-Weber is well known in progressive Christian circles as being welcoming, honest and not at all interested in “antiquated ideas about sex, gender, and our bodies,” according to her publisher. Knowing how damaging puritanical prejudices can be, Bolz-Weber wrote “Shameless: A Sexual Reformation,” to do just what the title suggests — provide a renovated understanding of sex that’s free from judgment. Her book crafts a journey that acknowledges the occasionally destructive, guilt-based and archaic views that Christianity has surrounding sex. And using bluntness and humor, Bolz-Weber provides a healing path for intimacy for those who have been impacted by any religion-related shame.



“Did you grow up in the midst of purity culture? Have you been steeped in religious training that emphasizes the ‘thou shalt nots’ and ignores sexuality as part of every individual's wholeness? Well, it's time for a personal reformation, and this book will help you knit together the spiritual with the sensual and sexual.” — Sellers