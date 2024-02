14 Books That Will Improve Your Sex Life, According To Sex-perts

"Come As You Are" by Emily Nagoski

Regarded as one of the latest and most essential reads on sexual wellness, and also the only book that was suggested by nearly every sex therapist that HuffPost reached out to, “Come As You Are,” by sex educator and author Emily Nagoski, focuses on women’s sexuality using relevant and recent data. Nagoski dives into science, anatomy, hormones and so many other varied components that play a role in sex — all in a way that’s accessible for any reader. She’s also recently published a follow-up book, “ Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections, ” which focuses more on maintaining a sexual relationship with your partner that evolves instead of drying up.“I suggest this book for all to read. Dr. Nagoski offers research, examples and exercise for all to explore what women's experience of sexuality looks like. Not every piece of the text will fit for all, and the idea that sexuality exists within the context of the air we breathe as we grow into ourselves is priceless.” — Hilleren“[It’s] revolutionary in the sense of how it reframes female sexuality and normalizes the different aspects of it by including discussions on female and male sexual anatomy, desire/arousability, stress/trauma, societal norms and orgasms. The book also includes worksheets that I find are very helpful to use with my clients and are very reflective for anyone reading the book!” — Gerdts