Vibe by Maude

“For anyone who is interested in purchasing a vibrator but is not quite ready to invest that much money on the toy just yet, another wonderful option is the Vibe by Maude . It is more affordable and also designed in a way that may work well for various erogenous points.""Additionally, the design is very discreet and modern, which may be an important point for those who are worried about the toy being discovered by others. Furthermore, it is one of the few toys that does not come in neon or flashy colors or cheesy designs. Therefore, I consider it to be more gender-inclusive. For the frequent travelers, it has a locking feature, so you don’t ever need to worry about vibration noise coming out of your bag when you are going through TSA.” — Moali