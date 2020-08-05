Sex toy sales soared when the coronavirus pandemic began this spring. And it makes sense when you think about all the people at home who are horny, bored and missing their usual sexual outlets.
Curious about exploring the world of sex toys but don’t know where to begin? Fret not! We asked sex experts to share their picks for the best options for newbies — in other words, there’s nothing too intricate or intimidating here.
Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
1
Tango by We-Vibe
2
LELO NEA 2
3
Spareparts Tomboii Harness Boxer Briefs
4
3-Piece Satisfyer Plugs
5
Lioness
6
Je Joue MiMi Soft
7
Tenga Egg Sleeve
8
Vibe by Maude
9
Blush Gaia Eco Biodegradable & Recyclable Vibrator
Solo, YOLO is a series on solo sex. From masturbation to porn habits, sex toys to safe virtual sex, we’ve curated expert tips on getting it on ... with yourself.
