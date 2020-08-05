Lioness

“If you are a type-A personality and obsessed with improving various qualities of your life (including your sex life), I recommend the Lioness, the 'Fitbit' for your sex life. It is a vibrator with a Bluetooth that gathers biofeedback information during your sexual play, which will help you examine and assess your arousal and orgasm afterwards. By seeing your orgasm on the chart, you may begin to unlock how your body works. It has a moveable head and an insertable part, which makes it perfect if you are looking to get the best of both worlds with penetration and clitoral stimulation.” — Moali