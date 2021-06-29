HuffPost Finds

16 Of The Best Sex Toys You Can Get On Amazon

Add these butt plugs, butterfly vibrators and other amazing sex toys to your cart ASAP.
By Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

It’s a new season and you may want to refresh your sex toy collection. Whether you want more backdoor play or precise stimulation, there’s a sex toy that’ll satisfy your pleasuring needs. From beginner anal sets to personal massagers, here are some top-rated sex toys you can get from Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A flexible dual-stimulating vibe
Amazon
With dual tips, 10 different settings and up to two hours of play, you'll probably take the longest shower ever.

Price: $44.99
2
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Price: $36.37
3
A waterproof vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Put a ring on it and enjoy 12 thrilling speeds solo or with your partner. It also comes with a textured attachment for additional stimulation.

Price: $14.99
4
Or a textured cock ring
Amazon
It has a circular, wider attachment designed to stimulate different areas. Use it solo or with a partner to enjoy amazing vibrations.

Price: $29.99
5
A realistic, flexible dildo
Amazon
Great for beginners, this realistic dildo has a suction cup base and comes with a bottle of lube to help you get started.

Price: $13.69 (available in four colors)
6
A Sweet Vibrations Pixie
Amazon
This compact clitoral massager has flexible arms that'll hit the spot when you're at home or on the go.

Price: $39.99+ (available in three colors)
7
A sensational stimulator
Amazon
This two-in-one toy delivers vibrations and suction sensations, so you'll be satisfied after solo play.

Price: $49.98 (available in two colors)
8
A Butterfly Kiss vibe
Amazon
Spread your wings with this waterproof vibe that has a curved shaft and three stimulation speeds.

Price: $12.21+ (available in two colors)
9
A silicone mini wand vibrator
Amazon
This toy is small in size, but reviewers say it packs a large punch! With 20 different vibration patterns and a waterproof design, you can pleasure yourself in bed, the shower or wherever else you please.

Price: $27.95 (available in two colors)
10
An anal starter set
Amazon
Gradually work your way up from a small to large butt plug and take your backdoor pleasure session to the next level.

Price: $22.24 (available in two styles and three colors)
11
A We-Vibe Tango
Amazon
Enjoy eight body-shaking modes with this compact and rechargeable mini vibe.

Price: $59
12
A classic Magic Wand Massager
Amazon
Plug it into the wall and enjoy a sensual massage whenever you'd like. It can also help minimize muscle soreness and tension.

Price: $42
13
An adjustable strap-on harness
Amazon
An extra large dildo and comfy design make this strap-on harness a great toy for pleasuring you and your partner.

Price: $26.49
14
A discreet vibrating bullet
Amazon
Take this portable toy on the go if you're in the mood for two vibration speeds and a warming sensation.

Price: $10.91+ (available in three colors)
15
A crystal glass dildo
Amazon
This pretty gem will look stunning on your nightstand and give your P-spot or G-spot the ultimate treatment.

Price: $15.88 (available in four designs)
16
And a foaming toy cleaner
Amazon
Get your sex toys squeaky clean with this foaming formula that's hypoallergenic and has a pleasant citrus scent.

Price: $8.90

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shoppingSexsex toys