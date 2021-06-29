16 Of The Best Sex Toys You Can Get On Amazon

It’s a new season and you may want to refresh your sex toy collection. Whether you want more backdoor play or precise stimulation, there’s a sex toy that’ll satisfy your pleasuring needs. From beginner anal sets to personal massagers, here are some top-rated sex toys you can get from Amazon.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A flexible dual-stimulating vibe
2
A Satisfyer Pro 2
3
A waterproof vibrating cock ring
4
Or a textured cock ring
5
A realistic, flexible dildo
6
A Sweet Vibrations Pixie
7
A sensational stimulator
8
A Butterfly Kiss vibe
9
A silicone mini wand vibrator
10
An anal starter set
11
A We-Vibe Tango
12
A classic Magic Wand Massager
13
An adjustable strap-on harness
14
A discreet vibrating bullet
15
A crystal glass dildo
16
And a foaming toy cleaner
