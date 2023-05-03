Shoppingsex toysMasturbation

Reviewers Say These Are Their Favorite Sex Toys For Solo Play

Users are obsessed with the iconic Magic Wand, a rabbit-style vibrator and one particular suction toy.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A discrete <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fp%2Ffleshlight-flight-pilot-male-masturbator%2Fa24226g35948.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fleshlight" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fp%2Ffleshlight-flight-pilot-male-masturbator%2Fa24226g35948.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fleshlight</a> toy, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rose-Toy-Vibrator-Women-Stimulator/dp/B09MSB57JD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="3-in-1 tongue simulator " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rose-Toy-Vibrator-Women-Stimulator/dp/B09MSB57JD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">3-in-1 tongue simulator </a>and the original <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fsex-toys%2Fvibrators%2Fmassage-wand-vibrators%2Fp%2Fmagic-wand-rechargeable-extra-powerful-cordless-vibrator%2Fa34101g61141.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Magic Wand." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=36326&afftrack=644efa52e4b0408f3e5a3247&urllink=www.lovehoney.com%2Fsex-toys%2Fvibrators%2Fmassage-wand-vibrators%2Fp%2Fmagic-wand-rechargeable-extra-powerful-cordless-vibrator%2Fa34101g61141.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Magic Wand.</a>
A discrete Fleshlight toy, a 3-in-1 tongue simulator and the original Magic Wand.

Even the horniest of folks might not be aware that May is National Masturbation Month, an annual reminder to prioritize your sexual wellness and recognize the health benefits of getting yourself off.

For some, a solid, well-performing sex toy is an essential part of solo play. But in the vast sea of gadgets and gizmos that whir, buck, vibrate and thrust, it can feel, well, hard to find the one that’s just right for you.

Many reviewers of the toys in this list claimed to have found their Goldilocks of sex toys. The roundup includes everything from vibrating strokers to powerful G-spot wands to an adorable textured starfish toy that works for every kind of anatomy. Keep scrolling to find your own happy ending.

1
Amazon
A cult-favorite air suction toy
A fan favorite in the world of suction toys, this second-generation model of the Satisfyer Pro is ergonomically designed and made with incredibly soft body-safe silicone. It uses a series of 11 different intense air pulsations to truly satisfy.

Promising Amazon review: "This toy is great! It took a few days of playing with it to figure out how to make it work with my anatomy, as I'm trans male and have some bottom growth that makes me large for some toys, and I am very happy with my purchase. It has some amazing suction, it's not too loud, is easy to hold, and has been great to bring into the shower or use in bed. I am happy to say this toy can make me orgasm in ways traditional vibrators cannot. I also like how it charges, the magnetic charging has been great, as I don't feel as worried about the charging cord being damaged, if there's too much pressure on the cord it will pull free, and I don't need to shove and worry about putting the cord into a port." — Tamara Moore
$39.95 at Amazon$49.95 at Adam and Eve
2
Lovehoney
The iconic wireless Magic Wand
The Magic Wand has a long-standing reputation as the best clitoral-stimulating toy on the market. Although there have been many replicas, the original is still a favorite for its legendary soft silicone head and ultra-powerful eight vibrational settings. This version is cordless and can be recharged with the included USB cable, or, if you don't want to wait for the battery to regain its juice, simply switch it on at a wall outlet to use it just like the very first corded model.

Promising Lovehoney reviews: "I put off spending the money for a while but it is amazing! There are so many different settings and you can experience something new all the time." — Verified-Customer

"If nothing else works, this is my sure thing, my go to. This product (without using any accessories) is designed to give you mind blowing external stimulation and orgasms. Everyone can benefit from owning this device! It also has incredible battery length when charged or can be used while charging." — K8lin
$149.99 at Lovehoney$129.95 at Babeland$120 at Amazon (originally $129.95)
3
Amazon
A G-spot and clitoral simulator toy
Simultaneously target two spots at once with this waterproof sucking and vibrating toy. Choose from five sucking patterns and intensities as well as five unique tapping patterns that mimic real penetration. There's even a pre-heated function that will make the toy match your body's own temperature.

Promising Amazon review: "Ok, I’ve seen all sorts of reviews talking about this toy being ‘the best’. I’ve heard from friends that the hype over them is real. I decided to try it out, thinking it’d be just another toy.. boy was I wrong. This thing is worth every penny and then some lol multiple (separate) functions/options for the vibration and suction. Feels super soft, charges quickly and came with a nice little storage bag and some cute stickers. But, more importantly, this thing is powerful! No exaggeration when I say I agree with everyone else saying it will suck the soul right out of your body." — Erika
$38.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)$49.99 at Tracy's Dog
4
Babeland
A luxury G-spot wand
Encased in a luxuriously soft premium silicone, the waterproof Gigi 2 by Lelo features a targeted flattened tip created for precise G-spot stimulation. The specially designed head is also perfect for external play, and eight vibration settings ranging from a teasing murmur to a deep pulse ensures that anyone who uses it will be satisfied.

Promising Babeland review: "This is my first G spot vibrator. I wanted something stylish, by a well-known manufacturer, but also gentle, with plenty of settings to choose from. I have it all in Gigi 2. The tip is just the way it should be to drive a woman crazy. Silicone is soft, so nice. Many settings let me experiment with various mode-speed combinations. It is easy to clean the toy and also to recharge. Love it." — NT35
$159.99 at Babeland$149.99 at Lovehoney$126 at Lelo (originally $149)
5
Amazon
A vibrating tongue simulator
This fully waterproof and dual-sided toy features a thrusting internal vibe on one end and a rose-shaped stimulator on the other. The rose houses an ultra-soft, vibrating and removable "tongue" attachment that aims to mimic the sensation of real oral sex. When combined, users can pleasure their way through 27 different vibrational, thrusting and licking settings and enjoy up to 45 minutes of play time per charge.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought this thinking it would be a same old same old sort of experience... I was wrong... very, very, wrong. This is super simple to use. It's cord is magnetic so you can't put it on wrong. The lights flash telling you it's charging. Once done it shows you that too. Controls are simple and I love that the two functions are totally independent of each other... the rose can be used without its additional internal piece...and you can use the internal piece without the rose." — Meghan Stone
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
6
Cute Little Fuckers
A versatile and gender neutral starfish
The adorable and innovative toy offerings from Cute Little Fuckers, a queer-, trans- and disabled-owned sexual wellness company, are created to be inclusive of all anatomies. The Starsi is a crowd favorite thanks to its ability to cover genitalia with a curved and softly textured surface that vibrates through five modes and speeds. Designed to be easy to hold, even for those with limited mobility, the Starsi can be grinded on or nestled on erogenous zones.

Promising Cute Little Fuckers review: "I cannot say enough good things about this purchase. The Starsi knocked it out of the park! The surface area of the toy is wide enough to cover the entire internal and external portions of the clitoris complex. The grooves are both soft and distinctive enough to have a grind that is satisfying. Additionally, it is easy to hold and grip; no toys flying out from under you right when you most need them. 5/5 stars for the number of consecutive orgasms we had with it!" — Anonymous
$79 at Cute Little Fuckers
7
Cake
A vibrating stroker toy
This waterproof and vibrating stroking toy for penises fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and its ergonomic design can help make it easier to control the pressure and speed of your stroke. The interior features a thick, ribbed texture that warms to the body's temperature and has 10 different vibration modes for customized pleasure. Plus, the vibrating bullet inside the toy can easily be removed to stimulate other areas on the body, either on you or a partner.

Promising Cake review: "The variation to the speed makes it perfect for what ever you want. The grip pressure is perfect and easy to put on or take off as needed. It gives you the right amount of pleasure to take you to the next level." — Terry S.
$42 at Cake
8
Lovehoney
A prostate massager
This probing-style vibrator is a Lovehoney bestseller for prostate gland stimulation. It promises an ergonomically designed bulbed shaft that's perfectly angled for the P-spot and is crafted from soft silicone for comfortable use. You can cycle through three speeds and four patterns of vibration and it can even be used completely submerged in water.

Promising Lovehoney review: "The packaging and presentation was very impressive. The size excited me, it's larger than I expected. It's made of high-quality soft-touch rubber over something hard, so it has the perfect amount of give where needed. It has 3 settings of constant vibration, in increasing strengths, then 3 patterned vibration modes. This is a great feature as the same thing after a while can reduce the impact. It keeps me on edge the whole time I'm using it. This vibrator is the only one that's given me a leg-shaking orgasm when I've used it. The battery life is fantastic and I love that the recharge port is self-resealing rubber, this is very clever and great quality. I have recommended this product to multiple people." — Leedsguy
$69.99 at Lovehoney
9
Lovehoney
A thrusting Rabbit toy
A powerful three-speed thrusting shaft and vibrating rabbit ears for external stimulation make this classic vibrator a beloved take on a classic toy. It's covered in a silky easy-to-clean silicone, has seven vibration patterns and offers a completely waterproof operation.

Promising Lovehoney review: "I was keen to try my first Rabbit vibrator and the moment I saw the thrust feature I knew this was the toy for me. This toy was everything I hoped it would be. The ears are soft and the vibration was just right. The size and proportion of the toy were perfect for my body and adding in the thrust feature resulted in an out of this world orgasm in about a minute! I love that it's USB rechargeable as well. Overall an amazing toy!!" — Alex
$94.99 at Lovehoney
10
Dame
A versatile internal and external vibe
The Dip by Dame, a sexologist-founded wellness brand, is a simple and sleek vibrator that gives meaning to the phrase "less is more." Perfect for both internal and external use and coated in silky medical-grade silicone, this waterproof gadget features a ridged tip and five pleasing intensity settings.

Promising Dame review: "This my first vibrator, ever. I was incredibly intimidated by it at first - like it sat in my top drawer unopened for a week... Sex Ed was taboo in my big religious family. I spent a long time thinking something was wrong with my body, but actually, it was being with partners that didn't understand what they were doing. I don't really have the words to express how eye opening The Dip is. It's truly been life changing for me. It's approachable, efficient, and has been a confidence builder to say the least. I highly recommend it!!" — Abigail W.
$26.25 at Dame (originally $35)
11
Lovehoney
A discreet Fleshlight masturabator
Fleshlights have always been a favorite masturbator toy among people with penises and this is a discreet, softer and more satisfying redesign of the original. The 6.5-inch sleeve is crafted with an incredibly textured and bumpy interior and combines the pleasurable addition of suction which can be adjusted using the screw cap base.

Promising Lovehoney review: "I’ve owned a few Fleshlights but this has to be the best. To start with it’s very discrete, it doesn’t remotely look like a sex toy. The sleeve feels amazing, not too tight or loose and hits just the right spots for me. If I want a quick release or a relaxing long session it’s always up to the job. Cleanup after is super easy, it comes apart easily and is clean in a matter of minutes." — Normalmaybe
$54.99 at Lovehoney
