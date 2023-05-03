Even the horniest of folks might not be aware that May is National Masturbation Month, an annual reminder to prioritize your sexual wellness and recognize the health benefits of getting yourself off.

For some, a solid, well-performing sex toy is an essential part of solo play. But in the vast sea of gadgets and gizmos that whir, buck, vibrate and thrust, it can feel, well, hard to find the one that’s just right for you.

Many reviewers of the toys in this list claimed to have found their Goldilocks of sex toys. The roundup includes everything from vibrating strokers to powerful G-spot wands to an adorable textured starfish toy that works for every kind of anatomy. Keep scrolling to find your own happy ending.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.