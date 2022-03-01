Amazon Products from Davines, Oribe and Kevin Murphy.

Whether you’ve been going blonde since your teens or have only recently begun dipping your toes into the bleach-filled waters, you likely know that caring for bleached blonde hair requires a little extra TLC. As glamorous and exciting as bleaching your hair can be, there’s no denying that issues can arise.

Using products that maintain your color while supporting overall scalp and hair health is key. Celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez gave us a better sense of exactly what kind of stress bleached hair is under, and how we can best nourish and keep it healthy.

“Bleach is an alkaline chemical that enters the cuticle layer of the hair, penetrating into the cortex to remove all pigment,” he said. “This process puts stress on the disulfide bonds within the keratin protein structure of the hair, weakening the structural composition of the hair shaft.”

What results can range from dull, brassy color to split ends, breakage, dryness and brittle hair.

Ingredients like citric acid can help to strengthen the weakened bonds of the hair and improve the strength and resilience of damaged hair. Luckily, Rez noted, brands including Redken and others are developing bonding technology to maintain the hair’s integrity during the process of bleaching and beyond.

In addition to finding shampoos and conditioners that are specially formulated to strengthen and heal damaged bleached hair, Rez recommends using treatments like oils and masks whenever you wash your hair. They’re easy and extremely helpful additions to your beauty routine.

We’ve rounded up some of the best shampoos and conditioners for bleached hair. They include powerful ingredients that are specially included to target the damage that accompanies bleaching your locks.