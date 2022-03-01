Whether you’ve been going blonde since your teens or have only recently begun dipping your toes into the bleach-filled waters, you likely know that caring for bleached blonde hair requires a little extra TLC. As glamorous and exciting as bleaching your hair can be, there’s no denying that issues can arise.
Using products that maintain your color while supporting overall scalp and hair health is key. Celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez gave us a better sense of exactly what kind of stress bleached hair is under, and how we can best nourish and keep it healthy.
“Bleach is an alkaline chemical that enters the cuticle layer of the hair, penetrating into the cortex to remove all pigment,” he said. “This process puts stress on the disulfide bonds within the keratin protein structure of the hair, weakening the structural composition of the hair shaft.”
What results can range from dull, brassy color to split ends, breakage, dryness and brittle hair.
Ingredients like citric acid can help to strengthen the weakened bonds of the hair and improve the strength and resilience of damaged hair. Luckily, Rez noted, brands including Redken and others are developing bonding technology to maintain the hair’s integrity during the process of bleaching and beyond.
In addition to finding shampoos and conditioners that are specially formulated to strengthen and heal damaged bleached hair, Rez recommends using treatments like oils and masks whenever you wash your hair. They’re easy and extremely helpful additions to your beauty routine.
We’ve rounded up some of the best shampoos and conditioners for bleached hair. They include powerful ingredients that are specially included to target the damage that accompanies bleaching your locks.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Often considered the gold-standard by stylists and bleached blondes alike, this highly moisturizing and reparative system works to protect and repair damaged hair, split ends and frizz by linking broken bonds. It's gentle enough for everyday use, so you can keep that beached hair looking sharp at all times.
Redken Acidic Boding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner
This is Redken's most powerful and concentrated hair repair system. The conditioner is specifically designed to repair weakened bonds in damaged hair, offering protection from future breakage. It protects your bleached hair color, keeping it vibrant and beautiful, while working hard to target damage for long-term hair health.
Davines Heart of Glass Shampoo and Conditioner
Davines' Heart of Glass system was specifically formulated to meet bleached hair's needs. It combines cutting-edge ingredients with natural raw materials that maintain and enhance blonde color while promoting hair health, repairing damage and preventing future damage.
Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash and Rinse
Fine, delicate, dry or broken bleached hair will benefit from Kevin Murphy's gentle Blonde Angel wash and rinse duo. It nourishes and strengthens hair without dumping it with heavy chemicals that will make hair feel dry or coarse, and it smells amazing as well.
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo
Made with cica and a gentle conditioning complex, Redken's Extreme Bleach Recovery shampoo is just what damaged bleached hair needs. It's a silicone-free shampoo that strengthens dry, broken and brittle hair.
Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo
This brightening shampoo feels positively indulgent. It' revitalizes bleached hair, leaving it fresher, healthier and shinier. It illuminates hair by correcting brassiness and yellow tones while making natural highlights pop.
MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo
Maintain a perfectly cool blonde with this color depositing purple shampoo. It neutralizes warmth, brassiness and yellow tones without stripping your hair of much-needed oils and hydration like many harsh purple shampoos have been known to do.
Kerastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Shampoo
Not only does this Kerastase shampoo nourish and protect bleached and grey hair from daily oxidation and pollution, but it's rich in neutralizing agents that instantly remove brassiness and yellow undertones. Hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower boosts luminosity while strengthening hair fibers.
Olaplex NO. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo
Olaplex's blonde enhancer shampoo takes all the healing, nourishing components of the No.4 formula and adds a purple blonde enhancer that cleanses, tones hair while repairing and hydrating it as well. It neutralizes brassiness to let your hair's lovely brightness shine through.