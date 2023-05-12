Fourteen seasons of the hit reality television show “Shark Tank” have produced a seriously impressive array of products, brought to us straight from the clever minds of budding entrepreneurs.

Everything from innovative self care items to gadgets that legitimately make life tasks easier are available to purchase and are proving to be well worth the investment of the “Sharks.”

In the list below, you can see for yourself problem-solving devices like a hiccup-curing straw and a set of attachments that prevent bedding from becoming a wadded up mess in the dryer. Or you might be interested in a freezable migraine cap or a skin-perfecting blush oil that actually changes according to your skin’s pH.

