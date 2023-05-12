ShoppingShark Tank

These 20 'Shark Tank' Products Actually Live Up To The Hype

The hit show has yielded a seriously impressive array of helpful gadgets and inventions.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bite-Thing-Suction-Poison-Remover/dp/B08PFCMGBF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Bug Bite Thing suction tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bite-Thing-Suction-Poison-Remover/dp/B08PFCMGBF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Bug Bite Thing suction tool</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Click-Carry-Hands-Grocery-Carrier/dp/B072N7VQYR?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multi-grocery bag carrying handle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Click-Carry-Hands-Grocery-Carrier/dp/B072N7VQYR?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">multi-grocery bag carrying handle</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Saucemoto-holder-ketchup-dipping-sauces/dp/B07D1KW3PB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="in-car sauce holders" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Saucemoto-holder-ketchup-dipping-sauces/dp/B07D1KW3PB?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=645acae5e4b09eef8302cc55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">in-car sauce holders</a>.
Amazon
The Bug Bite Thing suction tool, a multi-grocery bag carrying handle and a pair of in-car sauce holders.

Fourteen seasons of the hit reality television show “Shark Tank” have produced a seriously impressive array of products, brought to us straight from the clever minds of budding entrepreneurs.

Everything from innovative self care items to gadgets that legitimately make life tasks easier are available to purchase and are proving to be well worth the investment of the “Sharks.”

In the list below, you can see for yourself problem-solving devices like a hiccup-curing straw and a set of attachments that prevent bedding from becoming a wadded up mess in the dryer. Or you might be interested in a freezable migraine cap or a skin-perfecting blush oil that actually changes according to your skin’s pH.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bug bite suction tool
The Bug Bite Thing has over 44,150 five-star-ratings on Amazon and was created by a mother-daughter duo who lived in an area frequented by mosquitos. Compatible with most bug bites, this device suctions out insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin to prevent that dreaded post-bite itching, swelling and discomfort.
$9.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A smart reusable notebook
This endlessly reusable spiral-bound notebook merges function and smart technology and was featured on season eight of "Shark Tank." Each of the 36 pages are made with a special composite paper that's fully erasable and features a QR code. Once you write with the included compatible pen, you can save notes to your phone using the code then wipe the page clean!
$23.89 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A multi-bag carrying handle
When you can't carry all your grocery bags in one trip, the Click & Carry handle can be a lifesaver. The clever design allows the equal weight distribution of bags and other heavy objects and features comfortable gel padding along the base to cushion your shoulders and hands.
$13.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of reusable silicone storage bags
Stasher was founded by mom Kat Nouri, who was concerned about the environmental impact she was having on the planet and about the toxic chemicals that were potentially present in disposable plastic storage bags. Stasher bags are made with food-safe silicone and can be frozen, microwaved, boiled and even placed in the oven. The non-porous nature of Nouri's platinum silicone inhibits the growth of bacteria so you can feel better about endlessly reusing them.
Four-pack: $54.99 at AmazonTwo-pack: $24.49 at TargetSeven-piece starter pack: $93.99 at Stasher
5
Amazon
A set of anti-tangle sheet attachments for the dryer
Have you ever pulled sheets from the dryer only to find them in a tangled, knotted nest that's partially damp in some spots and dry in others? These attachments, which work for both the washing machine and the dryer, stay fixed on the corners of your fitted and flat sheets to help them dry faster and with fewer wrinkles. (Please note that these shouldn't be used with rayon or bamboo sheets.)
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of bottle-emptying tops
You may have seen these Flip-It bottle tops on season 10 of "Shark Tank." They were created to easily collect and use every last drop of product from your bottles. Made from BPA-free, food- and dishwasher-safe plastic, these tops have a three-legged stand allowing the bottle to stand securely upside down so all the contents drain to the top of the bottle and are ready to use.
Two-pack: $16+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
The original toilet stool
You may or may not know that everyone's favorite toilet stool, the Squatty Potty, has "Shark Tank" origins. It's ergonomically designed for positioning your body so that your colon isn't kinked or restricted, which is optimal for pooping. It's available in two heights and can hold up to 350 pounds.
$24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Squatty Potty
8
Amazon
A pair of car seat gap fillers
These gap fillers put an end to losing your phone and other valuables in the Bermuda Triangle that is the center seat gap of your car. They seamlessly attach to the seatbelt catch and are made with a stain-resistant neoprene material.
$24.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pet bathing sprayer brush
First launched in 2017, the Aquapaw combination sprayer-brush attachment is meant to make bathing your pet easier and significantly less messy. The hosed over-hand brush connects to most shower heads and hoses and features an on-and-off button so you can control the water flow without having to turn on a faucet or reach for a bucket.
$21.99 at Amazon$24.95 at Target$24.95 at Petco
10
Amazon
A mountable hair grabber tool for the shower
If you find your hands become full of stray tangled strands every time you wash your hair, this clever hair catcher can grab and hold that hair so it isn't washed down the drain to start a clog or plastered on your shower wall. It uses suction cups to mount securely on the shower wall, and soft silicone teeth grab and capture hair with one pass of your hand. Plus, cleanup is easy.
$11.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of in-car sauce holders
These dip clips by Saucemoto attach to your car's air vents and hold most sauce containers, making it easier to dunk your chicken nuggets or french fries on the go. Saucemoto partners Michael Koury, Tony Lahood and William Moujaes even tested the security of these dip clips by driving their car on rocky terrain. The result? No condiments were spilled.
Two-pack: $11.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A hiccup remedy device
There are tons of old wives tales and questionable methods claiming to get rid of hiccups. This device was designed by Dr. Ali Seifi, a professor of neurosurgery based in Texas who wanted to find a drug-free way to help patients get rid of hiccups. The straw requires you to forcibly sip water, which triggers your diaphragm to contract, which may help stop the hiccups.
$14 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A wine glass chiller
This freezable wine glass cradle actively chills beverages for up to 45 minutes outdoors and for over an hour indoors thanks to a large cold surface area and insulated cradle. Just detach the chilling cradle from the stand and place it in the freezer, then, once it's frozen, reattach it and it’s ready to use. Both components of this chiller are dishwasher-safe and made from recycled materials, plus, it’s compatible with most stemmed glassware from Champagne coups to large Bordeaux glasses. (Keep in mind that for maximum chilling effect, the glass that you use should have a bowl or base that sits within the cradle and touches the cooling surfaces, rather than hovering above it.)
$49.95 at Amazon$49.95 at VoChill
14
Amazon
A trio of scratch-free multipurpose sponges
The Scrub Daddy is a magical household scrubbing tool that promises to be resistant to odors, unlike traditional sponges, and won't scratch surfaces while also being tough on messes. The unique texture and polymer foam material will also change from firm to soft based on water temperature, and the holes are great for cleaning smaller utensils.
Three-pack: $9.98 at AmazonSingle sponge: $4.29 at Target
15
Amazon
A migraine-relief ice pack beanie
The Ice Beanie was created by surfer Nic Lamb, who started suffering from severe headaches after a surfing accident left him concussed. This freezable and form-fitting cap is designed with removable gel ice packs to offer a combination of cold therapy and compression in order to help relieve a number of issues from fevers to tension to migraines.
$49.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A nourishing skin and ingrown hair oil
Coarse hair, in-growns and post-shaving irritation are no match for Fur Oil, a product created by Fur founders Lillian Tung and Laura Schubert. This nourishing and softening oil is formulated with jojoba, vitamin-rich grapeseed oil and clary sage, which is naturally antibacterial and great for reducing redness. It's designed to go anywhere hair meets skin, whether you shave or stay au natural.
$26+ at Amazon$52 at Ulta$52 at Nordstrom
17
Amazon
A jar and condiment bottle spatula
The Spatty is an innovative tool that promises to get every last bit of precious mayo from the jar or expensive foundation from the bottle. It's made from a flexible, non-toxic and BPA-free plastic that's also completely dishwasher-safe.
$9.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A wearable sherpa blanket
Made from a soft microfiber outer and lined with a flush sherpa material, this wearable blanket means you can walk around and lounge in supreme comfort without being hindered. It also features a hood and a kangaroo pocket on the front.
$49.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
An ergonomic baby-carrying seat
This innovative and extremely comfortable TushBaby carrier hooks securely around your waist above the hips using an adjustable safety buckle. The extended memory foam seat offers a stable perch for a child, while the TushBaby better disperses their weight and helps to free up your hands. It's available in several different fabric options and has a number of storage compartments to fit diapers, bottles, a phone and more. When not in use, the carrier folds away compactly for easy storage, and you can also purchase a waistband extender to accommodate a variety of body types.
$84.99 at Amazon$85 at Nordstrom$84.99 at Target
20
Amazon
A color-changing blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-founded business that makes clean makeup formulated with plant-based ingredients. This BYO blush oil is one of the brand's most well known products and features a featherweight texture and a seamless dewy finish that can be worn on its own or over foundation. What makes it most unique, however, is that once applied, it shifts into the perfect shade of pink based on your skin's own pH, ensuring a universally flattering product that works for all skin tones.
$36 at Amazon$36 at Ulta$36 at Revolve
