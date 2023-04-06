The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

One of the most low-maintenance forms of skin care is kicking back and putting on a slightly terrifying-looking, product-laden sheet mask to give your pores the TLC they deserve. There are tons of sheet masks on the market to choose from that target specific skin concerns, such as acne, anti-aging and hydration.
To find the best sheet masks that are actually worth buying, we asked estheticians for their expert insight.
One of them, New York City-based esthetician Niara Mullings, also shared a key tip for getting your money’s worth if you’re using a wet sheet mask. (Yes, dry ones exist, too!)
“Do not throw out your packet once you take your mask out. There’s always product or leftover ‘mask juice’ at the bottom,” she said. “Once you remove your mask from your face, you can squeeze out the leftover product and apply it to your face or any dry areas of your body.”
Check out the sheet masks that real estheticians recommend below.
Best for the "glass skin" look
Neutrogena hydro boost hydrating hydrogel mask
If your skin concern is defeating dryness, this hydrating, non-clogging mask makes a great option, said Kahina Jean-Baptiste
, a New Jersey-based esthetician who recommended it.
"This sheet mask is made of 100% hydrogel material that holds up to 50% more essence than a regular paper sheet mask," she said. "It uses hyaluronic acid to deliver and seal hydration in the skin without leaving you looking greasy. I love to store this in my fridge to give me an added cooling effect to reduce morning skin puffiness."
Best for acne
ZitSticka press refresh exfoliating hydro-mask
Reveal refreshed, glowing skin after using this mask, which is filled with exfoliating acids to remove dead skin, smooth texture and soothe irritation. It comes in a set of five.
"This jelly sheet mask has my favorite cocktail of acne and discoloration fighting ingredients to promote healthier skin," Jean-Baptiste said. "It uses salicylic acid to clear acne causing substances from your pores, glycolic acid to provide surface level exfoliation to reveal healthier skin and lactic acid that not only exfoliates for brighter skin but hydrates the skin as well."
Best for anti-aging
Charlotte Tilbury instant magic facial dry sheet mask
If you prefer a dry mask, Jean-Baptise recommended this Charlotte Tilbury option that's packed with active ingredients like niacinamide, peptides and sea fern extract, plus vitamin B3 to help brighten skin. The mask can be re-used up to three times.
"This sheet mask helps to hydrate, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly smooth the skin," she said. "It uses niacinamide to promote a more even skin complexion, a peptide complex (one of my favorite ingredients as an esthetician to fight signs of aging) to smooth the skin for a plumper looking complexion and shea butter to help seal moisture in the skin."
Best retinol option
Shiseido benefiance pure retinol intensive revitalizing face mask
Dihan FC
, a New York City-based esthetician, told HuffPost she loves Shiseido's Benefiance line and especially this mask which leaves you with a hydrated glow. Each concentrated treatment mask encourages skin’s natural recovery function and provides a rich infusion of moisture to help improve texture. This pack comes with four masks for the bottom part of your face and four for the upper part of your face.
"The infusion of amino acids and Butylene Glycol (which I think is an underrated hydrator) creates a protective barrier on the skin upon removal," she said.
Best for fine lines
Skyn Iceland Face-Lift-In-A-Bag masks
Like the name suggests, this set recommended by FC has all the masks you need to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, including firming eye gel masks and face gel masks for your forehead and smile lines.
"You have options inside this bag, but by far Skyn Iceland has the best gripping masks that deliver targeted ingredients without fuss or mess," she said. "Loads of antioxidants, skin-brightening ingredients, and peptides are packed in each of their masks and they've been a long-time staple for me."
Best for dry skin
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin skin barrier moisturizing ,ask
New York City-base esthetician Niara Mullings
likes this mask for its hydration benefits. It targets dry, dull skin and contains Ceramide NP to strengthen your skin barrier.
"This mask is beyond hydrating and helps to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier which is the outermost layer of you skin. It’s great for sensitive/sensitized, dry and dehydrated skin," she said.
Dr. Jart+ Dermask water jet Vital Hydra Solution mask
Mullings also recommends this Dr. Jart+ mask that provides extra moisture and hydration thanks to the additional fine cellulose fiber that helps active ingredients penetrate quicker and deeper into your skin.
"This is great for all skin types and for those suffering from dehydration and redness," she said. "I don’t think you can ever have enough moisture in your skin, especially with the seasons changing!"