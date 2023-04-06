The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

One of the most low-maintenance forms of skin care is kicking back and putting on a slightly terrifying-looking, product-laden sheet mask to give your pores the TLC they deserve. There are tons of sheet masks on the market to choose from that target specific skin concerns, such as acne, anti-aging and hydration.

To find the best sheet masks that are actually worth buying, we asked estheticians for their expert insight.

One of them, New York City-based esthetician Niara Mullings, also shared a key tip for getting your money’s worth if you’re using a wet sheet mask. (Yes, dry ones exist, too!)

“Do not throw out your packet once you take your mask out. There’s always product or leftover ‘mask juice’ at the bottom,” she said. “Once you remove your mask from your face, you can squeeze out the leftover product and apply it to your face or any dry areas of your body.”

Check out the sheet masks that real estheticians recommend below.