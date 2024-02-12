HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you could turn your ice-cold body into a toasty little furnace for just $35, why wouldn’t you?
A couple years ago, I was browsing the men’s clothing section (one of my favorite places to find oversized items for women) when I saw the coziest-looking waffle henley I’d ever seen. It was cloud-soft and lined in fluffy sherpa fleece, and it came in a handful of forest-y hues that a lumberjack might wear. I loved everything about it.
The label, however, gave me pause. It was made by Coleman — the company that makes outdoor grills? Yes, that’s the one.
The best thing about this shirt is that it can make me, the coldest person in any given room, a virtual power generator of body heat. One of the reasons it’s so warm is that the sherpa fleece is bonded to the waffle knit, which makes it windproof to keep the cold out. I daresay that I sometimes sweat in my Coleman shirt if I push the limits of physical activity past “sitting around.” It requires nothing layered underneath it (in fact, I would warn against it) to keep you cranking up the body heat.
It comes in five colors — black heather, copper heather, hunter green heather, indigo heather and port heather — in men’s sizes from medium to XXL.
I found the men’s size medium to have a perfectly oversized fit on my 5′9″, women’s size 4 frame. My 6’ 1” brother of the same general build wears the large. And we’re both hotter than we’ve ever been before.
It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and a fairly modest (but predominantly glowing) number of reviews, some of which compare the quality to L.L. Bean, where you can purchase a very similar shirt for over twice the price of this one. See what some Amazon reviewers are saying below, or just scroll all the down to get this for yourself and ride out the rest of the winter in insulated comfort.
“I hate cold weather, but this shirt makes it bearable. It is very soft with the Sherpa lining, and it even blocks the wind. I bought an extra large size so I could wear it over another shirt. I don’t have to wear a jacket or coat with it.” — Kat Kent
“First thing I noticed was how great the product is. It looks nice and it IS nice. The little pocket gives it that ‘next level’ look and the sleeves are lined with sherpa as well as the rest of the shirt. I bought one for my husband and one for my grown son. They loved them!” — Christine L.
“The outer fabric is substantial, and the lining is as well. It’s been through five or six laundry cycles; it has washed like a champ, and no shrinkage is apparent (cool wash, medium dryer setting). The color has stayed true - or faded so little we haven’t noticed it at all.” — Crow Meris
“Love this as a layer for winter. I work outdoors, and it is warm, well made, and even stays warm if slightly wet. I have purchased several of them” — Amazon Customer