“I hate cold weather, but this shirt makes it bearable. It is very soft with the Sherpa lining, and it even blocks the wind. I bought an extra large size so I could wear it over another shirt. I don’t have to wear a jacket or coat with it.” — Kat Kent

“First thing I noticed was how great the product is. It looks nice and it IS nice. The little pocket gives it that ‘next level’ look and the sleeves are lined with sherpa as well as the rest of the shirt. I bought one for my husband and one for my grown son. They loved them!” — Christine L.

“The outer fabric is substantial, and the lining is as well. It’s been through five or six laundry cycles; it has washed like a champ, and no shrinkage is apparent (cool wash, medium dryer setting). The color has stayed true - or faded so little we haven’t noticed it at all.” — Crow Meris

“Love this as a layer for winter. I work outdoors, and it is warm, well made, and even stays warm if slightly wet. I have purchased several of them” — Amazon Customer