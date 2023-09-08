Get Better Foot Support With These Podiatrist-Recommended Shoe Inserts

Zappos, Amazon, Target PowerStep shoe inserts, Pure Stride orthotic inserts and Dr. Scholl's All-Purpose sport and fitness insoles.

Those of us who love flat shoes and high heels often sacrifice comfort for style, and while we might look fabulous, our feet can really suffer the consequences over time. Shoe inserts can make a big difference in overall comfort and foot health, as well as reduce pain and discomfort for people with various foot conditions.

“The general purpose of shoe inserts is to provide more cushioning, comfort and support than what is offered by a shoe alone,” said Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in Manhattan. “Insoles give you a more pleasant experience and help improve your performance when running.”

He recommended getting inserts if your shoes bend easily in the middle, are uncomfortable or lack proper arch support, even if you don’t have diagnosed foot issues. They should definitely be used if you have flat feet, high arches, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis and even shin splints.

“Everyone can benefit from the use of inserts as they provide cushioning, comfort and support to alleviate any symptoms of pain and discomfort,” Cunha said. They work to redistribute your weight evenly across your feet, helping to maintain proper alignment of your feet and, subsequently, the entire body.

According to podiatrist Dr. Gary Evans, who is also based in New York City, some shoes make better vessels for inserts than others. A well-fitting insert with a correctly matched shoe can offer relief of many mild symptoms, he said. Keep your eyes peeled for “shoes that offer enough room to fit the insert and shoes that have a firm heel,” he said.

You can also customize your insert to the shoe you are wearing. Cunha explained that dress shoes are typically narrow, requiring a slimmer insole, while sneakers and other athletic shoes pair well with thicker and more padded insoles to withstand high-impact activities. Most, if not all, shoes should feel comfier with the added support of inserts thanks to the additional cushioning, support and shock absorption, Cunha said.

Inserts come in a variety of materials that should be matched with a person’s foot type, shoe type and level of activity. Evans explained that people who engage in high-impact activities should look for cushioned inserts made from foam or rubber materials. They’re ideal for shock absorption and have a cushy, soft feel. If you’re looking for true arch support, he recommends rubber or even plastic insoles. “These are best when using shoes that do not provide any arch support of their own,” he stated.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of shoe inserts and insoles recommended by our experts. They’re great for people looking to alleviate foot fatigue and soreness along with those who want to ease the discomfort that accompanies various pre-existing foot conditions. If they don’t offer sufficient relief, both Cunha and Evans recommend custom-made orthotics. Those can be made by podiatrists or other healthcare providers and will provide the best fit, support and foot pain relief.