A timeless pair of Merrell Jungle mocs

Merrell's Jungle mocs are a longtime standout when it comes to comfortable shoes that are easy to take on and off. These come in 21 colors in men's sizes 5-15, with wide options."Love these jungle mocs. I travel by plane a lot and I usually wear my Minnetonka moccasins. But in the winter months the regular Mocs are not so good when there’s snow so I need something different. I had three criteria for my search, 1 obviously they needed to be comfortable, 2 they had to slip on/off easily, 3 they should not set off the metal detector at the airport (I use TSA pre-check so I do not have to remove my shoes). I’ve tried several other cheap Walmart shoes but they just didn’t hold up so I decided to bite the bullet and spend a little. Tvery comfortable for long trips, slip on/off easily yet keep a good support around my feet (helps to keep my feet from swelling on long flights). And. And as a added benefit, they look great. I got the gun smoke color, it’s a light gray with what believe is a green tint. I love this Mocs and. The sizing is exact, I wear a size 12 and there is no pinching on my toes." — Thomas S.