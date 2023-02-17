ShoppingAmazon travelShoes

Reviewers Who Have Worn These Shoes To The Airport Swear They’re Perfect

These shoes make the airport feel like a breeze — and you’ll love wearing them on the rest of your trip.

There is a point in every trip when you must decide what you’re going to wear to the airport. It’s a big decision, one that will physically impact you for the rest of the day — or even your entire trip if you chose the wrong shoes and score some gnarly blisters before your plane has even taken off.

The ideal airport shoes are super comfortable and supportive for lots of walking, standing and lugging around heavy bags. They’re stretchy and breathable if your feet tend to swell when you’re in the air. They should also be easy to take on and off, as to not hold up everyone at security and prompting every dad in line (including my own) to develop a rising heart rate and anger-induced eye twitch. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if they were good-looking, too.

To help you find your Cinderella shoe for future flights, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, most-beloved walking and travel shoes on Amazon. Some are sneakers and some are loafers, but all have glowing reviews that mention airport wear by name. Each shoe comes in a selection of colors and sizes, with many offering wide and extra-wide options.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The HuffPost-beloved Lamincoa womens walking shoes
We've written before about these super comfortable, budget-friendly walking shoes and they continue to be a top-selling item among HuffPost readers. Shopping writer Kristen Adaway said "they're made with breathable mesh knit all over and have an easy slip-on fit," so it's no wonder so many reviewers wear them when traveling. They come in 16 colors in women's sizes 5.5-10.

Promising review: "I love these shoes! They are extremely comfy and make great shoes for people who are on their feet a lot. I wore them through the airport and they are so easy to slip on and off. I’m excited to wear them to Disney world!" — Cody Brown
$36.54+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A super cute Skechers women's walking shoe
A sporty loafer that comes in 35 colors and patterns, this Skechers slide will be your new travel fave. They're super easy to take on and off, lightweight on the feet and give a pop of color to any outfit (even your favorite travel sweats). They come in women's sizes 5 to 13, with narrow and wide options.

Promising review: "Bought these to travel, easy on and off at airports and comfort while walking. They really worked out great, comfortable right from the start - didn't have to "break them in" Will likely get them in another color!" — djplumb
$64.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of Kizik's unisex hands-free slip-on sneaks
If you hate tying your shoes or struggling with a shoe horn, allow me to introduce you to Kizik's "hands-free" unisex sneaker with a patented rebounding heel that you can slide into with only your feet. They're lightweight and breathable and come in four colors from women's 6/men's 4.5 to women's 16.5/men's 15, with wide options as well.

Promising review: "Excellent step in these shoes. Perfect for airport security or for anyone who has issues bending to tie their shoes and get their foot in their shoe. Perfect! Now we need slippers please!" — Lynne P Straw
$99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A trend-forward pair of women's slip-on sock sneakers
A way more affordable version of the Balenciaga sock shoes, these slip-on sneakers are stretchy and breathable while still giving you ample support, perfect for going through security or walking forever to your terminal. They come in 11 colors in women's sizes 5.5-11.

Promising review: "Like walking on air. There is ease, peace and no drama in wearing this pair of shoes. Easy to slide on. Great arch and foot support. Super to wear for travel easy on and off in TSA at airports. I LOVE THESE SHOES!" — C-R
$28.89+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A timeless pair of Merrell Jungle mocs
Merrell's Jungle mocs are a longtime standout when it comes to comfortable shoes that are easy to take on and off. These come in 21 colors in men's sizes 5-15, with wide options.

Promising review: "Love these jungle mocs. I travel by plane a lot and I usually wear my Minnetonka moccasins. But in the winter months the regular Mocs are not so good when there’s snow so I need something different. I had three criteria for my search, 1 obviously they needed to be comfortable, 2 they had to slip on/off easily, 3 they should not set off the metal detector at the airport (I use TSA pre-check so I do not have to remove my shoes). I’ve tried several other cheap Walmart shoes but they just didn’t hold up so I decided to bite the bullet and spend a little. These jungle Mocs are fantastic, very comfortable for long trips, slip on/off easily yet keep a good support around my feet (helps to keep my feet from swelling on long flights). And they pass thru the airport metal detectors with no issues. And as a added benefit, they look great. I got the gun smoke color, it’s a light gray with what believe is a green tint. I love this Mocs and would highly recommend them. The sizing is exact, I wear a size 12 and there is no pinching on my toes." — Thomas S.
$70.20+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A sporty set of ASICS men's sneakers
If you're a runner, you already know that ASICS makes great, high-quality performance sneakers in a ton of fun colors. These shoes have just enough cushion and come in 28 colors in men's sizes 7-15, with wide and extra-wide options.

Promising review: "Color combo looks great in my opinion. Went from the box, to my feet, to a full day of airport walking and travel. Comfortable from the first step" — Amazon customer
$44+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
An effortlessly cool pair of Lugz men's slides
These minimalist slip-on canvas shoes go with literally every outfit and will give your feet support through long hours of standing and walking. They come in 32 colors and patterns in men's sizes 3.5-16, with wide options.

Promising review: "They are really comfy, I get them to travel to Colombia and they were a perfect walking and easy to put in and to put out in the airport security, love when you can put them on and off fast as that. Specially at home where I always take the shoes off at the entrance. These are a really good article" — Francisco
$35.19+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
An elevated Skechers men's walking sneaker
High-rebound cushioning makes the insoles in these Skechers walking shoes extra comfortable. They're sporty while still elevated and perfect for long days walking or carrying heavy bags. These come in 14 colors in men's sizes 7-16, with wide and extra-wide options.

Promising review: "Ok. My guy is frugal to the core. He’s on cement floors daily and constantly complaining of leg/foot pains/fatigue.

I recommended several brands of shoes. He selected Skechers for the price point. He’s cheap aka frugal lol so this was the best I could hope for.

After wearing them for at least a week, he’s thanked me several times for recommending them. He loves the support and cushion these shoes give him. They were true to size and absolutely no breaking in time. Which was perfect bc he had a family emergency and traveled really well with them on. Lots of walking, airport time, etc. Highly recommend." — dreamweaver
$45+ at Amazon
